Enid’s annual barbecue competition managed to clear some hurdles this weekend to deliver a mouth-watering victory.
Clark Crew BBQ took home the 17th annual Hanor Red Dirt BBQ’s Grand Champion prize Saturday, with Butcher BBQ coming more than 7 points behind to take the weekend’s Reserve Champion runner-up slot.
Travis and Jamey Clark, who recently opened a barbecue restaurant of the same name in Oklahoma City, also won first place in pork, third place in brisket, fifth in chicken and 11th in pork ribs.
“We’re a good team,” Travis said after their victory, carrying the trophy in the Stride Bank Center. “We just work well together and we’re consistent. Consistent wins.”
He has family in Enid, so the team has returned to compete for years in the Kansas City Barbeque Society-sanctioned event. But Travis said he’s since downsized touring the regional barbecue circuit, having gotten too busy with the restaurant.
“I used to do 50 a year, now I do 12,” he said.
While turnout at this year’s event cook-off was down about a dozen teams from last year’s, organizers said Enid’s event didn’t come out too undercooked.
The Red Dirt BBQ still counted as a qualifying round for KCBS’ biggest competitions, despite a team disqualification Saturday that brought down the number of teams right to the 25-team minimum, event coordinator Lynne Benkendorf said.
“It was by the skin of our teeth,” she said.
A newcomer cook was disqualified after organizers saw he’d added extra boneless meat slices to his entry for pork ribs. The KCBS requires all meat to be on the bone in a pork ribs category, KCBS representative Ralph Williams said.
Other competitions have also seen similar downsizing because of inflation and rising costs. An event set for May in Bixby that usually sees 75-100 teams has 38 registered right now, Williams said.
But Benkendorf said several teams banded together to coax a peer in Enid out of retirement to compete so the Red Dirt BBQ would be a qualifier.
“And that’s how tight-knit a group this competition is,” she said.
Longtime KCBS judge Jerry Allen is scheduled to go to a competition every month until October, when the Grand Royal competition is held in Kansas City.
The Enid resident said it isn’t just the food — often “the best chicken you’ll eat” — that keeps him coming back to the cook-offs.
“By far and away, it’s just individuals who love barbecue and they love the competition. And they travel the circuits,” he said.
He and 29 other judges had spent Saturday morning and afternoon in the event center’s Eric Benson Ballroom thoroughly examining the foods’ sights, smells and tastes.
Volunteers from the Barbeque Society would show each category’s entries, prepared and labeled in a styrofoam clamshell box, to six judges at two tables before placing samples on judges’ placemats.
KCBS judge Bob White came from Tulsa ready to sample each piece of meat that came his way.
“I’ve gotta pace myself,” White said before judging started Saturday morning, while tucking a paper towel he’d use as a napkin into his shorts’ pant leg.
In order to become certified, judges take a class and learn what to look for, volunteer Terry Watkins said.
“But basically it comes down to your own palette,” he said. “It takes time, practice and expense.”
