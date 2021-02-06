ENID, Okla. — Contracts for Oklahoma 51 reconstruction near Hennessey and U.S. 183 shoulder improvements near Fort Supply are among the items to be addressed at Oklahoma Transportation Commission’s monthly meeting Monday.
According to a press release from Oklahoma Department of Transportation, commissioners will address a number of items at the meeting and vote on the engineering contracts in the Northwest Oklahoma counties, along with Interstate 40 bridge rehabilitation in Sayre, I-35 pavement rehabilitation near Wayne, cable barrier installation on Oklahoma 20 near Claremore and reconstruction of a segment of MacArthur Boulevard in partnership with the city of Warr Acres.
The agenda shows that another contract being presented is in Garfield County to prepare construction plans for Oklahoma 74, from U.S. 412 north 3.5 miles through Garber. The services include survey, environmental, geotechnical investigations, pavement design and preliminary and final design, and the total is not to exceed $773,125.
Engineering contracts that will be presented at the meeting for other Northwest Oklahoma counties include preparing construction plans for U.S. 60, from U.S. 81 extending east eight miles in Grant County; ppreparing construction plans for U.S. 81, a half-mile north of the Canadian County line extending 4.7 miles in Kingfisher County; and preparing constructions plans for U.S. 64, beginning at the junction of U.S. 64 and Oklahoma 8 and extending east 7.2 miles in Alfalfa County.
The commission also will consider the approval of a nearly $18 million contract for construction of a new port of entry facility on U.S. 69/U.S. 75 near the Texas state line in Bryan County. Oklahoma Corporation Commission would use the station to weigh and inspect commercial trucks entering Oklahoma, according to the release.
The meeting will be at 11 a.m. Monday at the R.A. Ward Transportation Building, 22 N.E. 21st St. in Oklahoma City with COVID-19 precautions in place, the release said. The full agenda can be viewed at www.odot.org/tcomm/tcmeetings2021.htm.
The meeting also will be livestreamed on the web at www.ustream.tv/channel/odot-monthly-commission-meeting and by phone at (669) 900-6833, meeting number 989 0292 8670, for members of the public and media.
Oklahoma Transportation Commission is a nine-member panel appointed by the governor and legislative leaders to oversee Oklahoma’s transportation development, awards project contracts for road and bridge construction on a monthly basis.
The next meeting is scheduled for 11 a.m. March 1.
