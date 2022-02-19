PAWHUSKA, Okla. — The Osage County landowner locked in a condemnation dispute with the city of Enid intends to appeal a judge’s ruling in state court before the city can begin construction on the Kaw Lake water pipeline through his land.
Attorneys for Dr. James Merrifield, of Ponca City, on Monday requested District Court Judge Stuart Tate certify his Feb. 7 order in favor of the city as “immediately appealable” ahead of fling with the state’s Court of Appeals.
Tate will hear from attorneys during a hearing in Pawhuska on Tuesday morning before deciding whether to certify.
He had denied Merrifield’s myriad exceptions to a report from commissioners, who in August 2020 had determined $47,700 as just compensation for the city of Enid to claim tracts of land under eminent domain state statute. Tate also ruled that the city did not act illegally or show bad faith in its attempts to condemn two tracts on Merrifield’s property for the 50 feet of pipeline from the nearby reservoir.
Under state statute, a trial court can certify its order for immediate appeal if the ruling “affects a substantial part of the merits of the controversy” and an “immediate appeal may materially advance the ultimate termination of the litigation,” Merrifield’s defense attorneys stated in Monday’s filing.
“Should the appellate court later determine that the City of Enid’s attempts at exercising eminent domain are unconstitutional or unauthorized … the damage to defendant’s property will have already occurred,” the filing read.
They also argued that simultaneously going to a jury trial over the compensation award would be a “waste of judicial economy” if an appeals court rules against Tate’s order.
“It seems prudent to me that Enid doesn’t start work as that situation would have to be adjudicated if the appeal was favorable to my case. For example, the pipeline would have to be removed. That would be quite expensive,” Merrifield said in a text message to the News & Eagle last week following the order.
Tate did not mention in his ruling lifting the temporary restraining order he issued against the city in July 2020, which prohibited city workers from entering Merrifield’s property to begin construction on the pipeline.
Merrifield has alleged the city’s $300-plus million pipeline project was not only unnecessary for the public, but was unconstitutional and violated the 2020 McGirt ruling from U.S. Supreme Court.
His land is one of 230 privately owned parcels the city has needed to acquire to build the entire 70-mile pipeline.
Construction already has begun at both ends of the project, which includes an intake site at the lake, an intermediate booster pump station near Garber and a water treatment plant in western Enid, from which a new water main also would be built and connected to the city’s current water distribution system.
