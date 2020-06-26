OKLAHOMA CITY — The 2020 Oklahoma State Fair has been canceled amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, organizers announced Friday.
The fair had been set for Sept. 17-27. The cancelation announcement comes as Oklahoma deals with rising COVID-19 infection and hospitalization numbers.
"After extensive communications with our many partners including other state fairs, national touring acts, state and local officials, as well as public health agencies, it became clear to the Oklahoma State Fair’s Board of Directors that cancellation was the prudent choice for 2020 and the correct course of action for the Oklahoma State Fair to do its part for community health and safety and to mitigate the potential spread of infection,” a statement from Oklahoma State Fair, Inc., states.
The State Fair of Texas, which hosts the University of Oklahoma and the University of Texas’ annual rivalry game, has yet to make an announcement about its event, slated Sept. 25 through Oct. 18.
