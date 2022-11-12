ENID, Okla. — Northwest Oklahomans can become worldwide missionaries this week without ever leaving their hometowns, with Operation Christmas Child shoebox drop-offs happening Monday, Nov. 14, through Monday, Nov. 21.
“There were 7,064 shoeboxes sent from our little corner of Oklahoma last year,” said local OCC volunteer Janice Burns. “I can stay home, and I can show God’s love through this very tangible gift … and share the love of Jesus Christ and an opportunity to get to know Him and accept Him as their savior.”
The gift-filled boxes are delivered with storybooks about Jesus and delivered by interpreters who introduce the children to true “Christmas Child.”
Operation Christmas Child has been collecting and delivering shoe box gifts to children worldwide for nearly three decades. In 2022, OCC has a goal to collect enough shoeboxes to reach another 11 million children, according to the organization’s press release.
Residents get the OCC shoeboxes, with mailing labels, and fill them with items including toys, hygiene products, school supplies and other gifts. There are limited shoeboxes that can be acquired at Chick-fil-a and Ruth’s Christian Book Store in Enid, Burns said. Many residents already have their boxes in hand and have been filling them with gifts.
The boxes are then delivered, along with a $10 shipping fee, to official drop-off sites during the drop-off week.
Some churches have their own drives and will often take care of the drop-offs, Burns confirmed. However those participating as individuals in the Enid area can drop their boxes off at Westminster Church, 7717 N. Constitution, from 10 a.m. to noon Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to noon Saturday and Sunday and 9-11 a.m. Nov. 21, or at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, kindergarten building, from 4-8 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 9-11 a.m. Nov. 21, Burns said.
She said residents can scan the labels on their boxes and track the gifts, which are delivered throughout the year.
Anyone with questions about obtaining or dropping off the boxes can contact Burns at (580) 554-6162.
“It’s a passion, Burns said. “It has to be to make it work.”
