James Shaw, a driver with Enid Fire Department; North Enid Police Department Chief James Logsdon; NEPD patrolman Tony Yearick; North Enid Mayor Jason Dockins; (from left) and William “Bill” Addington, (seated) a former Garfield County sheriff and a retired major in the U.S. Army, hold U.S. Police Fire EMS Foundation awards presented to them by (far right) Tyrone Smith, founder and president of the foundation, on Monday, Dec. 12, 2022. (Kelci McKendrick /Enid News & Eagle)