Enid News & Eagle readers are invited to tell us who their favorite area businesses and service providers are as the 2021 Enid Readers’ Choice campaign gets underway in its 31st year.
“2020 and the pandemic have challenged many of our local businesses and service providers, but that didn’t stop them from being innovative and finding ways to provide great service to their customers,” said Cindy Allen, publisher and editor. “Now is the time to show those businesses your appreciation by voting in the 2021 Readers’ Choice campaign.”
The annual Readers’ Choice Awards recognize exceptional local businesses throughout the region in more than 150 categories. The campaign kicks off Monday and will include two rounds of voting.
Readers can participate in the first round by visiting enidnews.com/readerschoice to nominate their favorite businesses. Nominations and voting are all online this year. The nomination period runs from May 31 to June 20.
“Moving the entire process online will ensure the greatest accuracy,” Allen said. “By going online and nominating and voting, you will be entered in a drawing for prizes.”
Readers will need to create an online account if they don’t already have one. There is no charge to create an account, and voting in Readers’ Choice is free. The Readers’ Choice tab will be visible throughout the promotion on the enidnews.com website.
At the end of the nomination round, all the nominations will be tallied and the top three nominees in each category will be moved on to the voting round. Readers are then invited to cast their votes to name the winners.
“Being nominated and also being named a winner is a big deal for our local and area businesses,” Allen said. “This promotion provides fun and useful information to know and share. And, it’s a way for those selected businesses and professional to set themselves apart.
“Each year we get thousands of nominations. We look forward to hearing from our readers about their favorite places to shop, eat, do business and be entertained,” Allen said. “Nominations starts on Monday, but go ahead and create your account so you’re ready when nominations open.”
How to nominate:
Log on to enidnews.com
- and click on the Readers’ Choice Best of Enid tab.
- If you don’t have an account, you can create one here by filling out the online form.
- Once your account is created, you can make nominations in up to 150 categories.
- If you need assistance, call (580) 548-8126 or (580) 548-8136.
