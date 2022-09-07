ENID, Okla. — Long Term Care Authority of Enid Area Agency on Aging will host a free, two-day ombudsman volunteer training next week.
The training will be 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sept. 14 and 15 at LTCA of Enid AAA, 202 W. Broadway, Suite A, and will cover senior issues, residents’ rights, nursing home laws and advocacy methods to help mediate and rectify issues for residents, according to a press release.
An ombudsman, the release states, are resident advocates, and LTCA of Enid AAA, which represents 32 long-term care facilities in eight counties, is in “desperate need of volunteers to help maintain better communication so that the long-term care community can thrive.”
Upon the conclusion of the training, attendees will become an ombudsman volunteer.
People interested in attending the training are asked to contact either Melanie Milacek or Allen Thomas, ombudsman supervisors, by calling (580) 237-2236.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.