Oklahoma Supreme Court will hear Enid City Commissioner Ben Ezzell’s appeal of his recall petition.
Ezzell’s appeal has been placed on the fast-track docket, Chief Justice Noma Gurich ordered in Tuesday’s filing.
No oral presentation will be scheduled for the appeal.
Appellees — city representatives Enid City Clerk Alissa Lack and Mayor George Pankonin — may file their answers to Ezzell’s petition in error and counter designations of record by Friday, Dec. 4.
Ezzell may file his brief in chief main argument no later than Dec. 22, and appellees and intervenors may file their answers by Dec. 30. Replies to these answers may be filed by Jan. 5, 2021.
The grassroots group Enid Freedom Fighters filed a recall petition on Aug. 4, upset over Ezzell’s actions while in office. City Clerk Alissa Lack certified the petition Aug. 7, verifying that 87 of the 204 collected signatures were sufficient for a recall to be ordered under Enid City Charter rules.
Ezzell filed an objection in Garfield County District Court on Aug. 17, and Judge Allison Lafferty, of Blaine County, ruled Nov. 19 that the disputed recall petition was sufficient.
Ezzell then filed an appeal, arguing the district court erred when it found the recall petition “implicitly” complied with the Enid City Charter despite the circulators not explicitly stating under oath that the statements contained are believed to be true and the signatures belong to the persons whose name they purport to be.
He also argued the court erred by not finding the petitioners failed under state law to include on each petition form a felony “warning” statement containing the language, “It is a felony for anyone to sign a recall petition with any name other than his own, or knowingly to sign his name more than once to the measure, or to sign such petition when he is not a legal voter.”
In her order, Lafferty wrote that the court was unwilling to interpret the “procedural rubric” to challenge a city clerk’s certification beyond state statute, “without more specific direction from the Oklahoma Supreme Court.”
Ezzell is represented by David Collins, while the city is represented by Tony Puckett. Stephen Jones represents the intervenors, petitioners Keith Siragusa, Heather White, Ty Atkinson, Brian Henry and Jennifer Henry.
The Ward 3 recall election is set for Feb. 9. The court has not yet issued a stay Ezzell also had requested on the election.
