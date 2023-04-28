ENID, Okla. — A recipient of an Operation Christmas Child shoebox will be in Enid on Saturday, April 29, 2023, to talk about his experiences with the program.
Edouard Nolecky said he didn’t have a lot growing up in West Africa, but his father, a carpenter and pastor, taught his family to fixate on what they did have in their lives and to trust in Jesus Christ to meet their needs. Nolecky said when he received a shoebox gift at 14 he saw it “as a gift from God.”
He will talk about that gift and the needed items it contained, as well as the fun it brought his family and friends for years to come, at 9 a.m. at Westminster Church, 2217 Constitution. The event is open to the public.
Operation Christmas Child’s shoebox ministry is held across the nation, including in Enid and Northwest Oklahoma, each year, traditionally at Christmastime. Residents purchase items that fit into a shoebox container that are sent overseas to those in need. For information, go to https://www.samaritanspurse.org.
