Enid News & Eagle
ENID, Okla. —
The Long Term Care Authority of Enid Area Agency on Aging has announced the availability of Older Americans Act funds for legally formed public, private or nonprofit organizations in Alfalfa, Blaine, Garfield, Grant, Kay, Kingfisher, Major and Noble counties.
According to a press release from LTCA of Enid AAA, funding is available through a Request for Proposal process for the following services: home repair, legal assistance, legal community education, transportation, outreach, congregate meals, nutrition counseling, nutrition education, home-delivered meals, health promotion/disease prevention and caregiver support.
Service specifications and proposal guides may be obtained by contacting AAA Director Valerie Snethen by calling (580) 234-7475 or emailing vsnethen@ltcaenid.org. LTCA of Enid AAA is located at 202 W. Broadway in Suite A.
The closing date for applications is by 4 p.m. March 30, 2023.
A proposers’ conference will be held at 1:30 p.m. March 15, 2023, at Christian Church of the Covenant, 1205 S. Cleveland.
Attendance at the proposers’ conference is required in order to be considered for funding, the release states. RSVP by March 10, 2023, to confirm attendance.
