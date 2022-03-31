Oklahoma's two U.S. senators joined a growing list of Republicans who have publicly stated they will vote against confirming Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson to the U.S. Supreme Court.
Both Sens. Jim Inhofe and James Lankford met with Jackson on Thursday.
Senate Democratic leaders are pushing toward a Senate Judiciary Committee vote on the nomination Monday and a final Senate vote to confirm Jackson late next week.
“While I enjoyed meeting Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson and think she is a fine and decent person, I have sincere reservations with her nomination to serve a lifetime appointment on the highest court in the land,” Inhofe said in a statement released Thursday. “I went into this meeting with an open mind, but after our meeting, and in consideration of her record and insufficient responses to serious questions posed to her by my fellow senators, I believe she would serve as a rubber-stamp for liberal activists’ agenda, which is inconsistent with our laws and the interests of the people of Oklahoma and across the nation.
"President Biden made clear that he would nominate someone who would vigorously defend the far-left’s radical, unconstitutional agenda and he has fulfilled that commitment. While I have respect for Judge Jackson as a person, I cannot and will not vote to confirm Judge Jackson to the Supreme Court.”
Lankford echoed Inhofe's sentiments.
“I’ve been clear about my position on Judge Jackson’s judicial philosophy since I opposed her nomination to the D.C. Circuit Court last year,” Lankford said in a statement. “A Supreme Court nomination is a life-time appointment. We should make sure any justice is committed to limited government, the original interpretation of the Constitution, and a clear dedication to impartial justice. After meeting with Judge Jackson, I cannot state that I see that commitment. I have major concerns about past judicial activism, even cases where Judge Jackson has ignored the clear and explicit law written by Congress. I will oppose her confirmation next week.”
Longtime Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., also said Thursday he will oppose Jackson's confirmation.
On Wednesday, though, Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, said she will vote to confirm Jackson, giving Democrats at least one Republican vote and all but assuring Jackson will become the first Black woman on the Supreme Court.
Collins met with Jackson a second time this week after four days of hearings last week and said Wednesday that “she possesses the experience, qualifications and integrity to serve as an associate justice on the Supreme Court.”
“I will, therefore, vote to confirm her to this position,” Collins said.
Collins’ support gives Democrats at least a one-vote cushion in the 50-50 Senate and likely saves them from having to use Vice President Kamala Harris’ tie-breaking vote to confirm President Joe Biden’s pick.
Jackson, who would replace retiring Justice Stephen Breyer, would be the third Black justice, after Thurgood Marshall and Clarence Thomas, and the sixth woman. She would also be the first former public defender on the court.
It is expected that all 50 Democrats will support her, though one notable moderate Democrat, Arizona Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, hasn’t yet said how she will vote.
Collins was the most likely Republican to support Jackson, and she has a history of voting for Supreme Court nominees picked by presidents of both parties, as well as other judicial nominations.
Collins said she believes the process is “broken” as it has become increasingly divided along party lines. When Collins first came to the Senate, Supreme Court confirmations were much more bipartisan. Breyer, who will step down this summer, was confirmed on an 87-9 vote in 1994.
In Jackson’s hearings, several Republican senators interrogated her on sentencing decisions in her nine years as a federal judge and in child pornography cases in particular. The senators, several of whom are eyeing a run for president, asked the same questions repeatedly in an effort to paint her as too lenient on sex criminals.
Jackson told the committee that “nothing could be further from the truth” and explained her sentencing decisions in detail. She said some of the cases have given her nightmares and were “among the worst that I have seen.”
It is unclear if any other GOP senators will vote for Jackson. Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell set the tone for the party last week when he said he “cannot and will not” support her, citing the GOP concerns raised in the hearing about her sentencing record and her support from liberal advocacy groups.
On Tuesday, Jackson met with Republican Utah Sen. Mitt Romney, who said afterward that he was undecided about supporting her.
Romney said he had an “excellent meeting” and found Jackson to be intelligent, capable and charming. He said he probably won’t decide whether to vote for her until the day of the vote.
Romney voted against Jackson last year, when she was confirmed by the Senate as a federal appeals court judge. Collins, Alaska Sen. Lisa Murkowski and Graham were the only three Republicans to support her at the time.
Sen. Thom Tillis, R-N.C., said Wednesday he will not support Jackson, further indication that the Judiciary Committee likely will deadlock 11-11 at its Monday vote on whether to recommend her confirmation to the full Senate.
A deadlocked vote means Democrats will have to spend additional hours on the Senate floor next week to do a “discharge” from committee.
Still, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said the Senate is “on track” to confirm her by the end of next week and before a two-week Spring recess.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.