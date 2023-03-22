On Deck Sportscards, located at Oakwood Mall, 4125 W. Garriott, will host a two-day card show for kids from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. April 7-8. The event will coincide with other Easter activities happening that weekend.
Gary Williams, owner of On Deck, said the card-trading community has grown over the past few years, and kids are collecting cards of various types and trading them with their friends.
"These kids are getting smart and learning what those cards are worth," Williams said. "They're learning what a card's worth, how it goes up and down in price, how a player plays, the performance of the player. These kids are still collecting Michael Jordan, Kobe Bryant cards, they're collecting the Thunder players. The card market went crazy when COVID hit. The kids are really getting into it."
The card show will serve as an opportunity for kids to have some fun and get some time away from screens. Williams said it will be a chance for kids who already are into card collecting to to keep learning, as well as an opportunity for kids to get into card collecting for the first time.
"This is a good deal for the kids. It costs nothing," Williams said. "They can sit down at tables, and they can learn. One boy might collect Tom Brady, and another boy may collect Michael Jordan, and they can trade. This is really for kids, because it gives them an opportunity. They can just trade with one another, buy and sell and trade between those kids. And they know what their cards are worth. And if they don't, they can figure out pretty quick."
