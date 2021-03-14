Oklahoma's new legal initiative attorney hopes to support work of local journalists

ENID, Okla. — Having gotten her start as a criminal defense attorney often requesting open records, Oklahoma lawyer KatieBeth Gardner considers it an interesting twist she now finds herself providing pro bono legal support to journalists.
Gardner — who in November began her job as the U.S. Reporters Committee for Freedom of the Press’ Local Legal Initiative as the media-advising attorney for the state of Oklahoma — said the Open Records Act showed her the importance of transparency in local government.
“That was a really powerful tool,” Gardner said of the independent records requests journalists also often use in enterprise and investigative reporting.
Unlike many other states, Oklahoma has no third party to review records requests, she said.
So without filing a request, records containing information that may make or break a court case — such as a police officer’s body camera footage — would have to come through a case’s discovery process from the opposing district attorney, she said.
“Your options are to say, ‘Pretty please, can you reconsider my request?’ or to go to and file a lawsuit,” Gardner said, “and that can be pretty expensive … and result in these stories going on hold.”
Originally from Oklahoma, Gardner attended the University of Oklahoma for both undergraduate degree and then for her juris doctorate.
After graduation and starting a nonprofit for undocumented students, she then went to work for the holistic defense firm Still She Rises, dedicated to serving mothers from the north Tulsa community in the legal system.
Her work defending mothers in court also showed Gardner the importance of open records on a personal level.
“I think Oklahoma has so many interesting communities with stories that are so relevant to everyday lives,” she said. “And there’s a lot of quality journalism across the state, so it’s been really interesting to be able to support the work of all those reporters and journalists in the way that I’m able to.”
‘Shot heard ‘round Oklahoma’
Both the Oklahoma Press Association (OPA) and the Native American Journalists Association (NAJA), both representing the state of Oklahoma, had submitted separate grant proposal applications in 2019.
OPA Executive Vice President Mark Thomas said his office had noticed more and more request denials over the last 10 years, so he and leaders of eight other state media groups — representing hundreds of media organizations in Oklahoma — partnered on their proposal.
Thomas said newspapers and other traditional media of all levels have experienced disruptions in revenue, which then can’t be used to challenge records disputes in court.
News & Eagle Publisher/Executive Editor Cindy Allen, as a member of partnering organization Freedom of Information Oklahoma, wrote OPA’s draft proposal.
It had called the Local Legal Initiative “this shot heard ‘round Oklahoma.”
“It’s just important that local governments know that there is accountability,” Allen said. “And having this attorney specific to Oklahoma, available to us in Oklahoma to talk to helps us keep our government agencies and services accountable like they’re supposed to be.”
Oklahoma and four other states by November 2020 each received $2 million grant investments to provide statewide legal counsel from the RCFP.
As soon as she began work in November, Gardner said she started getting calls from local journalists across the state reporting on COVID-19, indigenous affairs and court cases.
Gardner has been providing legal counsel to the Muskogee Phoenix, another CNHI publication, in reporting the case of six Feb. 2 shooting deaths, including five children.
The Muskogee County district attorney had reportedly filed a motion in that case to prevent the release of both body cam footage and 911 call audio that would otherwise be made available under state law, Gardner said.
Forty-eight hours after she went to Muskogee and filed a brief on behalf of the newspaper, Gardner appeared in court to present the argument to the judge as to why those public records should remain public.
After the judge agreed there was no provision under records laws to withhold audio information, the phone call order was provided to the Phoenix. Gardner said she would return to Muskogee in June once the judge makes another decision about body cam footage, which is currently under advisement.
‘Shining a light’
Gardner said most of her work currently is training and working with journalists in how they can use the law in their practice to better inform the public.
Because Gardner’s grant period lasts two years with the current available funding, Thomas said his office is collaborating on a two-year plan for Gardner’s work, including future funding options and work with NAJA on reporting on the 30-plus tribal governments.
“The on-ramp period here in Oklahoma is a little bit steeper because of the tribal issues, but the payoff can be a lot bigger for success not only in Oklahoma but across the country,” Thomas said.
Sunday kicks off the nation’s annual Sunshine Week public awareness campaign, which promotes transparency in government of all levels and “shine(s) a light where there’s a darkness,” Allen said.
Allen said this event, from March 14-20, shares a role with RCFP’s Local Legal Initiative: Showing the importance of open records and open meetings to not just government officials, but to the general public.
“I’ve always said that the Open Meeting and Open Records Acts are not just for journalists, they’re for the people,” she said.