OKLAHOMA CITY — Enid’s Red Bird Farm and Holidays on Ice received merit recognition as part of Oklahoma Travel Industry Association’s annual RedBud Awards Tuesday, June 29, 2021.
Open to all Oklahoma tourism entities, which includes Visit Enid, the RedBud Awards represent the highest honor given in the state industry. Red Bird Farm and Holidays on Ice were nominated by Visit Enid.
This year, 37 awards were given in 20 categories. The awards recognize Oklahoma’s top tourism attractions, events, programs and organizations for outstanding efforts to serve and promote Oklahoma’s tourism industry.
In the Outstanding Agritourism Attraction category, the RedBud award was given to Kozel Family Farms — Sunshine Shelly’s Pumpkin Patch & Nightmare Harvest, and the Merit award went to Red Bird Farm.
In the Best Partnership category, the RedBud award was given to Oklahoma City National Memorial & Museum/OKC Thunder Partnership, and the Merit award went to Holidays On Ice.
“Although it just opened a few years ago, Red Bird Farm is already entrenched as a must-see when visitors come to Enid. And Holidays on Ice had so many moving parts that it took a lot of hard work from several members of our community to bring it all together for a first season that exceeded everybody’s expectations,” Visit Enid director Rob Houston said. “I’m so thrilled to see these two Enid attractions be recognized among the top attractions in Oklahoma.”
Founded in 1987, OTIA was formed to provide tourism education and lobby on behalf of the tourism industry as well as support the efforts of the Oklahoma Tourism and Recreation Department in its funding of the state’s tourism promotion campaign.
Other RedBud winners were:
Best Social Media Redbud: Armstrong Auditorium – Rediscover Joy; Merit: Visit Norman — Out & About in Norman
Best Brochure or Publication — ($10,000 or Less Budget) Redbud: Ponca City Tourism Bureau — Ponca City Visitor’s Guide
Best Brochure or Publication — ($10,000 or More Budget)
Redbud: Great Plains Country Association — A Breath of Fresh Air; Merit: Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma — Choctaw Country Spring-Summer 2020
Best Overall Marketing Campaign — (Large Budget Organization) Redbud: Oklahoma City Convention & Visitor’s Bureau — The Modern Frontier Campaign; Merit: Visit Stillwater — Visit Stillwater Campaign
Best Overall Marketing Campaign — (Small Budget Organization)
Redbud: Chickasaw Economic Development Council — Hometown Christmas; Merit: Armstrong Auditorium — Rediscover Joy
Best Website — (Large Budget)
Redbud: Visit Stillwater; Merit: Oklahoma City National Memorial & Museum
Best Website — (Small Budget)
Redbud: Osage County Tourism; Merit: This Machine Tulsa Bike Share
Outstanding Media Coverage
Redbud: Chickasha Economic Development Council — Chickasha Leg Lamp; Merit: Oklahoma City Convention & Visitors Bureau — Best Place to Travel in 2020 by Travel+Leisure
Outstanding Attraction
Redbud: Osage County Tourism; Merit: Ponca City Tourism Bureau — B&B Sun’n Fun Recreation
Outstanding New Attraction
RedBud: This Machine Tulsa Bike Share; Merit: Chickasha Economic Development Council — Chickasha Leg Lamp
Outstanding Temporary Exhibit
RedBud: Edmond Historical Society & Museum — Darci Lynne’s Got Talent Exhibit; Merit: City of Edmond/Edmond Electric — Edmond Electric’s Luminance: An Enchanted Stroll
Outstanding Event
RedBud: City of Yukon — Christmas in the Park; Merit: Durant Area Chamber of Commerce & Durant Main Street — Downtown Durant in December
Outstanding New Event
RedBud: Uncanny Events LLC — Uncanny Comic Expo; Merit: Visit Edmond – Rollin’ Deep 2020 Mural Expo
Best Virtual Event
RedBud: Oklahoma City National Memorial & Museum — 20th annual OKC Memorial Marathon — A Run to Remember; Merit: American Banjo Museum — American Banjo Museum
Best COVID Collaboration
RedBud: Visit Norman — “Wear This” Campaign; Merit: Oklahoma Museums Association — Museum “Open to the Public” Guideline Considerations
Best Pandemic-Related Campaign
RedBud: Tour Tahlequah — Tahlequah-Virtually Adventurous in Every Way!; Merit: Visit Stillwater
Tourism Organization of the Year — Small Budget Organization
Redbud: Osage County Tourism
Tourism Organization of the Year — Large Budget Organization
Redbud: Visit Stillwater
