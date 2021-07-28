Oklahoma sees 'orange' wave as COVID-19 cases increase statewide

ENID, Okla. — Seventy-five more COVID-19 cases were reported over the past week in Garfield County as many of Oklahoma’s counties, including Garfield, have turned “orange,” Oklahoma State Department of Health reported on Wednesday.
Cases in Garfield County increased to a total of 7,952, with 58 active and 7,755, or 98%, recovered, according to OSDH. The majority of the cases — 7,033, or 88.5% — have been in Enid, which reported 50 active cases and 6,855 recovered.
Of the county’s 139 deaths, 128 have been in Enid, according to OSDH city data, with five in Lahoma, one each in Drummond, Fairmont, Garber, Covington and Waukomis, and one not listed by town. Deaths listed by ZIP code on the OSDH website show Enid with 126 deaths.
There have been 3,104 cases, with 3,022 recovered and 68 deaths, from the 73701 ZIP code, primarily the eastern half of Enid, and 3,836 cases, with 3,742 recovered and 58 deaths, from 73703, or the western half, according to OSDH data on Wednesday. There were 41 recovered cases in the 73705 ZIP code, listed as Vance Air Force Base.
Other Northwest Oklahoma county case increases in the past week were 25 in Noble, 19 in Woods, 13 each in Kingfisher and Woodward, 11 each in Grant and Major and eight in Blaine. No cases were reported in Alfalfa County.
OSDH showed 477,052 total cases from CDC provisional state data, a weekly increase of 8,651 including 1,474 on Wednesday, and 474,845 total cases, a weekly increase of 8,112, with OSDH’s disease investigation summary. Of the latter number, there were 9,886 active, an increase of 3,894 in the past week. OSDH is no longer reporting recovered cases.
OSDH’s weekly numbers — which OSDH acute disease service reports to the CDC — on Wednesday showed Oklahoma has 7,485 confirmed deaths, a weekly increase of 31, though the CDC/NCHS’ Provisional Death Count, which is based on death certificates and is OSDH’s primary reported number, placed the overall count in Oklahoma at 8,713 deaths, a weekly increase of 36, in which the coronavirus was the cause or a contributor.
There have been 394 hospitalizations in the past week, bringing the total to 27,969, and according to OSDH’s Situation Update, there is a three-day average of 607 total COVID-19 hospitalizations — including 25 pediatric hospitalizations — an increase of 216 since last week. Of those, 191 are in the ICU, across the state.
On Tuesday, St. Mary’s Regional Medical Center reported it had four COVID-19-positive patients, and Integris Bass Baptist Health Center reported on Wednesday it had 12 COVID-19-positive patients. Of those 12, five were patients transported in from outlying communities in the state. All 12 of them were unvaccinated, though the tests Integris sends to OSDH do not come back, so it’s unclear whether any of them had the delta variant, said Kurt DeVaney, chief hospital executive.
“Integris, overall, has done a really good job of making ourselves available to outlying communities and hospitals where if their patients need a higher level of care, we will take them,” DeVaney said. “Obviously, we’re trying to prioritize taking care of the people in Enid and having beds available for them. ... It’s a fine balance, but our our caregivers and physicians do a good job of getting everybody and taking care of them as they need their their treatments.”
DeVaney said Integris developed “surge plans” last year to deal with increasing COVID-19 numbers and an influx of patients. He said when cases began increasing in the northeastern part of the state, the hospital began to prepare and make sure it had all of the necessary equipment in case Garfield County saw a surge.
“I think we’ll see a peak, probably, at some point over the next month,” he said. “I’m hopeful that it won’t last a few months, and hopefully, we’ll spike and then it drops down, and we can get back to normalcy, but it’s hard to guess. I think anybody that can answer that question might have a crystal ball.”
Risk Level System
Most of the entire state of Oklahoma, including Garfield County turned “orange” this week for OSDH’s weekly COVID-19 Risk Level System.
According to the COVID-19 Risk Level System, which is released every Wednesday, 63 of Oklahoma 77 counties are in the moderate, or “orange,” risk level; 12 are in the low, or “yellow,” risk level and two are in the new normal, or “green,” risk level.
Last week, there were 32 counties in the moderate risk level, 38 counties in the low risk level and seven in the new normal risk level.
In Northwest Oklahoma, Beckham, Cimarron, Custer, Dewey, Ellis, Garfield, Grant, Harper, Major, Roger Mills, Texas, Washita and Woods counties are in the “orange” risk level; Blaine, Kingfisher and Woodward counties are in the “yellow” risk level; and Alfalfa and Beaver counties are in the “green” risk level.
Garfield County saw green on May 12 for the first time since OSDH began releasing county risk level trends and dipped into the “yellow” risk level on June 23 and “orange” on July 28. This week, Garfield County reported 17.5 cases per 100,000.
Epidemiology report
COVID-19 cases saw an increase of 67.6% in the numbers of reported cases statewide compared with the previous week, according to OSDH’s Weekly Epidemiology and Surveillance Report, which is also released every Wednesday.
From July 18-24, 8,112 cases were reported, an increase of 3,272 from the week before, July 11-17, which had 4,840. The number of deaths this week was 31, a decrease from previous week, 37.
OSDH reported 33% of the cases were people aged 50 and older, and 95% of the deaths were in that same age group.
COVID-19 patient hospitalizations remained at 5.9% statewide in a week-to-week comparison. Since the first case was confirmed in Oklahoma in March 2020, the number of admissions to state hospitals was at 27,969, according to the report.
Nationally, Oklahoma ranks ninth out of all states and the District of Columbia in the cumulative incidence of reported COVID-19 cases per 100,000 population, the same spot as last week. The state ranks 25th in the total number of reported COVID-19 cases, down one spot from last week, and 26th in total number of reported COVID-19 deaths, the same spot as last week.
