PRYOR, Okla. — An Enid man was behind the wheel in a Tuesday vehicle accident in Mayes County that critically injured him and claimed the life of his passenger.
According to an Oklahoma Highway Patrol Report, Thomas Blossom, 42, of Enid, was driving a 2008 Chevrolet at about 7 p.m. Tuesday, two miles east of Pryor on Oklahoma 20.
Details of the vehicle collision remain under investigation and were not disclosed in the OHP report.
Blossom was transported by MESTA EMS to St. Francis Hospital in Tulsa, where he was admitted in critical condition with head, trunk, arm and leg injuries.
His passenger, listed in the report only as an "unidentified male," was pronounced dead at the scene by MESTA paramedics "with massive injuries," according to the report. His body was transported to the Medical Examiner's Office in Tulsa.
Seat belts were in use by both vehicle occupants, according to the report, but the condition of the driver and cause of the collision remain under investigation.
