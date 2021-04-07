210408-news-suddenlink BH.jpg

The Suddenlink office in Westgate Plaza was closed Wednesday, April 7, 2021, by the Oklahoma Tax Commission. It was scheduled to reopen at 9 a.m. Thursday. (Billy Hefton / Enid News & Eagle)

 Billy Hefton / Enid News & Eagle

ENID, Okla. — Enid’s Suddenlink office, 2312 W. Garriott, will reopen at 9 a.m. Thursday following a temporary closure after Oklahoma Tax Commission posted a notice revoking its tax license/permit.

Doug Serton with Altice USA, Suddenlink’s parent company, said in an email that after “clarifying discussions” with OTC, the store will reopen Thursday.

OTC said in an email that the notice of cancellation was served Wednesday “due to the taxpayer’s failure to respond to a Show Cause Hearing Notice” and that the taxpayer has been in contact with OTC’s legal division and has obtained “permission to resume operations pending a review of the account.”

According to the notice posted on Suddenlink’s front doors Wednesday, the tax license had been revoked for failure to comply with Oklahoma’s tax laws.

According to state law, it is “unlawful for any person to continue to operate the Business for which said license/permit was issued until removal of the said license/permit is upon full payment of all taxes due and full compliance with Oklahoma law,” the notice said.

All other Suddenlink locations in the state, Chickasha, Muskogee, Stillwater and Fort Sill, also showed up as “temporarily closed” online Wednesday.

Click for the latest, full-access Enid News & Eagle headlines | Text Alerts | app downloads

Kelci McKendrick is police and court reporter for the Enid News & Eagle. 
 
Have a question about this story? Do you see something we missed? Do you have a story idea for Kelci? Send an email to kelcim@enidnews.com.

React to this story:

3
11
1
0
1

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you