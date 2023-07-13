By Suzie Byrd
Enid News & Eagle
ENID, Okla. — Only one of a half dozen bills regarding alcohol made it through the recent legislative session to become law.
House Bill 2843 was passed by the state House and Senate, and then signed into law by Gov. Kevin Stitt. It took effect immediately and allows beer distributor licensees to store alcoholic beverages, non-alcoholic beverages and other goods in different warehouses and to deliver from those locations.
“The bills that did not make it through the entire legislative process still are eligible to be heard next session,” state Rep. Chad Caldwell, R-Enid, said.
House Bill 1392 did not make it through the legislative process. It would have allowed establishments to deliver buckets containing up to six bottles of beer to one person at a time. The current limit is two bottles at a time.
Senate Bill 809 also did not pass. It would have allowed certain licensees to participate in curbside pickup of sealed alcoholic beverages. An attempt to ease licensing requirements on small farm winery or winemaker licensees for satellite locations and events also did not make it through the Legislature this session.
“I am not for any bills that encourage increased usage or availability of alcohol,” said state Sen. Roland Pederson, R-Burlington. Cocktails to go and buckets of beer were two of the bills he said were over the top in his opinion.
A bill being named the Marissa Murrow Act did not make it to law. It would have given the Alcoholic Beverage Laws Enforcement (ABLE) Commission the power to establish event venue licensing. Murrow was a student at the University of Central Oklahoma in 2020 when she was killed when she was hit by a drunken driver who had been drinking at a wedding event.
Under current law, event venues in Oklahoma are not required to hold any kind of license in order for alcohol to be served at their locations. The Marissa Murrow Act, Senate Bill 1057, would have stipulated that a caterer could not sell or distribute alcoholic beverages on the premises unless the venue holds an event venue license from the ABLE Commission.
In Oklahoma, people can buy beer, wine and liquor every day of the week. On- and-off premises retailers can sell alcohol 8 p.m. to 2 a.m. The exception is liquor stores, which are limited to 8 a.m. through midnight, Monday through Saturday. Liquor stores can be open from noon to midnight on Sunday if a county allows.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.