SEILING, Okla. — Operation Christmas Child's project leader workshop will have a special guest speaker Saturday in Seiling.
The meeting will be 3-5 p.m. at First Baptist Church, 202 6th in Seiling.
Many churches, individuals and organizations around Northwest Oklahoma participated last year by packing more than 7,000 shoeboxes for Operation Christmas Child, said Amie Pierce, area coordinator of the Northwest Oklahoma team.
Each year, Operation Christmas Child provides shoebox-size boxes of gifts to children around the world.
One of those recipients will speak at Saturday's meeting. Desire Nana received a shoebox at age 8 in Burkina Faso, West Africa. He grew up in a poor family of 9, according to Pierce, and walked 3 miles each way to and from school.
The gifts Nana received inspired him to work with children, and he eventually served with volunteers who coordinate Operation Christmas Child in Burkina Faso. He now is a college student in Oklahoma.
The meeting is open to everyone.
