Oklahoma sees 'orange' wave as COVID-19 cases increase statewide

county risk levels 7.28.21

COVID-19 Risk Level System

 From OSDH

ENID, Okla. — Seventy-five more COVID-19 cases were reported over the past week in Garfield County as many of Oklahoma’s counties, including Garfield, have turned “orange,” Oklahoma State Department of Health reported on Wednesday.

Cases in Garfield County increased to a total of 7,952, with 58 active and 7,755, or 98%, recovered, according to OSDH. The majority of the cases — 7,033, or 88.5% — have been in Enid, which reported 50 active cases and 6,855 recovered.

Of the county’s 139 deaths, 128 have been in Enid, according to OSDH city data, with five in Lahoma, one each in Drummond, Fairmont, Garber, Covington and Waukomis, and one not listed by town. Deaths listed by ZIP code on the OSDH website show Enid with 126 deaths.

There have been 3,104 cases, with 3,022 recovered and 68 deaths, from the 73701 ZIP code, primarily the eastern half of Enid, and 3,836 cases, with 3,742 recovered and 58 deaths, from 73703, or the western half, according to OSDH data on Wednesday. There were 41 recovered cases in the 73705 ZIP code, listed as Vance Air Force Base.

Other Northwest Oklahoma county case increases in the past week were 25 in Noble, 19 in Woods, 13 each in Kingfisher and Woodward, 11 each in Grant and Major and eight in Blaine. No cases were reported in Alfalfa County.

OSDH showed 477,052 total cases from CDC provisional state data, a weekly increase of 8,651 including 1,474 on Wednesday, and 474,845 total cases, a weekly increase of 8,112, with OSDH’s disease investigation summary. Of the latter number, there were 9,886 active, an increase of 3,894 in the past week. OSDH is no longer reporting recovered cases.

OSDH’s weekly numbers — which OSDH acute disease service reports to the CDC — on Wednesday showed Oklahoma has 7,485 confirmed deaths, a weekly increase of 31, though the CDC/NCHS’ Provisional Death Count, which is based on death certificates and is OSDH’s primary reported number, placed the overall count in Oklahoma at 8,713 deaths, a weekly increase of 36, in which the coronavirus was the cause or a contributor.

There have been 394 hospitalizations in the past week, bringing the total to 27,969, and according to OSDH’s Situation Update, there is a three-day average of 607 total COVID-19 hospitalizations — including 25 pediatric hospitalizations — an increase of 216 since last week. Of those, 191 are in the ICU, across the state.

On Tuesday, St. Mary’s Regional Medical Center reported it had four COVID-19-positive patients, and Integris Bass Baptist Health Center reported on Wednesday it had 12 COVID-19-positive patients. Of those 12, five were patients transported in from outlying communities in the state. All 12 of them were unvaccinated, though the tests Integris sends to OSDH do not come back, so it’s unclear whether any of them had the delta variant, said Kurt DeVaney, chief hospital executive.

“Integris, overall, has done a really good job of making ourselves available to outlying communities and hospitals where if their patients need a higher level of care, we will take them,” DeVaney said. “Obviously, we’re trying to prioritize taking care of the people in Enid and having beds available for them. ... It’s a fine balance, but our our caregivers and physicians do a good job of getting everybody and taking care of them as they need their their treatments.”

DeVaney said Integris developed “surge plans” last year to deal with increasing COVID-19 numbers and an influx of patients. He said when cases began increasing in the northeastern part of the state, the hospital began to prepare and make sure it had all of the necessary equipment in case Garfield County saw a surge.

“I think we’ll see a peak, probably, at some point over the next month,” he said. “I’m hopeful that it won’t last a few months, and hopefully, we’ll spike and then it drops down, and we can get back to normalcy, but it’s hard to guess. I think anybody that can answer that question might have a crystal ball.”

Risk Level System

Most of the entire state of Oklahoma, including Garfield County turned “orange” this week for OSDH’s weekly COVID-19 Risk Level System.

According to the COVID-19 Risk Level System, which is released every Wednesday, 63 of Oklahoma 77 counties are in the moderate, or “orange,” risk level; 12 are in the low, or “yellow,” risk level and two are in the new normal, or “green,” risk level.

Last week, there were 32 counties in the moderate risk level, 38 counties in the low risk level and seven in the new normal risk level.

In Northwest Oklahoma, Beckham, Cimarron, Custer, Dewey, Ellis, Garfield, Grant, Harper, Major, Roger Mills, Texas, Washita and Woods counties are in the “orange” risk level; Blaine, Kingfisher and Woodward counties are in the “yellow” risk level; and Alfalfa and Beaver counties are in the “green” risk level.

Garfield County saw green on May 12 for the first time since OSDH began releasing county risk level trends and dipped into the “yellow” risk level on June 23 and “orange” on July 28. This week, Garfield County reported 17.5 cases per 100,000.

