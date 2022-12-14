ENID, Okla. — Several first responder agencies and individuals were honored Monday night for their professionalism and service to the local community.
The recipients of the awards, presented by the U.S. Police Fire EMS Foundation, were North Enid Police Department, Enid Fire Department, Life Emergency Medical Services, North Enid Mayor Jason Dockins, NEPD patrolman Tony Yearick and former Garfield County Sheriff and U.S. Army retired Maj. William “Bill” Addington.
Tyrone Smith, founder and president of U.S. Police Fire EMS Foundation, which is headquartered in Jersey City, said the awards — now in their fourth year — are presented as a way to give back to first responders and people who serve their communities.
“We show the world that these are great people doing great things,” Smith said. “These are the people that stepped up to do a great service, and the community loves them — let’s back them up.”
Addington, who served in the Korean and Vietnam wars and also as the sheriff of Garfield County, received three awards Monday.
With several of his family members in attendance, Addington was presented with the Lifetime Achievement Award, the foundation’s “greatest honor,” as well as a Professional Law Enforcement Award and a Community Service Award.
“I can’t really describe it,” Addington said of how he felt about receiving the awards, “but it’s wonderful … and I’m so glad that everyone else was recognized.”
Dockins and Yearick each received a Community Service Award, as did EFD and Life EMS. NEPD received a Professional Law Enforcement Agency Award.
Dockins said “with everything that’s going on in the world,” it’s good to see first responders recognized, especially those serving North Enid.
“It’s nice to see that people do appreciate the things they do, the struggles they fight and the protection they provide,” he said.
Yearick said it’s an honor to be recognized and that NEPD Chief James Logsdon and other NEPD officers, who are all “hardworking and take their jobs seriously … to protect and serve,” have put in “so much of their time to make the department a good agency.”
Logsdon said he appreciates the support from the community and other law enforcement agencies in Enid and Garfield County, adding that for NEPD to be a good agency it “has to have a good community.”
“And we do have that good community,” he said. “We have people who are not only respectful of us but respectful of each other, and that’s the only way that we can propel forward — with the community behind us. We are servants of the community; we are servants of the law; and we appreciate the support.”
Smith said it’s important to recognize first responder agencies in smaller cities and towns for their efforts because “they represent the greater good of the United States.”
“You see so much of people doing the wrong things and are always hearing about that,” he said. “Why not show these towns that may be a little but have a big heart and show these communities that come together?”
