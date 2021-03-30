BURLINGTON, Okla. — An Oregon woman was in critical condition and a Tulsa woman hospitalized after a two-vehicle crash on Oklahoma 8 in Alfalfa County Monday, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol
The accident happened three miles east of Burlington at about 9 p.m. when a 2013 Ford Focus driven by Kathleen Kommer, 28, of Coos Bay Oregon, went left of center and struck a 2004 Lincoln Navigator driven by Kristina Czerniak, 47, of Tulsa, according to the OHP report.
Czneriak was transported by ambulance to Kiowa (Kan.) Hospital and transferred to Wesley Medical Center in Wichita, Kan., where she was admitted in stable condition for observation. Kommer was taken via helicopter to Ascension Via Christi St. Francis in Wichita with massive head and neck injuries, according to the report.
The condition of both drivers was listed on the OHP report as “apparently normal” and the cause of collision as “left of center.” Seatbelts were equipped and in use in both vehicles, according to the report.
