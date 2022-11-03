ENID, Okla. — American Red Cross, United Way of Northwest Oklahoma and RSVP Enid are partnering for World Kindness Day 2022 to install free smoke alarms for local residents on Nov. 18, 2022.
Those wishing to have alarms installed in their homes can call RSVP Enid at (580) 233-5914 to make an appointment for that day.
Smoke alarms that are properly installed and maintained play a vital role in reducing fire deaths and injuries, according to the National Fire Protection Association.
The official World Kindness Day this year is Nov. 13, but many charitable groups and organization spend the days and weeks surrounding the day to perform acts of kindness in recognition.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.