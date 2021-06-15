ENID, Okla. — Lillie Richey hopes to see a good turnout at Enid’s annual Juneteenth celebration on Saturday, June 19, 2021.
Richey said she’s excited to see everyone’s faces gathered together again after the event — which will be held in Enid’s Southern Heights Addition neighborhood — that has been hosted by Brothers and Sister With a Purpose for 15 years, was canceled last year due to COVID-19.
“I just want to see everybody get along and have a good time because this pandemic has done a lot to our community and all over the world,” said Richey, a BSWP member who is helping organize and plan the event. “We’re just happy to see the people that are still here — family members, friends, etcetera ... We lost a whole lot of people that normally come out, so it’s been hard for us. That’s what I want to see — a wonderful, wonderful turnout.”
Juneteenth is a nationally recognized celebration that commemorates the ending of slavery in the United States. On June 19, 1865, enslaved people in Galveston, Texas, finally got word that the Civil War had ended, two years after the Emancipation Proclamation had made them free.
Juneteenth has been celebrated in Enid since Richey, 42, said she was a little kid.
“We want to bring it to the community and have a good time,” Richey said.
She said the Juneteenth event will kick off with a gospel and prayer service. A speaker will talk about Juneteenth, and a talent show for kids will be put on during the event.
Elders will be honored with gifts, and a memorial service will be held with balloons being released for some people in the community who have died.
She said it’s important to remember the history of Juneteenth and celebrate the memory of those who were slaves.
“We are free now, but they weren’t free back then. When they got the opportunity to be free, that’s when the Juneteenth celebration came about,” Richey said. “That’s what we need to remember. Them people suffered — blood, sweat and everything — and died for us to have a better life.
“We got to remember we’re all one. ... We bleed the same blood. We might have different skin colors, but that doesn’t mean anything. We’re all one person.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.