From July 18-24, 19,323 specimens were tested. Of those, 7,526, or 16.4%, were positive. The death rate for total overall positive cases remained at 1.6%.
From July 20-26, 41,871 vaccine doses were administered in the state, an increase of 9,091 compared with the week before. The total number of vaccines administered was 2,827,273 with 1,346,359 fully vaccinated.
In Garfield County, 47.4% of people 12 and older have received the first dose of the vaccine, and 82% of people 65 and older have received theirs.
According to OSDH, 40.5% of people 12 and older in Garfield County have completed the series, along with 73.7% of those 65 and older who have also been fully vaccinated.
Maggie Jackson, OSDH regional director of community engagement and health planning who oversees Garfield County Health Department, said the Health Department has seen an uptick in COVID-19 tests and vaccination appointments in the past week as the county gained more cases.
“I think people are seeing the (delta) variant, and they’re seeing that vaccinated people are less likely to go to the hospital, and that has convinced them that it is time now to get a vaccine,” Jackson said. “I also think as people transition to school and different things that start up in August, people are looking to prevent COVID-19 in their families and in their school events.”
She said the Health Department is still trying to make it as easy as possible to schedule vaccination appointments, and several mobile vaccination events have been planned, including an immunization clinic with Enid Public Schools on Aug. 17, which will include vaccines for tetanus, diphtheria and pertussis along with the COVID-19 vaccine.
Jackson anticipates more reported cases in the coming week and said the Health Department recommends residents continue to practice the “three W’s” to help mitigate the virus’ spread in the county.
“It’s still the same message: Wear your mask, wash your hands and watch your distance,” she said.
Northwest Oklahoma
COVID-19 data per other Northwest Oklahoma counties released Wednesday by OSDH:
• Woodward with 3,190 cases, 3,145 recovered, eight active and 37 deaths, 28 from Woodward, six from Mooreland, two from Fort Supply and one from Sharon.
• Kingfisher with 2,086 cases, 2,028 recovered, 16 active and 42 deaths, 21 from Kingfisher, 12 from Hennessey, four from Okarche — which Kingfisher shares with Canadian County — two from Dover and three not listed by town.
• Noble with 1,424 cases, 1,374 recovered, 30 active and 20 deaths, including 12 from Perry, three from Billings, two from Marland and Red Rock and one from Morrison.
• Woods with 1,249 cases, 1,211 recovered, 20 active and 18 deaths, 16 from Alva and two not listed by town.
• Alfalfa with 1,156 cases, 1,149 recovered, none active and seven deaths, with city data listing three from Carmen, two each from Aline and Helena and one each from Cherokee and Jet. City data encompasses rural towns that could include those residing in neighboring counties, which could cause the discrepancy.
• Blaine with 1,071 cases, 1,044 recovered, seven active and 20 deaths, six from Okeene, three from Canton and one each from Longdale and Watonga. Seven are listed in Hydro, which Blaine shares with Caddo County, and four in Geary, which Blaine shares with Canadian.
