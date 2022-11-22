KINGFISHER COUNTY, Okla. — Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation released more details regarding a quadruple homicide that occurred Sunday night, Nov. 20, 2022, near Lacey.
According to an OSBI press release, a male suspect entered a building on a marijuana grow operation on North 2760 Road, which is just north of Lacey and west of Hennessey, at approximately 5:45 p.m. Sunday.
Several employees were inside the building at the time, and the suspect was inside the building for a significant amount of time before the executions began, according to OSBI.
Kingfisher County Sheriff's Office responded in reference to a hostage situation and, upon arrival, found it had turned deadly.
Three men and one woman — all Chinese nationals — were executed, and an additional victim — also a Chinese national — was wounded and flown via helicopter to an Oklahoma City hospital, the release states.
Because of a significant language barrier, next-of-kin notification was pending Tuesday.
Based on the investigation thus far, OSBI states this does not appear to be a random incident.
On Monday, OSBI Capt. Stan Florence had said it was believed the suspect was familiar with the victims and that authorities had a suspect in mind but did not believe he was in the area.
According to Tuesday's release, law enforcement believes releasing the identity of the suspect at this time will put additional people in danger. No arrests have been made at this time.
The investigation is ongoing.
