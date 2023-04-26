ENID, Okla. — Old School Bagel Cafe, 5202 W. Garriott, will open during the week of May 8-12, with the exact day to open likely falling during the latter part of the week.
Open interviews for potential employees have taken place this week, with training of those employees taking place this week and next week. After this week, the application process will be online, Angus Smith, director of training and new store opening manager for Old School Bagel Cafe, said.
Signage is up at the location, and the inside of the restaurant is rounding into form. This will be the first Old School Bagel Cafe to be located in Enid, a community the restaurant is excited to be a part of, Smith said.
“We’re looking forward to it, very much so,” Smith said. “I love community, and I love the people that raise us in the places that we live. And it’s always nice to have an Old School in that community and get introduced to that community as we’re opening, it’s very fun. We kind of get to know the community that way.”
The Enid location will be Old School’s latest “reimage,” with different colors, seating arrangements and a lounge area. Smith said one thing he thinks is great for customers is the customizable options available with 15 different types of bagels. The bagels are made fresh daily, Smith said, and utilize fresh ingredients and a welcoming customer service experience.
“I tell the people I train, ‘We have no idea what goes on outside of these four walls with our guests, but once they’re inside, we’re going to take care of them the best we know how.’ And it seems to work, so I’m thankful for that,” Smith said. “It’s all about human connection, just creating that connection and making the best bagel you can.”
One week after opening, mobile pickup will be available for orders, and two weeks after opening, Old School will be available on Uber Eats and DoorDash. Mobile ordering will be available at oldschoolbagel.com, and Smith said an app is in the works that will have a customer rewards program and mobile ordering. There also will be catering options available in the coming months after the restaurant opens.
The hours will be 6 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday. Smith said the full menu will be available during all hours.
“The cool thing about our hours is we’ll do breakfast and lunch, full menu, all day long,” Smith said. “You can get whatever you want, anything on our menu, whenever you want.”
