ENID, Okla. — June 30 is the last day for students to apply for a life-changing scholarship.
Oklahoma’s Promise is a nationally recognized college access program that provides high school students with the opportunity to earn a tuition scholarship that can be used at an Oklahoma college, university or public CareerTech center. June 30 is the final opportunity for students who were 11th-graders in the 2022-23 school year to apply for the program.
“I would say one of the biggest barriers that I think people have going to college is feeling like they don’t have enough money,” Northern Oklahoma College President Clark Harris said. “And Oklahoma’s Promise just opens up that avenue, especially for folks on the lower income level.”
The Oklahoma’s Promise scholarship covers tuition at any public college or university in the state for up to five years until the completion of a bachelor’s degree or a maximum of 129 semester credit hours. It also will pay a portion of the tuition at an accredited Oklahoma private college or at public career technology centers for certain programs that are eligible for federal financial aid. The scholarship amount does not include fees, books, supplies, or room and board.
Students enrolled in Oklahoma’s Promise must attend class regularly, take a 17-unit college preparatory curriculum, pass those courses with at least a 2.50 GPA and earn an overall GPA of at least 2.50 to be eligible for the scholarship. Students must also agree to stay out of serious trouble and avoid drugs and alcohol.
Application is open to Oklahoma students who just completed eighth, ninth, 10th or 11th grades whose family income does not exceed the following levels at the time of application: $60,000 for families with one or two dependent children; $70,000, three or four dependent children; or $80,000, five or more dependent children. Special income provisions apply to children adopted from certain court-ordered custody and children in the custody of court-appointed legal guardians.
According to Michaela Goulart, who assumes the position of assistant principal of Enid High School next year, neither students nor parents should wait to apply for Oklahoma’s Promise, especially because eligibility is based on income only at the time of application.
“I tell parents, that you know, if you know that you qualify, then that’s the time to sign up,” Goulart said. “Because then, they’ll say, ‘Well, what if I get a better job and then I make more money?’ And we say, ‘That’s fine.’”
Enid High School is one of the 6A schools in the state that has been recognized for the number of students who have signed up for Oklahoma’s Promise.
Northern Oklahoma College Enid, Northwestern Oklahoma State University and Oklahoma State University are all located within one hour of Enid and offer a variety of associate and bachelor’s degree programs. Pursuing further education after high school increases one’s chances of obtaining stable income status.
“And so I think those (degrees) open up doors for people,” Harris said. “It gives you a skill set then that you’re able to actually go out and look for jobs for that with that skill set.”
Goulart said applying for Oklahoma’s Promise is a simple process compared to the difficult and lengthy application reputation earned by FAFSA. She advised students to apply early and to keep track of their login information.
According to Oklahoma State Regents for Higher Education, an estimated 15,000 students will earn the scholarship in 2023-24.
To apply for Oklahoma’s Promise, visit www.okpromise.org. Information also is available by emailing okpromise@osrhe.edu or calling (800) 858-1840.