• Major with 968 cases, 937 recovered, seven active and 24 deaths, 17 from Fairview, two each from Cleo Springs and Ringwood and three not listed by town.
• Grant with 562 cases, 551 recovered, four active and seven deaths, three from Wakita and one each from Deer Creek, Lamont, Medford and Nash.
Oklahoma per county 07.28.21
|COUNTY
|CASES
|DEATHS
|RECOVERED
|REPORT DATE
|OKLAHOMA
|90004
|1323
|87292
|2021-07-28
|TULSA
|80307
|1157
|76725
|2021-07-28
|CLEVELAND
|32212
|446
|31347
|2021-07-28
|CANADIAN
|17762
|191
|17395
|2021-07-28
|COMANCHE
|15129
|201
|14561
|2021-07-28
|ROGERS
|11413
|197
|10838
|2021-07-28
|MUSKOGEE
|9875
|179
|9427
|2021-07-28
|PAYNE
|8928
|76
|8722
|2021-07-28
|POTTAWATOMIE
|8679
|132
|8411
|2021-07-28
|WAGONER
|8665
|124
|8373
|2021-07-28
|GARFIELD
|7952
|139
|7755
|2021-07-28
|CREEK
|7609
|168
|7165
|2021-07-28
|CARTER
|6664
|132
|6362
|2021-07-28
|BRYAN
|6505
|80
|6273
|2021-07-28
|GRADY
|6110
|130
|5927
|2021-07-28
|LE FLORE
|5961
|68
|5729
|2021-07-28
|CHEROKEE
|5950
|79
|5730
|2021-07-28
|WASHINGTON
|5667
|119
|5326
|2021-07-28
|MCCLAIN
|5588
|73
|5384
|2021-07-28
|KAY
|5475
|128
|5271
|2021-07-28
|PONTOTOC
|5303
|80
|5170
|2021-07-28
|DELAWARE
|5252
|100
|4952
|2021-07-28
|STEPHENS
|5072
|107
|4884
|2021-07-28
|OSAGE
|4993
|84
|4799
|2021-07-28
|PITTSBURG
|4856
|79
|4667
|2021-07-28
|OTTAWA
|4796
|75
|4525
|2021-07-28
|MAYES
|4614
|75
|4384
|2021-07-28
|SEQUOYAH
|4414
|57
|4242
|2021-07-28
|LOGAN
|4412
|65
|4295
|2021-07-28
|CUSTER
|4154
|105
|4014
|2021-07-28
|OKMULGEE
|4072
|85
|3883
|2021-07-28
|MCCURTAIN
|4067
|95
|3930
|2021-07-28
|CADDO
|4050
|96
|3921
|2021-07-28
|GARVIN
|3797
|79
|3621
|2021-07-28
|TEXAS
|3583
|35
|3530
|2021-07-28
|ADAIR
|3468
|45
|3292
|2021-07-28
|LINCOLN
|3419
|73
|3266
|2021-07-28
|WOODWARD
|3190
|37
|3145
|2021-07-28
|JACKSON
|3187
|56
|3111
|2021-07-28
|BECKHAM
|2950
|58
|2866
|2021-07-28
|SEMINOLE
|2927
|78
|2821
|2021-07-28
|CRAIG
|2255
|18
|2114
|2021-07-28
|MARSHALL
|2141
|23
|2073
|2021-07-28
|MCINTOSH
|2119
|62
|2005
|2021-07-28
|MURRAY
|2098
|44
|2021
|2021-07-28
|KINGFISHER
|2086
|42
|2028
|2021-07-28
|ATOKA
|1935
|28
|1891
|2021-07-28
|PAWNEE
|1881
|53
|1778
|2021-07-28
|OKFUSKEE
|1848
|32
|1792
|2021-07-28
|CHOCTAW
|1705
|27
|1631
|2021-07-28
|LOVE
|1579
|23
|1533
|2021-07-28
|JOHNSTON
|1485
|37
|1399
|2021-07-28
|NOBLE
|1424
|20
|1374
|2021-07-28
|HASKELL
|1343
|17
|1272
|2021-07-28
|HUGHES
|1274
|30
|1230
|2021-07-28
|WOODS
|1249
|18
|1211
|2021-07-28
|NOWATA
|1200
|20
|1153
|2021-07-28
|ALFALFA
|1156
|7
|1149
|2021-07-28
|PUSHMATAHA
|1129
|22
|1053
|2021-07-28
|WASHITA
|1119
|23
|1073
|2021-07-28
|BLAINE
|1071
|20
|1044
|2021-07-28
|MAJOR
|968
|24
|937
|2021-07-28
|LATIMER
|902
|13
|849
|2021-07-28
|KIOWA
|837
|27
|797
|2021-07-28
|TILLMAN
|822
|17
|796
|2021-07-28
|JEFFERSON
|729
|18
|699
|2021-07-28
|COAL
|727
|15
|703
|2021-07-28
|COTTON
|707
|16
|687
|2021-07-28
|GREER
|595
|22
|569
|2021-07-28
|DEWEY
|562
|14
|542
|2021-07-28
|GRANT
|562
|7
|551
|2021-07-28
|BEAVER
|475
|6
|469
|2021-07-28
|HARPER
|426
|8
|415
|2021-07-28
|ROGER MILLS
|398
|12
|379
|2021-07-28
|ELLIS
|374
|6
|361
|2021-07-28
|HARMON
|330
|6
|322
|2021-07-28
|CIMARRON
|247
|2
|241
|2021-07-28
|56
|0
|2
|2021-07-28
Oklahoma per city 07.28.21
|CITY
|CASES
|DEATHS
|RECOVERED
|REPORT DATE
|OKLAHOMA CITY
|68373
|1070
|66428
|2021-07-28
|TULSA
|48065
|763
|45909
|2021-07-28
|EDMOND
|18579
|190
|18075
|2021-07-28
