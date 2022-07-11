MEDFORD, Okla. — Officials on Monday still were looking into the cause and the extent of damage at the ONEOK natural gas plant in Medford two days after an explosion and resulting fire.
The incident at the liquids fractionation facility, located 2 miles south of Medford in Grant County on U.S. 81., occurred shortly before 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, July 9, 2022.
Emergency authorities spent several hours controlling the blaze, and no injuries were reported.
As of Monday afternoon, the facility and a few hotspots were being closely monitored by ONEOK personnel, who are in the damage assessment phase of the investigation process, said Brad Borror, manager of communications for ONEOK.
“Our employees are able to ... get some drone footage of the plant itself so we can assess the damage and see what kind of damage has occurred as a result of Saturday's incident,” Borror said.
Grant County Sheriff Scott Sterling said as of around 5 p.m. Monday, U.S. 81 between Medford and Pond Creek remained closed.
Sterling said deputies with Grant County Sheriff’s Office have been keeping an eye on the barricaded roads to ensure the closure signs still are there and that nobody has gotten close to the OneOK plant.
“Other than that, we’re just maintaining our normal calls for service,” he said.
An evacuation advisement for residents living within 2 miles of the ONEOK plant was issued about an hour after the explosion and fire occurred.
At 6 p.m. Sunday, it was reduced to a 1-mile radius, which Sterling said includes only a handful of houses.
“We were anxious to get folks back into their homes, because we recognize that it's an inconvenience to be displaced from your home suddenly like that on a Saturday afternoon,” Borror said. “We felt a sense of urgency to get that done, but we wanted to get it done in a safe manner with the public's safety in mind.”
Borror said the evacuation advisement is being evaluated daily.
ONEOK made arrangements at several Enid hotels for any displaced Medford residents, which Borror said was carried on through Sunday night.
The Super 8 by Wyndham in Blackwell offered discounted rates for rooms for displaced Medford residents, as well.
Anybody who was displaced due to the evacuation advisement is asked to call the city of Medford, (580) 395-2823, and ask for Dea or Sam.
A number of safety protocols are in place at all ONEOK plants in the event of emergencies to help ensure the safety of facility employees and the community, which Borror said is the “top priority.”
“Unfortunately, the event happened. Fortunately, our employees reacted properly and safely,” he said. “We’re thankful our safety protocols did their job in this instance and that all of our employees were able to go home to their families.”
Employees’ jobs at the ONEOK facility are secure, and Borror said many personnel are transitioning into “responding-to-the-incident” roles.
"Their roles may shift temporarily as we assess the damage and, ultimately, make repairs to the facility, but their jobs are safe," Borror said.
Borror said ONEOK is thankful for the support from not only all responding agencies but also the community.
“We’re blessed to be a part of this community, and they’ve all shown up for us in a time of need,” he said. “We really appreciate it.”
