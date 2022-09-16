OKLAHOMA CITY — While Kansas and Arkansas have managed to hire permanent leaders for their broadband expansion efforts, Oklahoma lawmakers learned recently that no one wants to permanently lead their efforts.
Even the acting interim director has said that “under no circumstances” does he want the director role permanently, Mike Fina, chairman of the governing board, told lawmakers recently.
Lawmakers at a recent legislative hearing peppered Fina with questions about why the state at one time had as many as 35 applicants interested in leading the Oklahoma Broadband Office, but has since seen every qualified applicant withdraw or take another job.
Lawmakers have tasked the office with the ambitious goal of increasing broadband internet access to 95% of the state by 2027. Lawmakers plan to expand access to everyone except those in areas where extreme distance or terrain makes it cost-prohibitive.
Fina told lawmakers he doesn’t “really consider it a setback, but I will tell you that our search for a director has been very interesting.”
He said human resources officials with the state recommended a hiring salary range of up to $200,000. The governing board instead believed that a $150,000 to $170,000 salary was adequate to recruit someone with the technical and fiscal know-how to oversee the federally funded expansion effort expected to top $1.5 billion through mid-2028.
Earlier this week, lawmakers earmarked $167 million in capital projects and $300 million in federal coronavirus funding toward expansion efforts. They also expect to receive between $1 billion and $1.5 billion from President Joe Biden’s federal infrastructure bill.
Fina said the role involves finding a “unicorn” — someone who understands the technical nature of broadband expansion, but who also understands the inner workings and dynamics of the Oklahoma Capitol. The individual also would only be employed for five years, the lifetime of the expansion.
State Rep. Logan Phillips, R-Mounds, said people who know how to manage broadband, expand it and understand the needs of the industry and state government are “very few and far between.”
He said the job is “high stress, high reward,” and the salary the governing board set is not enough to recruit the right person.
With billions at stake, Phillips said lawmakers “really want to make sure that we have the right person.” However, he said there’s a “very real fear” that Oklahomans may end up with someone less than qualified if leaders are not willing to pay the going rate for a role that’s in huge demand nationally.
“It’s going to be an incredibly difficult job,” Phillips said. “It’s going to be a very, very taxing position. You’re building infrastructure. This is like you going into a third-world country and building the first roads. We are starting from scratch for something that will lead Oklahoma for the next 50 years. Our economies depend on it. Our school systems depend on it. Our medical systems depend on it. So if it’s done poorly, it’s going to be the legacy of whoever’s directing this.”
Phillips said the governing board’s plan to only pay $170,000 isn’t going to be enough. He said it should be in the $200,000 to $220,000 range to be effective.
The problem, Phillips said, is that range would make this person one of Oklahoma’s highest paid government employees. They would make more than most agency heads, so there’s a desire to be competitive but also stay in line with existing salary ranges, he said.
“We have to pay a higher wage to better recruit the quality that we want,” Phillips said.
State Sen. Lonnie Paxton, R-Tuttle, told Fina it seems like a big deal to have the right person at the helm, while Senate Minority Leader Kay Floyd, D-Oklahoma City, urged the governing board to up the salary level.
“We need to get somebody hired,” she said.
Floyd later said that highly qualified applicants aren’t going to sit around for months waiting for a job offer, and blamed the governor’s office for delays earlier this year in approving federal American Rescue Plan Act spending.
She said Oklahomans are now “having to scramble to try to find somebody who can be the director.” She believes that if the state paid “a little bit more,” it would be able to get some applicants back.
“This is a statewide expansion of broadband,” Floyd said. “It’s a multimillion-dollar, billion-dollar process. Having a director is critical.”
Carly Atchison, a spokeswoman for Gov. Kevin Stitt, said anyone who blames the governor for delaying funding is mistaken.
“Nobody in the governor’s office or within the Stitt administration is holding up ARPA money from getting out the door,” she said. “The executive branch cannot begin its duty to carry out a law until there is a law to carry out.”
She said because there was no emergency clause in House Bill 1123, one of the funding mechanisms, it did not become law until Aug. 26.
“Before that date, we legally couldn’t do anything to distribute funds,” Atchison said. “However, increasing broadband access is a priority for Gov. Stitt, and he was proud to sign legislation to create the Broadband Expansion Office. Ensuring Oklahomans have broadband access is critical in becoming a top 10 state.”