|BROKEN ARROW
|17609
|210
|16891
|2021-07-28
|NORMAN
|14725
|198
|14348
|2021-07-28
|OTHER***
|12420
|121
|11862
|2021-07-28
|YUKON
|9852
|84
|9660
|2021-07-28
|LAWTON
|8999
|166
|8661
|2021-07-28
|ENID
|7033
|128
|6855
|2021-07-28
|MOORE
|6983
|74
|6779
|2021-07-28
|CLAREMORE
|6527
|121
|6154
|2021-07-28
|STILLWATER
|6359
|40
|6241
|2021-07-28
|OWASSO
|5896
|84
|5678
|2021-07-28
|MUSKOGEE
|5592
|134
|5272
|2021-07-28
|SHAWNEE
|5290
|95
|5106
|2021-07-28
|ARDMORE
|5016
|90
|4787
|2021-07-28
|BARTLESVILLE
|4415
|97
|4149
|2021-07-28
|ADA
|4350
|67
|4244
|2021-07-28
|TAHLEQUAH
|4171
|57
|4024
|2021-07-28
|PONCA CITY
|4006
|84
|3865
|2021-07-28
|BIXBY
|3977
|33
|3831
|2021-07-28
|DURANT
|3834
|43
|3700
|2021-07-28
|SAND SPRINGS
|3626
|73
|3406
|2021-07-28
|SAPULPA
|3474
|67
|3271
|2021-07-28
|MCALESTER
|3357
|50
|3240
|2021-07-28
|DUNCAN
|3200
|63
|3080
|2021-07-28
|JENKS
|3169
|26
|3077
|2021-07-28
|MUSTANG
|3005
|45
|2928
|2021-07-28
|MIAMI
|2729
|38
|2590
|2021-07-28
|GUYMON
|2658
|33
|2608
|2021-07-28
|ALTUS
|2650
|52
|2581
|2021-07-28
|GUTHRIE
|2637
|46
|2560
|2021-07-28
|COLLINSVILLE
|2612
|31
|2506
|2021-07-28
|EL RENO
|2569
|44
|2507
|2021-07-28
|CHICKASHA
|2505
|78
|2411
|2021-07-28
|CHOCTAW
|2494
|37
|2418
|2021-07-28
|BLANCHARD
|2367
|29
|2295
|2021-07-28
|STILWELL
|2314
|35
|2208
|2021-07-28
|BETHANY
|2111
|29
|2048
|2021-07-28
|COWETA
|1996
|33
|1902
|2021-07-28
|WOODWARD
|1878
|28
|1845
|2021-07-28
|GROVE
|1864
|59
|1711
|2021-07-28
|WEATHERFORD
|1844
|34
|1799
|2021-07-28
|SKIATOOK
|1833
|17
|1770
|2021-07-28
|PRYOR CREEK
|1830
|34
|1745
|2021-07-28
|CLINTON
|1776
|67
|1686
|2021-07-28
|ELK CITY
|1768
|35
|1720
|2021-07-28
|GLENPOOL
|1737
|27
|1655
|2021-07-28
|VINITA
|1724
|14
|1617
|2021-07-28
|OKMULGEE
|1700
|45
|1611
|2021-07-28
|POTEAU
|1699
|21
|1630
|2021-07-28
|SALLISAW
|1645
|25
|1577
|2021-07-28
|TAFT
|1576
|4
|1572
|2021-07-28
|TUTTLE
|1574
|20
|1537
|2021-07-28
|PURCELL
|1562
|27
|1495
|2021-07-28
|SEMINOLE
|1555
|40
|1498
|2021-07-28
|WAGONER
|1547
|31
|1468
|2021-07-28
|ATOKA
|1527
|22
|1487
|2021-07-28
|BROKEN BOW
|1459
|45
|1393
|2021-07-28
|CUSHING
|1453
|22
|1402
|2021-07-28
|ANADARKO
|1413
|34
|1372
|2021-07-28
|NOBLE
|1413
|23
|1375
|2021-07-28
|NEWCASTLE
|1342
|14
|1298
|2021-07-28
|HARRAH
|1335
|22
|1293
|2021-07-28
|PAULS VALLEY
|1330
|32
|1286
|2021-07-28
|LEXINGTON
|1329
|25
|1283
|2021-07-28
|TECUMSEH
|1328
|14
|1295
|2021-07-28
|SULPHUR
|1302
|26
|1254
|2021-07-28
|PIEDMONT
|1295
|10
|1265
|2021-07-28
|IDABEL
|1270
|25
|1242
|2021-07-28
|FORT GIBSON
|1224
|21
|1182
|2021-07-28
|MCLOUD
|1223
|14
|1192
|2021-07-28
|JAY
|1216
|14
|1150
|2021-07-28
|MULDROW
|1199
|9
|1155
|2021-07-28
|MADILL
|1183
|13
|1153
|2021-07-28
|MARLOW
|1098
|21
|1060
|2021-07-28
|MARIETTA
|1057
|19
|1023
|2021-07-28
|ALVA
|1051
|16
|1015
|2021-07-28
|CHECOTAH
|1035
|31
|982
|2021-07-28
|BRISTOW
|1022
|33
|963
|2021-07-28
|HENRYETTA
|1007
|26
|961
|2021-07-28
|HUGO
|979
|22
|934
|2021-07-28
|EUFAULA
|979
|32
|928
|2021-07-28
|KINGSTON
|949
|9
|912
|2021-07-28
|FORT SUPPLY
|932
|2
|930
|2021-07-28
|SAYRE
|899
|18
|877
|2021-07-28
|MANNFORD
|851
|21
|798
|2021-07-28
|CLEVELAND
|844
|22
|799
|2021-07-28
|CATOOSA
|843
|17
|801
|2021-07-28
|HOMINY
|838
|4
|830
|2021-07-28
|KINGFISHER
|835
|21
|809
|2021-07-28
|STIGLER
|833
|13
|786
|2021-07-28
|LINDSAY
|827
|16
|760
|2021-07-28
|ELGIN
|821