Download PDF weekly epidemiology report 7.28.21

Epidemiology report

COVID-19 cases saw an increase of 67.6% in the numbers of reported cases statewide compared with the previous week, according to OSDH’s Weekly Epidemiology and Surveillance Report, which is also released every Wednesday.

From July 18-24, 8,112 cases were reported, an increase of 3,272 from the week before, July 11-17, which had 4,840. The number of deaths this week was 31, a decrease from previous week, 37.

OSDH reported 33% of the cases were people aged 50 and older, and 95% of the deaths were in that same age group.

COVID-19 patient hospitalizations remained at 5.9% statewide in a week-to-week comparison. Since the first case was confirmed in Oklahoma in March 2020, the number of admissions to state hospitals was at 27,969, according to the report.

Nationally, Oklahoma ranks ninth out of all states and the District of Columbia in the cumulative incidence of reported COVID-19 cases per 100,000 population, the same spot as last week. The state ranks 25th in the total number of reported COVID-19 cases, down one spot from last week, and 26th in total number of reported COVID-19 deaths, the same spot as last week.

From July 18-24, 19,323 specimens were tested. Of those, 7,526, or 16.4%, were positive. The death rate for total overall positive cases remained at 1.6%.

From July 20-26, 41,871 vaccine doses were administered in the state, an increase of 9,091 compared with the week before. The total number of vaccines administered was 2,827,273 with 1,346,359 fully vaccinated.

In Garfield County, 47.4% of people 12 and older have received the first dose of the vaccine, and 82% of people 65 and older have received theirs.

According to OSDH, 40.5% of people 12 and older in Garfield County have completed the series, along with 73.7% of those 65 and older who have also been fully vaccinated.

Maggie Jackson, OSDH regional director of community engagement and health planning who oversees Garfield County Health Department, said the Health Department has seen an uptick in COVID-19 tests and vaccination appointments in the past week as the county gained more cases.

“I think people are seeing the (delta) variant, and they’re seeing that vaccinated people are less likely to go to the hospital, and that has convinced them that it is time now to get a vaccine,” Jackson said. “I also think as people transition to school and different things that start up in August, people are looking to prevent COVID-19 in their families and in their school events.”

She said the Health Department is still trying to make it as easy as possible to schedule vaccination appointments, and several mobile vaccination events have been planned, including an immunization clinic with Enid Public Schools on Aug. 17, which will include vaccines for tetanus, diphtheria and pertussis along with the COVID-19 vaccine.

Jackson anticipates more reported cases in the coming week and said the Health Department recommends residents continue to practice the “three W’s” to help mitigate the virus’ spread in the county.

“It’s still the same message: Wear your mask, wash your hands and watch your distance,” she said.

Northwest Oklahoma

COVID-19 data per other Northwest Oklahoma counties released Wednesday by OSDH:

• Woodward with 3,190 cases, 3,145 recovered, eight active and 37 deaths, 28 from Woodward, six from Mooreland, two from Fort Supply and one from Sharon.

• Kingfisher with 2,086 cases, 2,028 recovered, 16 active and 42 deaths, 21 from Kingfisher, 12 from Hennessey, four from Okarche — which Kingfisher shares with Canadian County — two from Dover and three not listed by town.

• Noble with 1,424 cases, 1,374 recovered, 30 active and 20 deaths, including 12 from Perry, three from Billings, two from Marland and Red Rock and one from Morrison.

• Woods with 1,249 cases, 1,211 recovered, 20 active and 18 deaths, 16 from Alva and two not listed by town.

• Alfalfa with 1,156 cases, 1,149 recovered, none active and seven deaths, with city data listing three from Carmen, two each from Aline and Helena and one each from Cherokee and Jet. City data encompasses rural towns that could include those residing in neighboring counties, which could cause the discrepancy.

• Blaine with 1,071 cases, 1,044 recovered, seven active and 20 deaths, six from Okeene, three from Canton and one each from Longdale and Watonga. Seven are listed in Hydro, which Blaine shares with Caddo County, and four in Geary, which Blaine shares with Canadian.

• Major with 968 cases, 937 recovered, seven active and 24 deaths, 17 from Fairview, two each from Cleo Springs and Ringwood and three not listed by town.

• Grant with 562 cases, 551 recovered, four active and seven deaths, three from Wakita and one each from Deer Creek, Lamont, Medford and Nash.

