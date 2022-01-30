ENID, Okla. — Once again, the Enid News & Eagle is embarking on its annual series of special sections exploring the various aspects of our community that make our area a great place to live, work and play.
This multi-week project provides our readers an in-depth look into individuals, businesses and organizations that work hard to provide Enid and Northwest Oklahoma with the quality of life its residents deserve.
This year’s project is titled “On the Path Forward 2022: Building a Resilient Community.” We picked this theme because resilience is important as our community overcomes the health and economic challenges of the past two years. The COVID pandemic has changed many dynamics of our community, and we are proud of all those working to forge ahead and build an even better future for our community.
Our first section focuses on Health and Wellness. You’ll find the section inside this edition of the Enid News & Eagle. You also can see the series in its entirety at www.enidnews.com/news/progress/. Over the next three months, we will publish other special sections on Sundays dealing with specific topics important to our area.
In February, we will publish sections on Economic Development and Agriculture and Energy in Northwest Oklahoma.
In March, our sections will focus on Education, Military Impact and Excursions, including places where Northwest Oklahomans can enjoy accessing fun and exciting entertainment options.
In April, we will complete the series with sections on Faith and Community Service.
Each of these sections will include up to 12 stories on each topic, and they will provide a great read. We hope you save these sections and refer to them throughout the year. The sections also will be available for reference on enidnews.com throughout the year.
Enid News & Eagle has been publishing these special annual sections for more than 30 years. We are blessed as a community to have so many individuals, organizations and businesses dedicated to serving Enid and Northwest Oklahoma. We also thank the advertisers who make these special sections possible.
Cindy Allen, publisher
