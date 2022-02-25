Long Term Care Authority of Enid Area Agency on Aging has funds available for legally formed public, private or nonprofit organizations in several counties.
LTCA of Enid AAA, 202 W. Broadway, announced the availability of Older Americans Act funds for the organizations in LTCA of Enid AAA's service area, which includes Alfalfa, Blaine, Garfield, Grant, Kay, Kingfisher, Major and Noble counties.
According to a press release from LTCA of Enid AAA, funding is available through a request for proposal process for the following services: home repair, legal assistance, legal community education, transportation, outreach, congregate meals, nutrition counseling, nutrition education, home-delivered meals, health promotion/disease prevention and caregiver support.
Service specifications and proposal guides may be obtained by contacting Valerie Snethen, AAA director, by calling (580) 234-7475 or by emailing vsnethen@ltcaenid.org.
Closing date for applications is by 4 p.m. March 30, and attendance at a proposers' conference is required to be considered for funding, according to the release.
The proposers' conference will be 1:30 p.m. March 15 at Christian Church of the Covenant, 1205 S. Cleveland. RSVP by March 8 to confirm attendance.
