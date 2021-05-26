To combat the state’s physician shortage and improve the health and lives of rural and underserved Oklahomans, OSU Center for Health Sciences established Operation Orange.
The one-day medical camp for students in grades 9-12 strives to inspire high school students to pursue a career in the medical field by giving them a taste of what they would learn and experience in medical school.
Enid will be one of the sites for the camp on June 2 at the Northwestern Oklahoma State University campus. Operation Orange will visit six cities and offer a free, day-long camp for high school students. OSU osteopathic medical students and faculty lead different stations and activities throughout the event.
“Operation Orange gives us the opportunity to engage high school students from rural areas and let them know that a career in medicine is an option for them,” said Kayse Shrum, D.O., president of OSU Center for Health Sciences, dean of the College of Osteopathic Medicine and president designee of Oklahoma State University.
“We need doctors in rural communities. Who better to care for rural families in Oklahoma than those from rural areas who have experienced the physician shortage in Oklahoma first-hand and who have a personal passion to preserve the rural way of life?” Shrum said.
Operation Orange allows high school students to experience a day in the life of an OSU medical student. Students will be given the opportunity to do chest compressions, insert breathing tubes in simulation mannequins and study the anatomy of a human heart, lungs and brain with hands-on activities. They also will have the opportunity learn undergraduate admissions and what they need to do to prepare for medical school.
To register or for more information, contact Ashley Marler at ashley.marler@okstate.edu or visit okla.st/operationorange.
Operation Orange camps have been underwritten by Northwest Oklahoma Osteopathic Foundation, Cherokee Nation, Stride Bank, Chickasaw Nation, Comanche County Memorial Hospital, Oklahoma State Medical Association, OSU Center for Health Sciences Alumni Association, Stillwater Medical Center and the Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma.
