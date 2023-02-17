Editor's note: This is the first in a series of stories produced by CNHI News Service looking at the causes and possible solutions for the shortage of teachers in Oklahoma and nationally.
OKLAHOMA CITY — Current and former Oklahoma classroom teachers say the anti-teacher and public school rhetoric spouted by state leaders coupled with low pay is causing them to drop out of school or rethink their career goals.
Over the past few months, CNHI Oklahoma interviewed and surveyed dozens of current, aspiring and former educators across the state. Many reported being frustrated or disheartened by the state’s stagnant and lagging salaries. Some said they’ve felt a lack of support from parents and state leaders since the COVID-19 pandemic. Some are dismayed by the continued over-reliance on high-stakes testing to gauge both student and teacher performance. And, they feel caught in the crosshairs of ongoing legislative fights involving equity and diversity and school curriculum.
They said they love working with children, but hate the political rhetoric and climate, and they want local and state policies that make them feel respected and valued. Some aspiring educators, meanwhile, said their interest in the profession has been bolstered by new legislative scholarship programs aimed at helping them pay for college.
Still, more than 8 in 10 Oklahoma teachers said they’ve considered leaving the classroom in the past two years, and some indicated it would take as much as a $10,000 across-the-board pay raise to incentivize them to remain.
“Teachers, I think, have just felt abused and attacked for so long that now they’re kind of like, we don’t have to be treated that way,” said Jami Jackson-Cole, a Duncan classroom teacher. “There are other things that we can definitely do. If people haven’t realized the crisis that we are in right now, I don’t know anything that’s going to wake them up.”
Former state Superintendent Joy Hofmeister said Oklahoma can’t have a ready workforce without also having a robust teacher pipeline. She said a lack of qualified teachers is a significant concern that’s echoed by business and industry leaders as the state tries to attract new companies to the state.
And, she said there’s now “a leak” in the teacher pipeline everywhere. That includes efforts to get high school students interested in the profession, initiatives to support and retain those who are already in, and efforts to get trained teachers interested in coming back to the profession.
The number of people obtaining bachelor’s degrees in education-related fields is down in Oklahoma nearly 40% from the 2012-13 school year, according to records released by the State Regents for Higher Education. Meanwhile, the number of people obtaining emergency teaching certifications each year has grown over the past decade from about 32 to around 4,000, according to Department of Education records.
And, 33,000 certified Oklahoma educators are sitting on the sidelines, trained to teach, but are uninterested in working in the profession for a variety of reasons.
“This is a state that doesn’t support teachers,” Hofmeister said. “This is a state that actually cares more about other things than the education of children. This is not a state that has shown a willingness to recommit to the needs of students or we wouldn’t have 33,000 (teachers) that are certified to teach and aren’t teaching in an Oklahoma public school.”
Hofmeister said lawmakers need to make a serious effort to get Oklahoma’s teacher pay up to the national average of $64,000 including benefits, or the state will continue to lose teachers. It will take a $10,000 raise to reach the national average, she said.
She said there is no argument that Oklahoma now ranks fourth out of seven in the region in what it pays teachers. According to the National Education Association, the average starting salary of an educator is $38,074, including benefits. The average top salary is $57,151.
An analysis from the Economic Policy Institute found that Oklahoma teachers make 32.8% less than their “non-teacher, college-educated counterparts.” That wage gap is the second worst in the country, second only to Colorado. The group said the “financial penalty” keeps college students from entering the profession and makes it difficult for districts to retain current teachers.
Davis Jenkins, a senior research scholar with the Community College Research Center at Columbia University, said a lot of people want to go into teaching. Pay is a problem, he said, but it’s not solely what is turning people away.
He said he’s not trying to make a political statement, but nationally, the right has treated teachers like “the enemy” when they’re not, and the left has not demanded enough in terms of quality and accountability.
Jenkins said educators across the country are being treated like “factory workers.” Curriculums have been set since the early 2000s, and K-12 schools are pushed to teach to standardized tests.
He said Oklahoma is going to thrive or fail based on the knowledge of its people, and the state will have to figure out how to grow its own teacher pipeline with existing residents.
Isabelle Esau, of Claremore, who is an education major, said people don’t want to go into a profession where they’re “disrespected” or not paid adequately. She said the disrespect in Oklahoma appears to be coming from lawmakers, not parents.
She said legislators must forge additional relationships with the pool of educators who are certified but not teaching. Lawmakers also need to find ways to make current educators feel valued, she said.
Jackson-Cole, the Duncan educator, said her fifth-grade students often urge her to get “a better job.” She said even they are aware of comments state leaders have made implying that educators teach students transgenderism or push pornography.
“Instead of trying to embrace and support us, this is what we’ve got.” Jackson-Cole said. “They’re literally going about it all the wrong way, attacking us. Just the constant barrage of attacks is really contributing to why people are no going into education, why they’re leaving education. And the pay is abysmal.”
State Superintendent Ryan Walters said he’s spoken to thousands of teachers across the state on the campaign trail, and they’ve told him they’re frustrated with a lack of respect inside their school buildings. They said there’s a lack of discipline in classroom, and he’s heard of administrators who allow students to curse and throw objects without consequences.
“(Teachers) talk about indoctrination and things that are outside of their scope and subject area,” he said. “They don’t want to teach about transgenderism, critical race theory or any kind of concept that’s outside their subject area.”
Walters used to be a full-time classroom teacher and said teaching was his “dream job,” but he left to make $40,000 a year working as Gov. Kevin Stitt’s secretary of education.
He said he was making more than $40,000 a year as a teacher, but he was working multiple jobs to support his family. He said he coached at least two sports at all times, taught summer school and led training conferences.
Joshua Frazier, of Ponca City, also used to be a classroom teacher, but left to help recruit educators of color to the profession. His new job pays more and offers him more flexibility to help parent a young child.
When he tells people his degree is in education, they’ll tell him, “I could never do that” or “They don’t get paid enough,” he said.
“There’s rarely, I guess, uplifting words whenever people say that they want to go into education,” Frazier said.
Frazier said so few people want to teach because there’s “so much negativity towards education and educators.”
“I think we’ve gotten away from maybe the glory days of education where teachers were well respected and that they were a true hub of the community,” Frazier said. “I wish I knew how to bring that respect back.”