Oklahoma per county 07.28.21

COVID-19 cases per county in Oklahoma as reported by the Oklahoma State Department of Health Wednesday, July 28, 2021. SOURCE: OSDH

COUNTY CASES DEATHS RECOVERED REPORT DATE
OKLAHOMA 90004 1323 87292 2021-07-28
TULSA 80307 1157 76725 2021-07-28
CLEVELAND 32212 446 31347 2021-07-28
CANADIAN 17762 191 17395 2021-07-28
COMANCHE 15129 201 14561 2021-07-28
ROGERS 11413 197 10838 2021-07-28
MUSKOGEE 9875 179 9427 2021-07-28
PAYNE 8928 76 8722 2021-07-28
POTTAWATOMIE 8679 132 8411 2021-07-28
WAGONER 8665 124 8373 2021-07-28
GARFIELD 7952 139 7755 2021-07-28
CREEK 7609 168 7165 2021-07-28
CARTER 6664 132 6362 2021-07-28
BRYAN 6505 80 6273 2021-07-28
GRADY 6110 130 5927 2021-07-28
LE FLORE 5961 68 5729 2021-07-28
CHEROKEE 5950 79 5730 2021-07-28
WASHINGTON 5667 119 5326 2021-07-28
MCCLAIN 5588 73 5384 2021-07-28
KAY 5475 128 5271 2021-07-28
PONTOTOC 5303 80 5170 2021-07-28
DELAWARE 5252 100 4952 2021-07-28
STEPHENS 5072 107 4884 2021-07-28
OSAGE 4993 84 4799 2021-07-28
PITTSBURG 4856 79 4667 2021-07-28
OTTAWA 4796 75 4525 2021-07-28
MAYES 4614 75 4384 2021-07-28
SEQUOYAH 4414 57 4242 2021-07-28
LOGAN 4412 65 4295 2021-07-28
CUSTER 4154 105 4014 2021-07-28
OKMULGEE 4072 85 3883 2021-07-28
MCCURTAIN 4067 95 3930 2021-07-28
CADDO 4050 96 3921 2021-07-28
GARVIN 3797 79 3621 2021-07-28
TEXAS 3583 35 3530 2021-07-28
ADAIR 3468 45 3292 2021-07-28
LINCOLN 3419 73 3266 2021-07-28
WOODWARD 3190 37 3145 2021-07-28
JACKSON 3187 56 3111 2021-07-28
BECKHAM 2950 58 2866 2021-07-28
SEMINOLE 2927 78 2821 2021-07-28
CRAIG 2255 18 2114 2021-07-28
MARSHALL 2141 23 2073 2021-07-28
MCINTOSH 2119 62 2005 2021-07-28
MURRAY 2098 44 2021 2021-07-28
KINGFISHER 2086 42 2028 2021-07-28
ATOKA 1935 28 1891 2021-07-28
PAWNEE 1881 53 1778 2021-07-28
OKFUSKEE 1848 32 1792 2021-07-28
CHOCTAW 1705 27 1631 2021-07-28
LOVE 1579 23 1533 2021-07-28
JOHNSTON 1485 37 1399 2021-07-28
NOBLE 1424 20 1374 2021-07-28
HASKELL 1343 17 1272 2021-07-28
HUGHES 1274 30 1230 2021-07-28
WOODS 1249 18 1211 2021-07-28
NOWATA 1200 20 1153 2021-07-28
ALFALFA 1156 7 1149 2021-07-28
PUSHMATAHA 1129 22 1053 2021-07-28
WASHITA 1119 23 1073 2021-07-28
BLAINE 1071 20 1044 2021-07-28
MAJOR 968 24 937 2021-07-28
LATIMER 902 13 849 2021-07-28
KIOWA 837 27 797 2021-07-28
TILLMAN 822 17 796 2021-07-28
JEFFERSON 729 18 699 2021-07-28
COAL 727 15 703 2021-07-28
COTTON 707 16 687 2021-07-28
GREER 595 22 569 2021-07-28
DEWEY 562 14 542 2021-07-28
GRANT 562 7 551 2021-07-28
BEAVER 475 6 469 2021-07-28
HARPER 426 8 415 2021-07-28
ROGER MILLS 398 12 379 2021-07-28
ELLIS 374 6 361 2021-07-28
HARMON 330 6 322 2021-07-28
CIMARRON 247 2 241 2021-07-28
56 0 2 2021-07-28

Oklahoma per city 07.28.21

COVID-19 cases per city in Oklahoma as reported by the Oklahoma State Department of Health Wednesday, July 28, 2021. SOURCE: OSDH

