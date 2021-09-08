ENID, Okla. — An Operation Christmas Child leaders meeting will be 9-11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, at Bethlehem Baptist Church, at the corner of 66th and Longhorn Trail.
The meeting will discuss the logistics of the upcoming shoebox ministry, according to Janice Burns, regional church relations coordinator for Operation Christmas Child. She added that anyone in charge of their church's or organization's shoebox ministry, or individuals who simply want to know more about Operation Christmas Child, is welcome to attend the meeting at the church, 7412 E. Longhorn Trail, southeast of Enid.
OCC delivers special shoeboxes filled with gifts, along with Christian evangelism, to children worldwide. Since 1993, more than 188 million children in more than 170 countries have received an Operation Christmas Child shoebox, according to the group's website.
Burns said the non-denominational effort is a way for local Christians to share love with children in need around the world — especially needed during the global coronavirus pandemic.
For information about the meeting or becoming involved with Operation Christmas Child, contact Burns at (580) 554-6162.
