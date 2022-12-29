Roman Nose and Boiling Springs state parks will offer free, guided hikes to kick off the new year Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023.
Several parks across the state are offering hikes and free admission in conjunction with America's State Parks First Day Hikes initiative that will take place in all 50 states.
The hike at Roman Nose State Park, near Watonga, in Blaine County, begins at 1:30 p.m., with participants meeting at the park’s lodge for a moderate to strenuous three-mile, round trip hike to Inspiration Point. Complimentary coffee, hot chocolate and tea will be provided.
The hike at Boiling Springs State Park, near Woodward, begins at 2 p.m. at the park office with an easy, one-mile hike on the Scout Trail. Complimentary hot chocolate, coffee and cookies will be available. Kids can enjoy a hayride, as well.
Pets are allowed on leashes at both parks, and hikers should bring binoculars, camera, water and dress appropriately for cool weather.
Oklahoma State Parks will offer free admission to all Oklahomans looking to ring in the new year outdoors, according to a press release from the tourism department.
“We couldn’t be more excited to ring in the new year by welcoming hikers from all over the state to our parks,” said Shelley Zumwalt, Oklahoma Tourism & Recreation Department Executive Director. “Our First Day Hikes are a fantastic way to explore Oklahoma’s state parks, and we can’t wait to see you!
Visitors to Oklahoma state parks on New Year's Day are not limited to guided hikes. They can hike any park at their own pace and enjoy outdoor recreation options like horseback riding, mountain biking and golf.
A list of hikes at other Oklahoma state parks and information can be found on the Oklahoma Tourism and Recreation Department’s website, www.travelok.com.