CITY CASES DEATHS RECOVERED REPORT DATE
OKLAHOMA CITY 68373 1070 66428 2021-07-28
TULSA 48065 763 45909 2021-07-28
EDMOND 18579 190 18075 2021-07-28
BROKEN ARROW 17609 210 16891 2021-07-28
NORMAN 14725 198 14348 2021-07-28
OTHER*** 12420 121 11862 2021-07-28
YUKON 9852 84 9660 2021-07-28
LAWTON 8999 166 8661 2021-07-28
ENID 7033 128 6855 2021-07-28
MOORE 6983 74 6779 2021-07-28
CLAREMORE 6527 121 6154 2021-07-28
STILLWATER 6359 40 6241 2021-07-28
OWASSO 5896 84 5678 2021-07-28
MUSKOGEE 5592 134 5272 2021-07-28
SHAWNEE 5290 95 5106 2021-07-28
ARDMORE 5016 90 4787 2021-07-28
BARTLESVILLE 4415 97 4149 2021-07-28
ADA 4350 67 4244 2021-07-28
TAHLEQUAH 4171 57 4024 2021-07-28
PONCA CITY 4006 84 3865 2021-07-28
BIXBY 3977 33 3831 2021-07-28
DURANT 3834 43 3700 2021-07-28
SAND SPRINGS 3626 73 3406 2021-07-28
SAPULPA 3474 67 3271 2021-07-28
MCALESTER 3357 50 3240 2021-07-28
DUNCAN 3200 63 3080 2021-07-28
JENKS 3169 26 3077 2021-07-28
MUSTANG 3005 45 2928 2021-07-28
MIAMI 2729 38 2590 2021-07-28
GUYMON 2658 33 2608 2021-07-28
ALTUS 2650 52 2581 2021-07-28
GUTHRIE 2637 46 2560 2021-07-28
COLLINSVILLE 2612 31 2506 2021-07-28
EL RENO 2569 44 2507 2021-07-28
CHICKASHA 2505 78 2411 2021-07-28
CHOCTAW 2494 37 2418 2021-07-28
BLANCHARD 2367 29 2295 2021-07-28
STILWELL 2314 35 2208 2021-07-28
BETHANY 2111 29 2048 2021-07-28
COWETA 1996 33 1902 2021-07-28
WOODWARD 1878 28 1845 2021-07-28
GROVE 1864 59 1711 2021-07-28
WEATHERFORD 1844 34 1799 2021-07-28
SKIATOOK 1833 17 1770 2021-07-28
PRYOR CREEK 1830 34 1745 2021-07-28
CLINTON 1776 67 1686 2021-07-28
ELK CITY 1768 35 1720 2021-07-28
GLENPOOL 1737 27 1655 2021-07-28
VINITA 1724 14 1617 2021-07-28
OKMULGEE 1700 45 1611 2021-07-28
POTEAU 1699 21 1630 2021-07-28
SALLISAW 1645 25 1577 2021-07-28
TAFT 1576 4 1572 2021-07-28
TUTTLE 1574 20 1537 2021-07-28
PURCELL 1562 27 1495 2021-07-28
SEMINOLE 1555 40 1498 2021-07-28
WAGONER 1547 31 1468 2021-07-28
ATOKA 1527 22 1487 2021-07-28
BROKEN BOW 1459 45 1393 2021-07-28
CUSHING 1453 22 1402 2021-07-28
ANADARKO 1413 34 1372 2021-07-28
NOBLE 1413 23 1375 2021-07-28
NEWCASTLE 1342 14 1298 2021-07-28
HARRAH 1335 22 1293 2021-07-28
PAULS VALLEY 1330 32 1286 2021-07-28
LEXINGTON 1329 25 1283 2021-07-28
TECUMSEH 1328 14 1295 2021-07-28
SULPHUR 1302 26 1254 2021-07-28
PIEDMONT 1295 10 1265 2021-07-28
IDABEL 1270 25 1242 2021-07-28
FORT GIBSON 1224 21 1182 2021-07-28
MCLOUD 1223 14 1192 2021-07-28
JAY 1216 14 1150 2021-07-28
MULDROW 1199 9 1155 2021-07-28
MADILL 1183 13 1153 2021-07-28
MARLOW 1098 21 1060 2021-07-28
MARIETTA 1057 19 1023 2021-07-28
ALVA 1051 16 1015 2021-07-28
CHECOTAH 1035 31 982 2021-07-28
BRISTOW 1022 33 963 2021-07-28
HENRYETTA 1007 26 961 2021-07-28
HUGO 979 22 934 2021-07-28
EUFAULA 979 32 928 2021-07-28
KINGSTON 949 9 912 2021-07-28
FORT SUPPLY 932 2 930 2021-07-28
SAYRE 899 18 877 2021-07-28
MANNFORD 851 21 798 2021-07-28
CLEVELAND 844 22 799 2021-07-28
