Enid, OK (73701)

Today

Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low around 35F. NNW winds at 15 to 25 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low around 35F. NNW winds at 15 to 25 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.