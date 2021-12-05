Osage Co. landowner's attorneys question need for Enid's planned water pipeline in condemnation hearings

PAWHUSKA, Okla. — Enid’s long-planned water pipeline — touted as the most expensive construction project in city history — might not be as necessary as city officials have claimed, defense lawyers argued in court last week.

The legal team representing an Osage County landowner in a years-long condemnation dispute are alleging that the city of Enid’s long-standing financial relationship with Koch’s fertilizer plant is the major driving factor behind building the massive pipeline from Kaw Lake, rather than projected growths for water demand or population.

During two days questioning city hall leadership, lawyers for Dr. James Merrifield, a retired Ponca City orthodontist, made clear that they weren’t objecting to the dollar amount recommended over a year ago as just compensation for the city to acquire easements on his property.

Instead, defense attorney Brad Hilton explicitly called into question the city of Enid’s overall need for a new water pipeline on Thursday and Friday in Osage County District Court.

“What we’re here on is not the exception to the commissioners and the determination of rightness for compensation. No, what we’re here on is the necessity …,” Hilton said Thursday morning in the Pawhuska courthouse’s hearing room, in response to an objection of relevance from the city’s attorney over the former’s questioning.

“And it’s simple,” Hilton told District Judge Stuart Tate, “Enid is making outlandish commitments of water to people, and entities, rather.”

City Manager Jerald Gilbert and Engineering Director Chris Gdanski both testified Thursday that they categorically disagreed with Hilton that the project — through the sale of the lake’s water — was primarily intended to benefit future use for the Koch Industries plant, which is located just outside Enid city limits.

“We believe the city has the right to use eminent domain and has in this case,” Gilbert said during his testimony, adding that he was never a part of nor aware of talks for the city to receive private funding from Koch for the pipeline.

Enid’s condemnation attorney, Danny Williams, told the News & Eagle on Friday that the state’s eminent domain statutes are clear on the city’s efforts to obtain land under which to build its 32- to 30-inch-diameter pipeline.

Kaw Lake is located in Kay and Osage counties, with the project’s intake site located in the former county. The transportation pipeline then travels 70 miles, crossing four counties to a terminal point in Enid and connecting to a new distribution system.

Williams cited a section of Title 11 in Oklahoma State Statute, which states that private land can be acquired using condemnation procedure within and outside a municipality’s limits, and that selling or furnishing water to any entity outside city limits is not a defense against the exercise of eminent domain.

Whether or not the city’s water supply is currently available, Williams said, under statute, “The city has the right to look ahead to future water needs. Clear as day.”

Gilbert testified that he believes the city, too, has an obligation to sell water outside its municipal limits to other municipalities and businesses, referred to Thursday as the city of Enid’s service area.

“I’m suggesting the city currently has an obligation to sell water, and within our geographical area, which extends beyond our city limits,” he said.

Gdanski testified that none of the water from Kaw Lake would be diverted to Koch, because he believed the plant doesn’t have the capacity to treat it.

The city of Enid has a contractual obligation to sell water to Koch Industries, for certain levels of both potable water (treated for consumption, at one of Enid’s two treatment sites) and industrial wastewater.

For the last three years, nearly two-thirds of the city’s water has been annually sold to commercial users according to city financial records submitted as exhibits last week — at 39% of entities located outside the municipal limits, Koch has been “far and away” the city’s largest commercial user of water, Hilton said.

Annual payment amounts from Koch to the city of Enid doubled between 2013 and 2020, as the amount of water sold to Koch declined by a third, city of Enid chief financial officer Erin Crawford testified Friday, reading from a provided spreadsheet of Koch’s water consumption history.

Gilbert confirmed that the Enid Municipal Authority city trust has been receiving an excess of $1 million a month in water sale revenue.

He also confirmed he was involved in a new written legal agreement with Koch earlier this year, which he said was meant to resolve a disagreement between the two parties in the last year over the levels of the industrial wastewater used by the facility. This agreement replaced the city of Enid’s that was entered around 2010.

The EMA trust is run by members of the Enid City Commission and has its own budget, with excess funds turned over periodically or annually to the city of Enid’s general fund, Gilbert said.

On April 21, 2021, the EMA voting body approved a new deal providing over 5,500 gallons of water per minute at a Koch delivery point.

Shortly after, the city of Enid negotiated a forbearance agreement with the Osage Nation, Gilbert confirmed, saying May’s deal was specifically meant to prevent legal action that’d cause pipeline construction delays. The agreement keeps the city out of an ongoing ownership dispute between the Osage Nation and the state of Oklahoma over rights for Arkansas River water and and its riverbeds, Gilbert explained.

In return for the Osage Nation not also suing the city of Enid, the agreement also offered two access points for future use by the Nation, as well as a $1 million payment, which Gdanski later testified would be intended to cover future, potential infrastructure costs.

Gilbert said while potential water amounts would be measured in acre-feet, these would be close to an average 8 million gallons a day on a 36-inch-diameter pipeline going through Osage County.

During an April hearing earlier this year, Merrifield’s attorneys also cited the 2020 Supreme Court decision McGirt v. Oklahoma, which they argued prevents Merrifield’s property and any others in Osage County from being seized by the city of Enid.

———

Attorneys will again appear in court for a third day Monday over their report exceptions, which are one of only three legal pleadings allowed in Oklahoma condemnation hearings, along with initial petitions and demand for a jury trial.

Hilton said Monday’s hearing in Osage County would include two witnesses from the defense: an expert on water rights and a financial analyst who examined the city’s financial records.

He said he believes both would highly dispute this last week’s testimony.

“A lot of what we’re doing is laying the groundwork for Monday,” Hilton said after the first day’s hearing.

Williams, the city’s condemnation attorney, said Friday that he would take issue this week with the defense not disclosing the names of their witnesses, as is usually done in a case’s discovery process.

Williams said the city’s condemnation petition for Merrifield’s property easements, filed in January 2020, has been the longest suit he’s worked on for the project.

Last week’s hearings followed several years of legal disputes for the city of Enid, including a 2019 request for a declaratory judgment to keep the city from condemning Merrifield’s property; an unsuccessful attempt to have Judge Tate transferred; and several requested motions to continue, or delay, hearings to a later date.

With an attempt at a restraining order, Merrifield had objected to the city entering his property as far back as 2017 during initial attempts to study the land.

Over the last two years (and going back further to 2017) the city of Enid and Merrifield have been locked in a legal deadlock — during which several related cases have gone to the state level — over acquiring easements on his three lots in eastern Osage County for the city's long-planned water pipeline.

Another temporary injunction successfully put in place in October 2020 prevents city-contracted workers from entering to begin on the pipeline until his condemnation dispute is resolved.

Court-appointed independent commissioners had in August 2020 valued $47,700 the city should pay Merrifield to acquire a 50-foot permanent easement and a 50-foot temporary construction easement on his 200-acre property for the pipeline, in accordance with state statute on eminent domain.

Budgeted at around $317 million total, the Kaw Lake Water Supply program is the largest infrastructure project in the city of Enid’s history. Along with several loans from the Oklahoma Water Resources Board, the project is also funded by a ¾% sales tax increase and a ¼-cent continuance both passed by Enid voters in 2016.

Construction has already begun on the bookends of the project, at the initial intake site at Kaw and at the new water treatment plant, but work on the actual pipeline is not scheduled to start until next spring, engineering contractors have said.

The city of Enid has yet to acquire six of the 230 parcels of land needed for the project’s pipeline portion, including Merrifield’s.