CATOOSA 843 17 801 2021-07-28
HOMINY 838 4 830 2021-07-28
KINGFISHER 835 21 809 2021-07-28
STIGLER 833 13 786 2021-07-28
LINDSAY 827 16 760 2021-07-28
ELGIN 821 12 791 2021-07-28
LOCUST GROVE 813 8 791 2021-07-28
CALERA 798 7 765 2021-07-28
OKEMAH 796 16 773 2021-07-28
INOLA 780 13 739 2021-07-28
SPIRO 779 3 752 2021-07-28
CHANDLER 778 24 735 2021-07-28
MOUNDS 749 11 708 2021-07-28
HOLDENVILLE 747 19 724 2021-07-28
NOWATA 735 11 706 2021-07-28
HELENA 731 2 729 2021-07-28
CACHE 728 10 703 2021-07-28
DAVIS 726 16 700 2021-07-28
AFTON 724 7 684 2021-07-28
PERRY 720 12 694 2021-07-28
CHELSEA 715 18 662 2021-07-28
WEWOKA 711 24 684 2021-07-28
SALINA 706 9 671 2021-07-28
HEAVENER 703 12 683 2021-07-28
BLACKWELL 699 28 663 2021-07-28
SPERRY 679 5 657 2021-07-28
HENNESSEY 664 12 645 2021-07-28
SPENCER 663 17 642 2021-07-28
WESTVILLE 657 5 623 2021-07-28
TISHOMINGO 649 23 614 2021-07-28
JONES 648 8 618 2021-07-28
MIDWEST CITY 622 18 574 2021-07-28
DEWEY 617 11 572 2021-07-28
WARR ACRES 609 5 598 2021-07-28
DEL CITY 607 21 563 2021-07-28
PERKINS 604 5 589 2021-07-28
ANTLERS 602 13 556 2021-07-28
COMANCHE 581 21 555 2021-07-28
COLCORD 580 5 563 2021-07-28
BOLEY 568 9 559 2021-07-28
PRAGUE 566 8 544 2021-07-28
HASKELL 565 6 532 2021-07-28
HULBERT 556 6 532 2021-07-28
PAWHUSKA 550 9 522 2021-07-28
VIAN 547 11 522 2021-07-28
OOLOGAH 545 7 528 2021-07-28
WYNNEWOOD 543 11 526 2021-07-28
ROLAND 536 5 523 2021-07-28
COALGATE 534 12 516 2021-07-28
WILBURTON 533 9 500 2021-07-28
CHOUTEAU 533 15 492 2021-07-28
PAWNEE 528 21 497 2021-07-28
LONE GROVE 520 10 498 2021-07-28
FAIRVIEW 513 17 494 2021-07-28
APACHE 509 8 498 2021-07-28
MEEKER 506 20 474 2021-07-28
FREDERICK 488 12 470 2021-07-28
HINTON 488 3 484 2021-07-28
POCOLA 482 4 460 2021-07-28
STRATFORD 478 12 457 2021-07-28
WISTER 463 2 450 2021-07-28
WILSON 462 16 440 2021-07-28
STROUD 459 6 437 2021-07-28
NEWKIRK 458 6 446 2021-07-28
KANSAS 452 7 438 2021-07-28
TALIHINA 448 15 411 2021-07-28
WYANDOTTE 446 7 415 2021-07-28
COMMERCE 439 9 414 2021-07-28
LUTHER 439 9 414 2021-07-28
WALTERS 439 6 428 2021-07-28
WASHINGTON 435 4 418 2021-07-28
CARNEGIE 431 16 410 2021-07-28
WATONGA 430 2 423 2021-07-28
BEGGS 428 6 409 2021-07-28
KONAWA 413 9 398 2021-07-28
NICHOLS HILLS 411 3 403 2021-07-28
QUAPAW 406 14 377 2021-07-28
VALLIANT 391 7 381 2021-07-28
COLBERT 391 11 373 2021-07-28
WELLSTON 388 8 375 2021-07-28
MANGUM 384 14 369 2021-07-28
TONKAWA 382 15 366 2021-07-28
MORRIS 371 5 358 2021-07-28
HARTSHORNE 369 12 352 2021-07-28
FAIRLAND 366 4 347 2021-07-28
MINCO 365 2 356 2021-07-28
MEAD 365 6 349 2021-07-28
FLETCHER 358 3 344 2021-07-28
HEALDTON 357 11 339 2021-07-28
PORTER 353 9 330 2021-07-28
CADDO 347 3 338 2021-07-28
HOBART 346 12 331 2021-07-28
DRUMRIGHT 342 11 323 2021-07-28
ELMORE CITY 341 4 330 2021-07-28
GORE 337 7 316 2021-07-28
HOOKER 336 0 336 2021-07-28
NEW CORDELL 334 6 324 2021-07-28
WARNER 329 5 307 2021-07-28
