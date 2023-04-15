LOYAL, Okla. — An Omega woman was killed Saturday afternoon when the 2010 Chevrolet Equinox she was driving departed the roadway and rolled 4 miles west and 5.2 miles south of this Kingfisher County town, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.
Karina Castro, 38, was pronounced dead at the scene of the accident, on N2700 Road, by the medical examiner, according to an OHP report.
The report states Castro was northbound and left the roadway to the right for an unknown reason, overcorrected and went into the ditch, then overcorrected again and rolled the vehicle two or three times.
Castro was the only occupant and was not wearing a seatbelt, according to the OHP.
The condition of the driver is listed as normal on the report, and the cause of the collision is listed as under investigation.
