Old School Bagel Cafe is coming to Enid in April and will be located 5202 W. Garriott in the recently built shopping area that already includes Enid Dentistry and Braces.
Joey Conerly, vice president of corporate strategy for Old School Bagel Cafe, said there are many new locations for the restaurant springing up all around Oklahoma. He said one in Broken Arrow just opened, as well as one in Shawnee, and there will be one opening in Sand Springs in February and Norman in March.
“It’s always kind of been something we’ve wanted to do, is just to bring Old School to other communities in Oklahoma,” Conerly said. “We’ve always had a lot of success in Oklahoma City, so this past year was when we realized we had some of our standards and structure in place to be able to grow beyond Oklahoma City.”
He said there has always been a goal to open an Enid location.
“Enid is one of the towns that we’ve always had people respond and say, ‘Hey, please bring Old School to Enid.’ It’s something that the Enid community seems to be lacking in terms of the options that are currently there,” Conerly said. “So it’s a good feeling to be able to bring something like Old School that has a 15-year brand history to a town like Enid.”
Conerly said on a recent site visit to Enid, the group from Old School Bagel Cafe spoke nonstop about how that part of town is booming. He said it was an encouraging sign that there were so many new concepts on the way in that part of town.
“It just seemed like a lot of growth was happening, and it’s really exciting to see that,” he said. “I think it’s going to help create more buzz about Enid and hopefully bring some other concepts there, too.”
The Enid location of Old School Bagel Cafe will feature a drive-through, online ordering, Uber eats and eventually will include DoorDash. Conerly said Old School typically hires six to eight weeks before opening to get all staff trained and in place. He said the hiring process will pick up about a month out from opening, with the date to open likely in April.
Old School Bagel Cafe features a career path program, Conerly said, that can help a person who starts as a cashier work their way up to become a manager while providing growth opportunities along the way.
For more information on Old School Bagel Cafe, visit old schoolbagel.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.