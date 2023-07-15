By Bella Casey
Enid News & Eagle
ENID, Okla. —
As summer nears its end, so does the Oklahoma wheat harvest.
Wheat harvest stretches another week as producers battle rain, weed growth and tough decisions regarding abandonment. According to Mike Schulte, executive director of Oklahoma Wheat Commission, the wheat harvest hovers around 95% completion.
Although many regions finished harvesting over the past few weeks, the Oklahoma Panhandle holds the state back when it comes to wrapping up harvest. Muddy conditions are keeping combines out of the fields, and wheat out of elevators.
“You know, if they could get five or six days of just dry weather, we would probably be able to get (the harvest) wrapped up,” Schulte said. “If that’s not the case, you’ll see as we continue on to the best of our ability to get it out. But I would say we’re pretty much coming in for the final stretch here.”
Schulte said other areas have made “great strides” when it came to harvesting wheat. Despite statewide issues with rainfall, the north central corridor of Oklahoma has completed its harvest.
“It’s just been a really hard year because of the long-term drought and now trying to get the crop out with the rain from the wheat perspective,” Schulte said.
Wes Lee, Oklahoma Mesonet ag coordinator, explained Oklahoma has spent the past three years in a La Niña weather pattern, which has influenced the dry conditions observed throughout the state. Lee said warmer weather patterns along the Pacific equator indicate a transition to El Niño, which brings wetter conditions.
Lee said the development and strength of this El Niño influences upcoming rain totals and weather trends. Lee said a strong El Niño brings wet weather and more favorable wheat production.
“There can be drawbacks,” Lee said. “We can have, say, really wet at planting season and get delayed and not get seeds in the ground when we want to. But overall, I think most of the producers, especially the western half of the state, would prefer, you know, our chances look better when we have El Niño years than we do the La Niña. So, I expect wheat acreage to be increased.”
As part of Oklahoma Wheat Commission, Schulte interacts with elevators and producers almost daily until the completion of the harvest. He said in past years, harvest is finished by the last week of June.
“It’s been a painful year as far as like, (the harvest) just has continued on and on and on and on, you know, as far as not being complete,” Schulte said.
