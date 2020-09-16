ENID, Okla. — The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI) has been requested by the Enid Police Department to investigate allegations of inappropriate behavior by a city official.
The request was made on Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020. At this point in the investigation no arrests have been made. OSBI says it has no additional information to release at this time.
An EPD spokesman said the department cannot comment on another agency's investigation.
Enid City Manager Jerald Gilbert said he was aware of the investigation but also deferred any comment to OSBI.
This story is developing and will be updated.