PORUM 325 5 310 2021-07-28
HOWE 324 2 319 2021-07-28
KIEFER 321 2 305 2021-07-28
ARCADIA 315 0 313 2021-07-28
STONEWALL 314 3 310 2021-07-28
TALALA 313 3 303 2021-07-28
KELLYVILLE 309 5 295 2021-07-28
ADAIR 304 4 289 2021-07-28
HOLLIS 295 6 287 2021-07-28
CRESCENT 293 5 279 2021-07-28
BARNSDALL 286 7 273 2021-07-28
RINGLING 286 3 279 2021-07-28
BOKCHITO 286 2 280 2021-07-28
WAURIKA 283 8 268 2021-07-28
ALLEN 283 4 276 2021-07-28
WATTS 275 2 254 2021-07-28
MAYSVILLE 268 8 252 2021-07-28
WAYNE 265 4 257 2021-07-28
OKARCHE 263 4 258 2021-07-28
EARLSBORO 261 5 256 2021-07-28
CASHION 257 1 248 2021-07-28
RUSH SPRINGS 251 4 244 2021-07-28
CAMERON 251 1 247 2021-07-28
BOSWELL 251 1 249 2021-07-28
BLAIR 250 1 247 2021-07-28
PADEN 247 2 233 2021-07-28
FORT COBB 243 4 235 2021-07-28
WRIGHT CITY 240 2 238 2021-07-28
HAWORTH 235 4 231 2021-07-28
KEOTA 234 0 222 2021-07-28
HYDRO 234 7 226 2021-07-28
BOKOSHE 231 3 217 2021-07-28
YALE 231 8 215 2021-07-28
BEAVER 230 4 226 2021-07-28
WELCH 229 2 211 2021-07-28
MOORELAND 229 6 222 2021-07-28
WAUKOMIS 227 1 221 2021-07-28
ROFF 225 2 220 2021-07-28
LAVERNE 225 2 220 2021-07-28
OCHELATA 223 4 212 2021-07-28
MAUD 222 0 221 2021-07-28
QUINTON 219 3 198 2021-07-28
JENNINGS 218 4 205 2021-07-28
PAOLI 217 2 213 2021-07-28
CEMENT 217 1 213 2021-07-28
BINGER 215 14 196 2021-07-28
BIG CABIN 214 4 205 2021-07-28
GERONIMO 213 3 208 2021-07-28
CHEROKEE 212 1 211 2021-07-28
WETUMKA 212 5 204 2021-07-28
GLENCOE 206 3 199 2021-07-28
CYRIL 204 4 198 2021-07-28
BILLINGS 204 3 201 2021-07-28
OKEENE 203 6 197 2021-07-28
RAMONA 199 6 187 2021-07-28
FAIRFAX 199 10 185 2021-07-28
TEXHOMA 198 0 198 2021-07-28
RINGWOOD 197 2 191 2021-07-28
MORRISON 193 1 183 2021-07-28
SHADY POINT 187 1 178 2021-07-28
INDIAHOMA 186 2 181 2021-07-28
SHATTUCK 183 2 179 2021-07-28
GEARY 183 4 177 2021-07-28
CHEYENNE 182 4 172 2021-07-28
NINNEKAH 180 3 176 2021-07-28
ARAPAHO 179 4 175 2021-07-28
THOMAS 179 0 176 2021-07-28
MEDFORD 179 1 177 2021-07-28
OKTAHA 178 2 170 2021-07-28
RED ROCK 178 2 173 2021-07-28
RED OAK 178 0 173 2021-07-28
FORT TOWSON 177 0 173 2021-07-28
THACKERVILLE 177 1 176 2021-07-28
MILBURN 175 4 157 2021-07-28
WELEETKA 174 3 168 2021-07-28
GRANITE 171 7 162 2021-07-28
COPAN 170 2 160 2021-07-28
GOODWELL 170 1 167 2021-07-28
TERLTON 169 2 157 2021-07-28
BLUEJACKET 169 1 157 2021-07-28
PANAMA 168 2 159 2021-07-28
SEILING 167 6 160 2021-07-28
BENNINGTON 166 3 161 2021-07-28
DEPEW 166 3 161 2021-07-28
SNYDER 165 9 153 2021-07-28
CLAYTON 165 3 156 2021-07-28
BUFFALO 163 6 157 2021-07-28
BOISE CITY 162 1 159 2021-07-28
CALUMET 159 1 157 2021-07-28
BURNS FLAT 158 3 150 2021-07-28
GRACEMONT 155 5 150 2021-07-28
ARKOMA 153 1 147 2021-07-28
KREBS 153 6 143 2021-07-28
UNION CITY 153 2 150 2021-07-28
WEBBERS FALLS 152 1 148 2021-07-28
CANTON 150 3 147 2021-07-28
TEMPLE 148 9 139 2021-07-28
WANETTE 148 0 145 2021-07-28
MANNSVILLE 147 3 135 2021-07-28
