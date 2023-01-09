MEDFORD, Okla. — ONEOK announced on Monday an agreement has been reached between the company and its insurers to settle claims for the damage and interruption to business from the explosion and fire that incapacitated its Medford facility in July 2022, according to a release.
A relocation of resources to Texas will take place, but the majority of employees with ONEOK who worked in Medford will remain with the company in that location, according to ONEOK Communications Manager Brad Borror.
Borror said the regional office will remain in Medford, and employees at the previous facility will work a combination of duties they previously had and new ones. Borror said in addition to NGL fractionation, there are many NGL pipeline employees who service pipelines that run up into Kansas and down into Texas.
"The majority of our current employee base will remain in Medford, where we will continue to have a regional office at the site," Borror said. "We remain committed to Medford as we work to preserve equipment there for potential future use."
The release states an agreement of $930 million has been reached to settle its claims. Around $100 million has been received to date, with the remaining to be paid within 45 days.
The company also announced plans to build a new 125,000-barrel per day NGL fractionator at its Mont Belvieu, Texas, facility. Once complete, the new MB-6 fractionator will increase the company's capacity in Mont Belvieu to around 700,000 barrels per day, the release states.
The new fractionator will produce purity ethane instead of an ethane/propane mix that was produced at the Medford facility. It will be roughly equivalent to the capacity produced at the Medford facility. The release states the demand for ethane/propane mixtures has decreased, while the demand for purity ethane has increased, causing much of what was mixed in Medford to be transported to the Gulf Coast for further processing previously.
The release states the construction of a new addition to its facility in Mont Belvieu is favorable to rebuilding the Medford facility for three reasons: permitting for the MB-6 facility is complete by applicable regulatory agencies; engineering is substantially complete due to the ability to utilize similar engineering designs and purchase orders from the two previous fractionation facilities, MB-4 and MB-5; and ONEOK's ability to efficiently transition the existing construction resources at ONEOK's MB-5 fractionator to the MB-6 fractionator.
"We are pleased to have come to a successful agreement with our insurance carriers that was the result of a collaborative process," said Pierce H Norton II, ONEOK president and CEO in the release. "This agreement provides us the certainty of insurance recovery, and shortens the construction period to restore the most efficient fractionation capacity to our integrated system to meet expected growth in NGL supply for petrochemical and export demand."
