Enid, OK (73701)

Today

Partly to mostly cloudy and windy. High 59F. Winds S at 25 to 35 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 50 mph..

Tonight

Windy. Showers developing overnight. Low 44F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.