|12
|791
|2021-07-28
|LOCUST GROVE
|813
|8
|791
|2021-07-28
|CALERA
|798
|7
|765
|2021-07-28
|OKEMAH
|796
|16
|773
|2021-07-28
|INOLA
|780
|13
|739
|2021-07-28
|SPIRO
|779
|3
|752
|2021-07-28
|CHANDLER
|778
|24
|735
|2021-07-28
|MOUNDS
|749
|11
|708
|2021-07-28
|HOLDENVILLE
|747
|19
|724
|2021-07-28
|NOWATA
|735
|11
|706
|2021-07-28
|HELENA
|731
|2
|729
|2021-07-28
|CACHE
|728
|10
|703
|2021-07-28
|DAVIS
|726
|16
|700
|2021-07-28
|AFTON
|724
|7
|684
|2021-07-28
|PERRY
|720
|12
|694
|2021-07-28
|CHELSEA
|715
|18
|662
|2021-07-28
|WEWOKA
|711
|24
|684
|2021-07-28
|SALINA
|706
|9
|671
|2021-07-28
|HEAVENER
|703
|12
|683
|2021-07-28
|BLACKWELL
|699
|28
|663
|2021-07-28
|SPERRY
|679
|5
|657
|2021-07-28
|HENNESSEY
|664
|12
|645
|2021-07-28
|SPENCER
|663
|17
|642
|2021-07-28
|WESTVILLE
|657
|5
|623
|2021-07-28
|TISHOMINGO
|649
|23
|614
|2021-07-28
|JONES
|648
|8
|618
|2021-07-28
|MIDWEST CITY
|622
|18
|574
|2021-07-28
|DEWEY
|617
|11
|572
|2021-07-28
|WARR ACRES
|609
|5
|598
|2021-07-28
|DEL CITY
|607
|21
|563
|2021-07-28
|PERKINS
|604
|5
|589
|2021-07-28
|ANTLERS
|602
|13
|556
|2021-07-28
|COMANCHE
|581
|21
|555
|2021-07-28
|COLCORD
|580
|5
|563
|2021-07-28
|BOLEY
|568
|9
|559
|2021-07-28
|PRAGUE
|566
|8
|544
|2021-07-28
|HASKELL
|565
|6
|532
|2021-07-28
|HULBERT
|556
|6
|532
|2021-07-28
|PAWHUSKA
|550
|9
|522
|2021-07-28
|VIAN
|547
|11
|522
|2021-07-28
|OOLOGAH
|545
|7
|528
|2021-07-28
|WYNNEWOOD
|543
|11
|526
|2021-07-28
|ROLAND
|536
|5
|523
|2021-07-28
|COALGATE
|534
|12
|516
|2021-07-28
|WILBURTON
|533
|9
|500
|2021-07-28
|CHOUTEAU
|533
|15
|492
|2021-07-28
|PAWNEE
|528
|21
|497
|2021-07-28
|LONE GROVE
|520
|10
|498
|2021-07-28
|FAIRVIEW
|513
|17
|494
|2021-07-28
|APACHE
|509
|8
|498
|2021-07-28
|MEEKER
|506
|20
|474
|2021-07-28
|FREDERICK
|488
|12
|470
|2021-07-28
|HINTON
|488
|3
|484
|2021-07-28
|POCOLA
|482
|4
|460
|2021-07-28
|STRATFORD
|478
|12
|457
|2021-07-28
|WISTER
|463
|2
|450
|2021-07-28
|WILSON
|462
|16
|440
|2021-07-28
|STROUD
|459
|6
|437
|2021-07-28
|NEWKIRK
|458
|6
|446
|2021-07-28
|KANSAS
|452
|7
|438
|2021-07-28
|TALIHINA
|448
|15
|411
|2021-07-28
|WYANDOTTE
|446
|7
|415
|2021-07-28
|COMMERCE
|439
|9
|414
|2021-07-28
|LUTHER
|439
|9
|414
|2021-07-28
|WALTERS
|439
|6
|428
|2021-07-28
|WASHINGTON
|435
|4
|418
|2021-07-28
|CARNEGIE
|431
|16
|410
|2021-07-28
|WATONGA
|430
|2
|423
|2021-07-28
|BEGGS
|428
|6
|409
|2021-07-28
|KONAWA
|413
|9
|398
|2021-07-28
|NICHOLS HILLS
|411
|3
|403
|2021-07-28
|QUAPAW
|406
|14
|377
|2021-07-28
|VALLIANT
|391
|7
|381
|2021-07-28
|COLBERT
|391
|11
|373
|2021-07-28
|WELLSTON
|388
|8
|375
|2021-07-28
|MANGUM
|384
|14
|369
|2021-07-28
|TONKAWA
|382
|15
|366
|2021-07-28
|MORRIS
|371
|5
|358
|2021-07-28
|HARTSHORNE
|369
|12
|352
|2021-07-28
|FAIRLAND
|366
|4
|347
|2021-07-28
|MINCO
|365
|2
|356
|2021-07-28
|MEAD
|365
|6
|349
|2021-07-28
|FLETCHER
|358
|3
|344
|2021-07-28
|HEALDTON
|357
|11
|339
|2021-07-28
|PORTER
|353
|9
|330
|2021-07-28
|CADDO
|347
|3
|338
|2021-07-28
|HOBART
|346
|12
|331
|2021-07-28
|DRUMRIGHT
|342
|11
|323
|2021-07-28
|ELMORE CITY
|341
|4
|330
|2021-07-28
|GORE
|337
|7
|316
|2021-07-28
|HOOKER
|336
|0
|336
|2021-07-28
|NEW CORDELL
|334
|6
|324
|2021-07-28
|WARNER
|329
|5
|307
|2021-07-28
|PORUM
|325
|5
|310
|2021-07-28
|HOWE
|324
|2
|319
|2021-07-28
|KIEFER
|321
|2
|305
|2021-07-28
|ARCADIA
|315
|0
|313
|2021-07-28
|STONEWALL
|314
|3
|310