POND CREEK 147 0 145 2021-07-28
CANUTE 145 2 139 2021-07-28
VICI 143 2 139 2021-07-28
ALEX 141 5 135 2021-07-28
KIOWA 139 2 131 2021-07-28
SPAVINAW 139 2 132 2021-07-28
ERICK 132 2 122 2021-07-28
ASHER 131 1 129 2021-07-28
GRANDFIELD 130 1 129 2021-07-28
GARBER 129 1 128 2021-07-28
LEEDEY 129 5 122 2021-07-28
HAMMON 129 2 127 2021-07-28
LAHOMA 128 5 123 2021-07-28
SOPER 127 1 121 2021-07-28
TIPTON 126 4 120 2021-07-28
AGRA 126 2 119 2021-07-28
MOUNTAIN VIEW 126 4 121 2021-07-28
CHATTANOOGA 124 2 119 2021-07-28
COUNCIL HILL 123 3 117 2021-07-28
MILL CREEK 123 1 117 2021-07-28
DAVENPORT 122 0 119 2021-07-28
OAKS 119 4 113 2021-07-28
BRAGGS 118 1 114 2021-07-28
VELMA 116 2 114 2021-07-28
SENTINEL 115 2 110 2021-07-28
MULHALL 113 0 112 2021-07-28
RYAN 113 3 110 2021-07-28
CANEY 112 1 110 2021-07-28
MCCURTAIN 111 2 103 2021-07-28
OILTON 111 4 102 2021-07-28
DELAWARE 111 2 105 2021-07-28
TYRONE 111 0 111 2021-07-28
GARVIN 110 0 108 2021-07-28
RATLIFF CITY 110 0 108 2021-07-28
BYARS 109 1 107 2021-07-28
SASAKWA 108 0 108 2021-07-28
TUPELO 106 2 104 2021-07-28
GANS 105 0 104 2021-07-28
AMBER 102 5 95 2021-07-28
DOVER 102 2 99 2021-07-28
SPRINGER 102 4 98 2021-07-28
WAYNOKA 102 0 102 2021-07-28
VERDEN 98 1 97 2021-07-28
FOSS 97 0 94 2021-07-28
STERLING 96 1 88 2021-07-28
RIPLEY 93 1 91 2021-07-28
DEWAR 93 1 91 2021-07-28
LOOKEBA 92 3 88 2021-07-28
WANN 92 3 88 2021-07-28
TRYON 92 0 90 2021-07-28
CANADIAN 89 2 85 2021-07-28
STUART 89 1 86 2021-07-28
OLUSTEE 88 0 88 2021-07-28
KINTA 87 1 85 2021-07-28
STRINGTOWN 87 3 82 2021-07-28
PITTSBURG 86 1 83 2021-07-28
SAVANNA 85 1 81 2021-07-28
CARNEY 85 2 80 2021-07-28
COYLE 85 0 83 2021-07-28
RAVIA 84 2 82 2021-07-28
RATTAN 83 1 81 2021-07-28
CUSTER CITY 80 1 79 2021-07-28
HAILEYVILLE 77 1 76 2021-07-28
LANGLEY 75 0 70 2021-07-28
KETCHUM 74 3 67 2021-07-28
DUSTIN 74 3 69 2021-07-28
ARNETT 73 2 68 2021-07-28
CORN 73 4 69 2021-07-28
WAPANUCKA 72 2 67 2021-07-28
COVINGTON 72 1 71 2021-07-28
LAMONT 72 1 71 2021-07-28
RANDLETT 72 1 71 2021-07-28
POCASSET 71 2 69 2021-07-28
MARBLE CITY 70 0 70 2021-07-28
FARGO 70 1 69 2021-07-28
SHIDLER 69 1 64 2021-07-28
SAWYER 69 1 66 2021-07-28
BOYNTON 69 1 65 2021-07-28
ORLANDO 68 1 66 2021-07-28
KENEFIC 68 1 62 2021-07-28
DRUMMOND 68 1 67 2021-07-28
DILL CITY 68 3 64 2021-07-28
KAW CITY 67 3 61 2021-07-28
LONGDALE 66 1 65 2021-07-28
LENAPAH 66 0 64 2021-07-28
KREMLIN 66 0 66 2021-07-28
CROWDER 65 0 65 2021-07-28
CASTLE 65 1 62 2021-07-28
NASH 64 1 63 2021-07-28
CALVIN 61 1 57 2021-07-28
AMES 61 0 61 2021-07-28
CLEO SPRINGS 61 2 59 2021-07-28
PRUE 60 2 57 2021-07-28
MARLAND 60 2 55 2021-07-28
OKAY 59 1 58 2021-07-28
REYDON 58 2 56 2021-07-28
WYNONA 57 2 53 2021-07-28
FAIRMONT 57 1 54 2021-07-28
CARTER 56 0 55 2021-07-28
INDIANOLA 56 0 56 2021-07-28
LEHIGH 55 0 54 2021-07-28
LONE WOLF 55 0 54 2021-07-28
LOCO 55 1 53 2021-07-28
WHITEFIELD 55 1 54 2021-07-28
GAGE 54 1 51 2021-07-28
