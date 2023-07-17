By Mindy Ragan Wood
CNHI Oklahoma
NORMAN — Attorneys who represent Norman residents in a lawsuit against Oklahoma Turnpike Authority have urged Oklahoma Supreme Court to deny the agency’s plans after the routes for two proposed highways in Norman remain uncertain.
Included in a $5 billion turnpike expansion plan, OTA intends to build a toll road along Indian Hills Road to connect to the South Extension turnpike in the Lake Thunderbird Watershed.
The plans drew outrage from residents who filed a lawsuit last year, which alleges OTA does not have legislative authority to build them, and OTA has tried to improperly fund them. Turnpike projects are authorized by state statute.
The lawsuit is before Oklahoma Supreme Court after a district judge ruled the arguments coincided with the high court’s role in validating the use of bonds for the agency.
In a court brief, justices asked OTA to explain in a response how the court could grant validation and settle the arguments if OTA’s final route has not been determined in light of the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation’s decision to deny its application to cross the watershed.
The bureau owns the lake and declined to grant permission to access fee title lands, but stated in a letter on Jan. 17 to OTA that it would consider accessing some easements. OTA has not resubmitted an application or amended the existing one, an agency spokesperson told The Transcript recently.
Where will it go?
Elaine Dowling, co-counsel for the opposition group Pike Off OTA, urged justices to pass on validating the bonds until an evidentiary hearing could be conducted on the undetermined routes.
“OTA’s refusal to deal with the Bureau of Reclamation in a timely and responsible manner is putting this state on a $5 billion road to who knows where,” Dowling’s response to the court read.
OTA replied to the high court last month that it is the agency’s discretion to alter routes, which often fall within a few hundred yards.
Dowling told the court in her response the bureau’s denial will mean the agency must move the routes by miles, not by 200 yards.
She produced a sworn statement by her client, Amy Cerrato to that fact. Cerrato is a civil engineering professor at the University of Oklahoma, whose property is affected by the proposed east Norman route.
Dowling stated if Cerrato’s projections are correct, the lake route would move west 2.5 miles and force the Indian Hills Road connector to move as far north as SW 89th Street — far outside the “vicinity of Moore and Norman,” which state law dictates as the intended path for that route.
Co-counsel Rob Norman has argued that the Indian Hills connector is codified in state law, but should have been built under one bond issuance with other projects according to the statute.
Unauthorized route?
He and Dowling also argue that the language in state law does not include a route through the lake’s watershed nor a connection to Purcell.
Attorney for the city of Norman, Joe Lester, concurred.
“OTA claims absolute power to construct turnpikes wherever it desires, without regard to any legislative authorization,” Lester’s brief to the court reads. “Until the Legislature adopts a statute expressly authorizing construction and operation of a roadway from Purcell to Norman, all of OTA’s plans, concepts and desires cannot serve as a basis for the funding authorization OTA seeks from this court.”
Dowling argued impacted residents have not been properly notified because the initial ad in a legal newspaper is now invalid in view of routes that must change.
Norman wrote to the court that OTA’s move to “put the cart before the horse” despite challenges to the toll road constitutes due process rights violations.
“... these citizens would probably be deprived of any right to contest the surprise new route,” he said.
Both Dowling and Norman also contended OTA should have approval from the Council of Bond Oversight before rushing its application to the high court for bond validation. The council granted conditional authority to seek an initial round of financing, provided OTA won lawsuits filed against the agency or were dismissed in its favor.
The council’s approval lapsed in February 2023 but OTA did not file 180 day extension.
“Ultimately, the answer to whether this court can validate bonds for the OTA’s new turnpike alignments is a resounding no,” Norman’s response to the court reads. “In light of the OTA’s federal lands problems, we now have no idea where these routes may end up having to go, even if they were legislatively authorized.”
OTA has maintained its routes fall within state statute and despite claims that turnpike projects should have been built in one bond issuance, has said previous bond validations for the last several years by the high court prove otherwise.
Wood writes for the Norman Transcript.
