OKLAHOMA CITY — Voters will finalize November’s general election ballot Tuesday as they cast votes to determine the winners of Oklahoma’s primary runoff races.
Republican voters face a crowded statewide ballot. In the U.S. Senate race, Markwayne Mullin is vying against T.W. Shannon to finish retiring Sen. Jim Inhofe’s unexpired term.
Voters also will have to choose between Republicans Todd Russ and Clark Jolley for state treasurer; Ryan Walters and April Grace, for state superintendent of public instruction; Leslie Osborn and Sean Roberts for commissioner of labor; and Kim David and Todd Thomsen for corporation commissioner.
And, residents living in over two dozen eastern Oklahoma counties will have to choose between Avery Frix and Josh Brecheen as the Republican nominee for U.S Congress.
Democratic voters statewide, meanwhile, will have to decide between Madison Horn and Jason Bollinger as their candidate for the U.S. Senate seat currently held by incumbent James Lankford, who already has clinched the Republican nomination.
There also are a host of state House and Senate races up for grabs as well as county contests and nonpartisan local propositions to be decided. Included in that is the state Senate District 26 Republican runoff between incumbent Sen. Darcy Allen Jech, of Kingfisher, and Brady Butler, of Fay. No Democrats filed, so the winner of the runoff gains the seat.
District 26 includes parts of Kingfisher and Custer counties, as well as Blaine, Caddo, Beckham and Roger Mills counties.
Misha Mohr, Oklahoma State Election Board spokeswoman, said turnout in Tuesday’s runoff election already is up from June’s primary and the primary runoff election in August 2018.
In all, more than 19,500 Oklahomans have voted early in-person and 23,400 already have submitted mail-in ballots, Mohr said.
That’s compared with 14,638 who voted early and 14,551, who submitted mail-in ballots in August 2018. In June’s primary election, 20,258 voted early in-person and 14,900 Oklahomans voted by mail, Mohr said.
Only registered Republicans can vote in Oklahoma’s Republican runoff primary election. Democrats also allow independent voters to cast ballots in their primary. There are no Libertarian runoffs Tuesday.
Mohr said every voter is eligible to vote in non-partisan elections, which could include city propositions and other local and county elections.
Polls are open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday. Mohr urged voters to double check their precinct locations using the state’s free Voter Portal website before heading to the polls since some voting locations may have changed since someone last voted.