ALINE 54 2 52 2021-07-28
HASTINGS 53 1 52 2021-07-28
FAXON 52 0 51 2021-07-28
FORGAN 51 1 50 2021-07-28
ACHILLE 51 2 47 2021-07-28
MENO 50 0 50 2021-07-28
MOUNTAIN PARK 49 1 45 2021-07-28
BURBANK 49 0 48 2021-07-28
TALOGA 48 0 48 2021-07-28
WAKITA 48 3 44 2021-07-28
TERRAL 47 2 45 2021-07-28
ROOSEVELT 47 0 45 2021-07-28
FOSTER 47 0 44 2021-07-28
SHARON 46 1 43 2021-07-28
SPARKS 46 2 42 2021-07-28
OSAGE 45 1 41 2021-07-28
RALSTON 45 2 42 2021-07-28
CARMEN 45 3 42 2021-07-28
KEYES 43 0 41 2021-07-28
BUTLER 43 0 43 2021-07-28
ROCKY 42 0 40 2021-07-28
COLONY 42 1 41 2021-07-28
BERNICE 42 0 40 2021-07-28
SCHULTER 42 0 42 2021-07-28
JET 41 1 40 2021-07-28
GOLDSBY 41 0 40 2021-07-28
HARDESTY 41 0 41 2021-07-28
DEER CREEK 41 1 40 2021-07-28
DEVOL 40 0 40 2021-07-28
LANGSTON 40 1 39 2021-07-28
FRANCIS 40 1 36 2021-07-28
FREEDOM 40 0 40 2021-07-28
GOLTRY 40 0 40 2021-07-28
ELDORADO 40 1 39 2021-07-28
HANNA 39 0 38 2021-07-28
NICOMA PARK 38 2 36 2021-07-28
MARSHALL 37 1 36 2021-07-28
AVANT 37 1 34 2021-07-28
EAKLY 37 1 36 2021-07-28
DISNEY 32 0 32 2021-07-28
GOTEBO 32 1 30 2021-07-28
WILLOW 31 0 30 2021-07-28
BRADLEY 31 1 28 2021-07-28
FITZHUGH 31 0 30 2021-07-28
BURLINGTON 31 0 31 2021-07-28
BESSIE 31 1 30 2021-07-28
DAVIDSON 31 0 31 2021-07-28
NORTH MIAMI 31 0 29 2021-07-28
MEDICINE PARK 30 1 29 2021-07-28
HUNTER 30 0 30 2021-07-28
CAMARGO 29 0 28 2021-07-28
GOULD 29 0 29 2021-07-28
DACOMA 27 0 27 2021-07-28
OPTIMA 27 0 27 2021-07-28
DIBBLE 26 0 25 2021-07-28
HITCHCOCK 26 0 26 2021-07-28
MILLERTON 26 2 24 2021-07-28
BRAMAN 25 1 24 2021-07-28
BROMIDE 24 1 20 2021-07-28
FOYIL 24 1 23 2021-07-28
MARTHA 22 1 21 2021-07-28
CROMWELL 21 2 19 2021-07-28
HILLSDALE 21 0 21 2021-07-28
ALDERSON 21 1 20 2021-07-28
LAMAR 20 1 19 2021-07-28
WAINWRIGHT 20 0 20 2021-07-28
MANITOU 20 0 19 2021-07-28
DOUGHERTY 18 0 17 2021-07-28
BOWLEGS 16 1 15 2021-07-28
SOUTH COFFEYVILLE 15 1 13 2021-07-28
FANSHAWE 14 0 14 2021-07-28
VERA 13 0 12 2021-07-28
HALLETT 13 0 13 2021-07-28
ALBION 12 0 10 2021-07-28
PEORIA 12 0 12 2021-07-28
THE VILLAGE 10 0 10 2021-07-28
ADDINGTON 9 0 9 2021-07-28
GENE AUTRY 9 0 9 2021-07-28
TATUMS 8 0 7 2021-07-28
KEMP 6 0 6 2021-07-28
REDBIRD 6 0 6 2021-07-28
SLICK 6 0 6 2021-07-28
BLACKBURN 5 0 5 2021-07-28
TULLAHASSEE 5 0 5 2021-07-28
BYNG 4 0 4 2021-07-28
MOFFETT 4 0 4 2021-07-28
SLAUGHTERVILLE 3 0 3 2021-07-28
RENTIESVILLE 3 0 3 2021-07-28
NORGE 2 0 2 2021-07-28
PINK 2 0 2 2021-07-28
BRAY 2 0 2 2021-07-28
KENDRICK 2 0 2 2021-07-28
FOREST PARK 2 0 1 2021-07-28
HOFFMAN 2 0 1 2021-07-28
BRIDGE CREEK 1 0 1 2021-07-28
SPORTSMEN ACRES 1 0 1 2021-07-28
OAKLAND 1 0 1 2021-07-28
EAST DUKE 1 0 1 2021-07-28
LE FLORE 1 0 1 2021-07-28
ROCK ISLAND 1 0 1 2021-07-28
WEST SILOAM SPRINGS 1 0 1 2021-07-28
PENSACOLA 1 0 1 2021-07-28
COWLINGTON 1 0 1 2021-07-28
BETHEL ACRES 1 0 1 2021-07-28
BRIDGEPORT 1 0 1 2021-07-28
GRAYSON 1 0 1 2021-07-28
VERDIGRIS 1 0 1 2021-07-28

