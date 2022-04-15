SOUTHARD, Okla. — One person was injured in a one-vehicle crash in Blaine County just after 1 p.m. Friday, April 15, 2022, according to Oklahoma Highway Patrol.
Brice Aaron Stratton, 25, of Fay, was driving a 2018 Kenworth concrete mixer west on Oklahoma 51A, about 7 miles south of Southard, when he failed to negotiate a curve and left the highway, overturning one time, according to an OHP report. He was pinned for approximately 36 minutes before being freed by rescue personnel, the report states.
Stratton was flown to OU Medical Center in Oklahoma City where he was admitted in stable condition with an arm injury, according to the report.
Seat belts were equipped and in use, the report states.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.