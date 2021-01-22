Enid Fire Department is recommending the city put three older Enid neighborhoods on its shortlist to improve outdated waterline infrastructure so firefighters can prevent greater property loss.
These water lines are connected to fire hydrants that are used often in the event of larger and longer-lasting fires, in order to mainly support protecting property, Enid Fire Marshal Ken Helms told city commissioners Thursday night.
Helms said the best ways to prevent loss of life — the fire service’s other main mission — are early warnings such as with smoke detectors and escaping the building.
EFD staff at least once a year inspect occupancies for escapes, alarms and extinguishers to prevent these hazards in the Southern Heights/Garfield Addition neighborhoods, the area south of Garriott and mostly east of the railroad tracks.
But because nearly all fire hydrants in the Garfield Addition in the south are below effective water flow quality — as one of the oldest residential areas in Enid — firefighters have had and will continue to have “serious challenges” protecting properties or containing fires to a single building, Helms said.
The properties along East Park, Oklahoma and Cherokee avenues, from 4th to 20th, also have clusters of low-quality hydrants throughout, while newer apartments in the area have automatic sprinkler systems, which don’t need to meet the city’s external fire flow requirements, Helms said. Farther east sit single-family dwellings and older homes.
Residential dwellings must have a working hydrant within 600 feet on all sides in order to be built, while commercial buildings must be within 400 feet, according to site plans Helms has to approve.
Another cluster of hydrants with inferior water flow is found in Enid’s Kenwood Historic District, northwest of downtown. The neighborhood’s higher-value, two-story homes would be harder to protect, Helms said.
“None of those (hydrants) are sufficient for effective firefighting,” he said. “The situation that we’re dealing with really is not really the customer’s fault. It’s something we have to fix.”
The color of water
EFD tests hydrants every year to measure pressure and gallons per minute delivered, flagging ones that can’t flow, Helms said. These readings include testing for static pressure, residual pressure and flow/velocity pressure.
Flow/velocity pressure of gallons per minute is calculated at a 20-pound residual.
Fire hydrants are then classified into four color-coded levels of fire-flow data. These are:
• (Blue) class AA hydrant: over 1,500 gpm
• (Green) A: 1,000-1,499 gpm
• (Orange) B: 500-999 gpm
• (Red) C: under 500 gpm
These colors are painted on the caps of Enid’s more than 2,000 hydrants to show firefighters their resulting usefulness during a fire event.
Helms estimated 10% of these are in the red category on the city’s current hydrant map he presented Thursday.
Red-capped hydrants are most often located in older areas of town with infrastructure that needs to be updated, and Helms said firefighters will avoid a red hydrant for a water source in favor of trailing a hose thousands of yards away or bringing along a 3,500-gallon tanker of water.
Inversely, much of the Enid’s more recently developed west side has newer water systems and thus more blue- and green-capped hydrants.
About 22 of Southern Heights/Garfield Addition’s indicated hydrants had red caps — nearly 30% of the hydrants circled on the map showing the neighborhoods.
Helms did not have an estimate for how many hydrants have been upgraded to higher categories since 2012, whose hydrant map he also showed — though the Southern Heights area’s hydrants had largely been upgraded from third-tier orange to top-tier blue category.
The Indian Hills neighborhood on the other side of Van Buren had many orange hydrants in 2012, but after connections to larger and newer water lines, now has more blue and green.
Helms said the department determines needed fire flow with two approved calculations, using the lesser of the two results.
The first the city applies comes from the 2015 edition of the International Fire Code (IFC): To start, single-family dwelling under 3,600 square feet, with no automatic sprinkler system, is required to have 1,000 gallons per minute for one hour. An IFC appendix also includes specifications for buildings beyond one- and two-family dwellings.
The second approved method to test fire flow uses an equation from the International Organization for Standardization (ISO).
Pressure and flow
If the city follows through with the department’s recommendations, Helms said that would satisfy city fire code requirements so he could approve building site plans.
While Helms said the city’s planned improvements are meant for fire protection of existing buildings, he told commissioners it also could support future developments.
Developers seeking to build properties typically must pay for the infrastructure improvements themselves — either replacing the line or connecting it elsewhere — unless Helms said an incentive program were in place.
“… It’s probably the city’s responsibility to have some kind of program in place to make those upgrades,” Helms said.
When Forgotten Ministries director Jeremiah Herrian himself put in sprinkler heads outside the facility in the Garfield Addition neighborhood, they would hardly work at all, only blowing out 5 feet of water.
He said he hadn’t had the same pressure problem when he installed a sprinkler system in his facility across the street.
Not a plumber himself, Herrian said at first he thought he’d installed them wrong, but his plumber friends told him there just wasn’t enough pressure because of the size of the piping system in the neighborhood.
“The fact that it can’t even run a sprinkler system, it’s bad,” Herrian said in a phone call Wednesday. “I think that all filters all over to the fire part, because obviously watering the fire is obviously more important than watering the grass.”
The outdated water system has now put a roadblock in his ministry’s long-held plans to build a tiny-home village on a lot on 4th and Moore, meant for lower-income and likely older residents.
Sprinklers would have to be installed in each 250-square-foot home — which would cost more — if the city doesn’t upgrade the water lines to upgrade each hydrant in the area to green.
“You don’t walk into many houses in Enid that have sprinklers in them,” Herrian said.