|2021-07-28
|TALALA
|313
|3
|303
|2021-07-28
|KELLYVILLE
|309
|5
|295
|2021-07-28
|ADAIR
|304
|4
|289
|2021-07-28
|HOLLIS
|295
|6
|287
|2021-07-28
|CRESCENT
|293
|5
|279
|2021-07-28
|BARNSDALL
|286
|7
|273
|2021-07-28
|RINGLING
|286
|3
|279
|2021-07-28
|BOKCHITO
|286
|2
|280
|2021-07-28
|WAURIKA
|283
|8
|268
|2021-07-28
|ALLEN
|283
|4
|276
|2021-07-28
|WATTS
|275
|2
|254
|2021-07-28
|MAYSVILLE
|268
|8
|252
|2021-07-28
|WAYNE
|265
|4
|257
|2021-07-28
|OKARCHE
|263
|4
|258
|2021-07-28
|EARLSBORO
|261
|5
|256
|2021-07-28
|CASHION
|257
|1
|248
|2021-07-28
|RUSH SPRINGS
|251
|4
|244
|2021-07-28
|CAMERON
|251
|1
|247
|2021-07-28
|BOSWELL
|251
|1
|249
|2021-07-28
|BLAIR
|250
|1
|247
|2021-07-28
|PADEN
|247
|2
|233
|2021-07-28
|FORT COBB
|243
|4
|235
|2021-07-28
|WRIGHT CITY
|240
|2
|238
|2021-07-28
|HAWORTH
|235
|4
|231
|2021-07-28
|KEOTA
|234
|0
|222
|2021-07-28
|HYDRO
|234
|7
|226
|2021-07-28
|BOKOSHE
|231
|3
|217
|2021-07-28
|YALE
|231
|8
|215
|2021-07-28
|BEAVER
|230
|4
|226
|2021-07-28
|WELCH
|229
|2
|211
|2021-07-28
|MOORELAND
|229
|6
|222
|2021-07-28
|WAUKOMIS
|227
|1
|221
|2021-07-28
|ROFF
|225
|2
|220
|2021-07-28
|LAVERNE
|225
|2
|220
|2021-07-28
|OCHELATA
|223
|4
|212
|2021-07-28
|MAUD
|222
|0
|221
|2021-07-28
|QUINTON
|219
|3
|198
|2021-07-28
|JENNINGS
|218
|4
|205
|2021-07-28
|PAOLI
|217
|2
|213
|2021-07-28
|CEMENT
|217
|1
|213
|2021-07-28
|BINGER
|215
|14
|196
|2021-07-28
|BIG CABIN
|214
|4
|205
|2021-07-28
|GERONIMO
|213
|3
|208
|2021-07-28
|CHEROKEE
|212
|1
|211
|2021-07-28
|WETUMKA
|212
|5
|204
|2021-07-28
|GLENCOE
|206
|3
|199
|2021-07-28
|CYRIL
|204
|4
|198
|2021-07-28
|BILLINGS
|204
|3
|201
|2021-07-28
|OKEENE
|203
|6
|197
|2021-07-28
|RAMONA
|199
|6
|187
|2021-07-28
|FAIRFAX
|199
|10
|185
|2021-07-28
|TEXHOMA
|198
|0
|198
|2021-07-28
|RINGWOOD
|197
|2
|191
|2021-07-28
|MORRISON
|193
|1
|183
|2021-07-28
|SHADY POINT
|187
|1
|178
|2021-07-28
|INDIAHOMA
|186
|2
|181
|2021-07-28
|SHATTUCK
|183
|2
|179
|2021-07-28
|GEARY
|183
|4
|177
|2021-07-28
|CHEYENNE
|182
|4
|172
|2021-07-28
|NINNEKAH
|180
|3
|176
|2021-07-28
|ARAPAHO
|179
|4
|175
|2021-07-28
|THOMAS
|179
|0
|176
|2021-07-28
|MEDFORD
|179
|1
|177
|2021-07-28
|OKTAHA
|178
|2
|170
|2021-07-28
|RED ROCK
|178
|2
|173
|2021-07-28
|RED OAK
|178
|0
|173
|2021-07-28
|FORT TOWSON
|177
|0
|173
|2021-07-28
|THACKERVILLE
|177
|1
|176
|2021-07-28
|MILBURN
|175
|4
|157
|2021-07-28
|WELEETKA
|174
|3
|168
|2021-07-28
|GRANITE
|171
|7
|162
|2021-07-28
|COPAN
|170
|2
|160
|2021-07-28
|GOODWELL
|170
|1
|167
|2021-07-28
|TERLTON
|169
|2
|157
|2021-07-28
|BLUEJACKET
|169
|1
|157
|2021-07-28
|PANAMA
|168
|2
|159
|2021-07-28
|SEILING
|167
|6
|160
|2021-07-28
|BENNINGTON
|166
|3
|161
|2021-07-28
|DEPEW
|166
|3
|161
|2021-07-28
|SNYDER
|165
|9
|153
|2021-07-28
|CLAYTON
|165
|3
|156
|2021-07-28
|BUFFALO
|163
|6
|157
|2021-07-28
|BOISE CITY
|162
|1
|159
|2021-07-28
|CALUMET
|159
|1
|157
|2021-07-28
|BURNS FLAT
|158
|3
|150
|2021-07-28
|GRACEMONT
|155
|5
|150
|2021-07-28
|ARKOMA
|153
|1
|147
|2021-07-28
|KREBS
|153
|6
|143
|2021-07-28
|UNION CITY
|153
|2
|150
|2021-07-28
|WEBBERS FALLS
|152
|1
|148
|2021-07-28
|CANTON
|150
|3
|147
|2021-07-28
|TEMPLE
|148
|9
|139
|2021-07-28
|WANETTE
|148
|0
|145
|2021-07-28
|MANNSVILLE
|147
|3
|135
|2021-07-28
|POND CREEK
|147
|0
|145
|2021-07-28
|CANUTE
|145
|2
|139
|2021-07-28
|VICI
|143
|2
|139
|2021-07-28
|ALEX
|141
|5
|135
