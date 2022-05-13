Some Enid music enthusiasts are resurrecting an open-mic type event that will feature amateur as well as professional musicians.
The event, formerly known as Turpin Tunes, will open as Third Thursday on May 19, at 7 p.m., at the Turpin Theater at the Gaslight Theatre venue.
Performances start at 7:30 p.m. Admission is free, and a cash bar will be available with beer and wine. No outside alcohol will be permitted.
The lineup will include Gerry and Cindy Allen, David Reimer, The Peachtrees (David Donaldson, Justin Blasier and Nate Kelley), Sylvan Reynolds, Riley Janzten and Stacey Sanders.
After a break of some four to five years, Turpin Tunes is back for a trial run in the months of May, June, July and August. Always on the Third Thursday of the month, it’s an opportunity to participate in and support local music.
“This is the return of a longtime Enid staple/music venue that welcomed everyone from experienced musicians to those just getting started to perform on our stage,” said Frank Baker, one of the organizers of Third Thursday.
For updated information, watch the Facebook Page Third Thursday, https://www.facebook.com/turpintunes/.