|2021-07-28
|KIOWA
|139
|2
|131
|2021-07-28
|SPAVINAW
|139
|2
|132
|2021-07-28
|ERICK
|132
|2
|122
|2021-07-28
|ASHER
|131
|1
|129
|2021-07-28
|GRANDFIELD
|130
|1
|129
|2021-07-28
|GARBER
|129
|1
|128
|2021-07-28
|LEEDEY
|129
|5
|122
|2021-07-28
|HAMMON
|129
|2
|127
|2021-07-28
|LAHOMA
|128
|5
|123
|2021-07-28
|SOPER
|127
|1
|121
|2021-07-28
|TIPTON
|126
|4
|120
|2021-07-28
|AGRA
|126
|2
|119
|2021-07-28
|MOUNTAIN VIEW
|126
|4
|121
|2021-07-28
|CHATTANOOGA
|124
|2
|119
|2021-07-28
|COUNCIL HILL
|123
|3
|117
|2021-07-28
|MILL CREEK
|123
|1
|117
|2021-07-28
|DAVENPORT
|122
|0
|119
|2021-07-28
|OAKS
|119
|4
|113
|2021-07-28
|BRAGGS
|118
|1
|114
|2021-07-28
|VELMA
|116
|2
|114
|2021-07-28
|SENTINEL
|115
|2
|110
|2021-07-28
|MULHALL
|113
|0
|112
|2021-07-28
|RYAN
|113
|3
|110
|2021-07-28
|CANEY
|112
|1
|110
|2021-07-28
|MCCURTAIN
|111
|2
|103
|2021-07-28
|OILTON
|111
|4
|102
|2021-07-28
|DELAWARE
|111
|2
|105
|2021-07-28
|TYRONE
|111
|0
|111
|2021-07-28
|GARVIN
|110
|0
|108
|2021-07-28
|RATLIFF CITY
|110
|0
|108
|2021-07-28
|BYARS
|109
|1
|107
|2021-07-28
|SASAKWA
|108
|0
|108
|2021-07-28
|TUPELO
|106
|2
|104
|2021-07-28
|GANS
|105
|0
|104
|2021-07-28
|AMBER
|102
|5
|95
|2021-07-28
|DOVER
|102
|2
|99
|2021-07-28
|SPRINGER
|102
|4
|98
|2021-07-28
|WAYNOKA
|102
|0
|102
|2021-07-28
|VERDEN
|98
|1
|97
|2021-07-28
|FOSS
|97
|0
|94
|2021-07-28
|STERLING
|96
|1
|88
|2021-07-28
|RIPLEY
|93
|1
|91
|2021-07-28
|DEWAR
|93
|1
|91
|2021-07-28
|LOOKEBA
|92
|3
|88
|2021-07-28
|WANN
|92
|3
|88
|2021-07-28
|TRYON
|92
|0
|90
|2021-07-28
|CANADIAN
|89
|2
|85
|2021-07-28
|STUART
|89
|1
|86
|2021-07-28
|OLUSTEE
|88
|0
|88
|2021-07-28
|KINTA
|87
|1
|85
|2021-07-28
|STRINGTOWN
|87
|3
|82
|2021-07-28
|PITTSBURG
|86
|1
|83
|2021-07-28
|SAVANNA
|85
|1
|81
|2021-07-28
|CARNEY
|85
|2
|80
|2021-07-28
|COYLE
|85
|0
|83
|2021-07-28
|RAVIA
|84
|2
|82
|2021-07-28
|RATTAN
|83
|1
|81
|2021-07-28
|CUSTER CITY
|80
|1
|79
|2021-07-28
|HAILEYVILLE
|77
|1
|76
|2021-07-28
|LANGLEY
|75
|0
|70
|2021-07-28
|KETCHUM
|74
|3
|67
|2021-07-28
|DUSTIN
|74
|3
|69
|2021-07-28
|ARNETT
|73
|2
|68
|2021-07-28
|CORN
|73
|4
|69
|2021-07-28
|WAPANUCKA
|72
|2
|67
|2021-07-28
|COVINGTON
|72
|1
|71
|2021-07-28
|LAMONT
|72
|1
|71
|2021-07-28
|RANDLETT
|72
|1
|71
|2021-07-28
|POCASSET
|71
|2
|69
|2021-07-28
|MARBLE CITY
|70
|0
|70
|2021-07-28
|FARGO
|70
|1
|69
|2021-07-28
|SHIDLER
|69
|1
|64
|2021-07-28
|SAWYER
|69
|1
|66
|2021-07-28
|BOYNTON
|69
|1
|65
|2021-07-28
|ORLANDO
|68
|1
|66
|2021-07-28
|KENEFIC
|68
|1
|62
|2021-07-28
|DRUMMOND
|68
|1
|67
|2021-07-28
|DILL CITY
|68
|3
|64
|2021-07-28
|KAW CITY
|67
|3
|61
|2021-07-28
|LONGDALE
|66
|1
|65
|2021-07-28
|LENAPAH
|66
|0
|64
|2021-07-28
|KREMLIN
|66
|0
|66
|2021-07-28
|CROWDER
|65
|0
|65
|2021-07-28
|CASTLE
|65
|1
|62
|2021-07-28
|NASH
|64
|1
|63
|2021-07-28
|CALVIN
|61
|1
|57
|2021-07-28
|AMES
|61
|0
|61
|2021-07-28
|CLEO SPRINGS
|61
|2
|59
|2021-07-28
|PRUE
|60
|2
|57
|2021-07-28
|MARLAND
|60
|2
|55
|2021-07-28
|OKAY
|59
|1
|58
|2021-07-28
|REYDON
|58
|2
|56
|2021-07-28
|WYNONA
|57
|2
|53
|2021-07-28
|FAIRMONT
|57
|1
|54
|2021-07-28
|CARTER
|56
|0
|55
|2021-07-28
|INDIANOLA
|56
|0
|56
|2021-07-28
|LEHIGH
|55
|0
|54
|2021-07-28
|LONE WOLF
|55
|0
|54
|2021-07-28
|LOCO
|55
|1
|53
|2021-07-28
|WHITEFIELD
|55
|1
|54
|2021-07-28
|GAGE
|54
|1
|51
|2021-07-28
|ALINE
|54
|2
|52
|2021-07-28
|HASTINGS
|53
|1
|52
|2021-07-28
|FAXON
|52
|0
|51
|2021-07-28
|FORGAN
|51
|1
|50
|2021-07-28
|ACHILLE
|51
|2
|47
|2021-07-28
|MENO
|50
|0
|50
|2021-07-28
|MOUNTAIN PARK
|49
|1
|45
|2021-07-28
|BURBANK
|49
|0
|48
|2021-07-28
|TALOGA
|48
|0
|48
|2021-07-28
|WAKITA
|48
|3
|44
|2021-07-28
|TERRAL
|47
|2
|45
|2021-07-28
|ROOSEVELT
|47
|0
|45
|2021-07-28
|FOSTER
|47
|0
|44
|2021-07-28
|SHARON
|46
|1
|43
|2021-07-28
|SPARKS
|46
|2
|42
|2021-07-28
|OSAGE
|45
|1
|41
|2021-07-28
|RALSTON
|45
|2
|42
|2021-07-28
|CARMEN
|45
|3
|42
|2021-07-28
|KEYES
|43
|0
|41
|2021-07-28
|BUTLER
|43
|0
|43
|2021-07-28
|ROCKY
|42
|0
|40
|2021-07-28
|COLONY
|42
|1
|41
|2021-07-28
|BERNICE
|42
|0
|40
|2021-07-28
|SCHULTER
|42
|0
|42
|2021-07-28
|JET
|41
|1
|40
|2021-07-28
|GOLDSBY
|41
|0
|40
|2021-07-28
|HARDESTY
|41
|0
|41
|2021-07-28
|DEER CREEK
|41
|1
|40
|2021-07-28
|DEVOL
|40
|0
|40
|2021-07-28
|LANGSTON
|40
|1
|39
|2021-07-28
|FRANCIS
|40
|1
|36
|2021-07-28
|FREEDOM
|40
|0
|40
|2021-07-28
|GOLTRY
|40
|0
|40
|2021-07-28
|ELDORADO
|40
|1
|39
|2021-07-28
|HANNA
|39
|0
|38
|2021-07-28
|NICOMA PARK
|38
|2
|36
|2021-07-28
|MARSHALL
|37
|1
|36
|2021-07-28
|AVANT
|37
|1
|34
|2021-07-28
|EAKLY
|37
|1
|36
|2021-07-28
|DISNEY
|32
|0
|32
|2021-07-28
|GOTEBO
|32
|1
|30
|2021-07-28
|WILLOW
|31
|0
|30
|2021-07-28
|BRADLEY
|31
|1
|28
|2021-07-28
|FITZHUGH
|31
|0
|30
|2021-07-28
|BURLINGTON
|31
|0
|31
|2021-07-28
|BESSIE
|31
|1
|30
|2021-07-28
|DAVIDSON
|31
|0
|31
|2021-07-28
|NORTH MIAMI
|31
|0
|29
|2021-07-28
|MEDICINE PARK
|30
|1
|29
|2021-07-28
|HUNTER
|30
|0
|30
|2021-07-28
|CAMARGO
|29
|0
|28
|2021-07-28
|GOULD
|29
|0
|29
|2021-07-28
|DACOMA
|27
|0
|27
|2021-07-28
|OPTIMA
|27
|0
|27
|2021-07-28
|DIBBLE
|26
|0
|25
|2021-07-28
|HITCHCOCK
|26
|0
|26
|2021-07-28
|MILLERTON
|26
|2
|24
|2021-07-28
|BRAMAN
|25
|1
|24
|2021-07-28
|BROMIDE
|24
|1
|20
|2021-07-28
|FOYIL
|24
|1
|23
|2021-07-28
|MARTHA
|22
|1
|21
|2021-07-28
|CROMWELL
|21
|2
|19
|2021-07-28
|HILLSDALE
|21
|0
|21
|2021-07-28
|ALDERSON
|21
|1
|20
|2021-07-28
|LAMAR
|20
|1
|19
|2021-07-28
|WAINWRIGHT
|20
|0
|20
|2021-07-28
|MANITOU
|20
|0
|19
|2021-07-28
|DOUGHERTY
|18
|0
|17
|2021-07-28
|BOWLEGS
|16
|1
|15
|2021-07-28
|SOUTH COFFEYVILLE
|15
|1
|13
|2021-07-28
|FANSHAWE
|14
|0
|14
|2021-07-28
|VERA
|13
|0
|12
|2021-07-28
|HALLETT
|13
|0
|13
|2021-07-28
|ALBION
|12
|0
|10
|2021-07-28
|PEORIA
|12
|0
|12
|2021-07-28
|THE VILLAGE
|10
|0
|10
|2021-07-28
|ADDINGTON
|9
|0
|9
|2021-07-28
|GENE AUTRY
|9
|0
|9
|2021-07-28
|TATUMS
|8
|0
|7
|2021-07-28
|KEMP
|6
|0
|6
|2021-07-28
|REDBIRD
|6
|0
|6
|2021-07-28
|SLICK
|6
|0
|6
|2021-07-28
|BLACKBURN
|5
|0
|5
|2021-07-28
|TULLAHASSEE
|5
|0
|5
|2021-07-28
|BYNG
|4
|0
|4
|2021-07-28
|MOFFETT
|4
|0
|4
|2021-07-28
|SLAUGHTERVILLE
|3
|0
|3
|2021-07-28
|RENTIESVILLE
|3
|0
|3
|2021-07-28
|NORGE
|2
|0
|2
|2021-07-28
|PINK
|2
|0
|2
|2021-07-28
|BRAY
|2
|0
|2
|2021-07-28
|KENDRICK
|2
|0
|2
|2021-07-28
|FOREST PARK
|2
|0
|1
|2021-07-28
|HOFFMAN
|2
|0
|1
|2021-07-28
|BRIDGE CREEK
|1
|0
|1
|2021-07-28
|SPORTSMEN ACRES
|1
|0
|1
|2021-07-28
|OAKLAND
|1
|0
|1
|2021-07-28
|EAST DUKE
|1
|0
|1
|2021-07-28
|LE FLORE
|1
|0
|1
|2021-07-28
|ROCK ISLAND
|1
|0
|1
|2021-07-28
|WEST SILOAM SPRINGS
|1
|0
|1
|2021-07-28
|PENSACOLA
|1
|0
|1
|2021-07-28
|COWLINGTON
|1
|0
|1
|2021-07-28
|BETHEL ACRES
|1
|0
|1
|2021-07-28
|BRIDGEPORT
|1
|0
|1
|2021-07-28
|GRAYSON
|1
|0
|1
|2021-07-28
|VERDIGRIS
|1
|0
|1
|2021-07-28
