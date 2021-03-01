ENID, Okla. — Oklahoma gained 380 new COVID-19 cases and 50 additional deaths, including residents in Major and Woodward counties, on the first day of March, according to Oklahoma State Department of Health.
The 0.1% increase in cases took the overall total to 424,888 as the state nears one year since the virus was officially reported in Oklahoma on March 6, 2020.
Of the overall cases reported Monday by OSDH, 12,745 remained active, a single-day decrease of 23, with 407,665 recovered, including 353 since Sunday's report.
There have been 4,478 deaths in the state, just over 1% of the total cases, in which COVID-19 was the cause or a contributing factor, OSDH reported.
Of the 50 deaths reported statewide Monday, 42 were in the 65 and older age group: two men each and three women each in Cleveland and Oklahoma counties, three men and one woman in Comanche County, one man and three women in Tulsa County, two men and one woman in Muskogee County, two Creek County women, one man and one woman in Grady County, one man each in Carter, Garvin, Le Flore, Osage, Pittsburg, Pontotoc, Seminole and Sequoyah counties and one woman each in Cherokee, Johnston, Kay, Kiowa, Major, Noble, Okmulgee, Pushmataha and Woodward counties.
Six deaths were in the 50-64 age group: one man and one woman in Tulsa County, one man each in Grady, Haskell and Seminole counties and and one Oklahoma County woman. The other two deaths were a Johnston County man and Rogers County woman in the 18-35 age group.
Cumulative COVID-19-positive hospitalizations in Oklahoma stood at 23,995 Monday, according to OSDH. Of that number, 447 currently were hospitalized, with 134 in ICU, according to OSDH's Executive Report released Monday evening.
In Enid, St. Mary’s Regional Medical Center reported treating one COVID-19 patient with no new deaths. Integris Bass Baptist Health Center reported Monday it had five patients and also had no deaths.
Cases in Garfield County on Monday increased by two for a total of 7,588, with 211 active and 7,299, or 96.2%, recovered, according to OSDH. The majority of the cases — 6,709, or 88.4% — have been in Enid, which reported 201 active cases and 6,438 recovered.
Of the county’s 78 deaths, 70 have been in Enid, according to OSDH city data. Five have been in Lahoma and one each in Fairmont, Garber and Covington. Deaths listed by ZIP code on the OSDH website has Enid with 69 deaths.
There have been 2,938 cases, with 2,805 recovered and 37 deaths, from the 73701 ZIP code, primarily the eastern half of Enid, and 3,681 cases, with 3,550 recovered and 32 deaths, from 73703, or the western half, according to OSDH data on Monday. There were 39 cases with 38 recovered in the 73705 ZIP code, listed as Vance Air Force Base.
Other Northwest Oklahoma county case increases Monday included two in Blaine and one in Woodward. No cases were reported in Alfalfa, Grant, Kingfisher, Major, Noble and Woods counties.
Northwest Oklahoma
COVID-19 data per other Northwest Oklahoma counties released Monday by OSDH:
• Woodward with 3,086 cases, 2,995 recovered, 73 active and 18 deaths, 12 from Woodward, three from Mooreland, two from Fort Supply and one from Sharon.
• Kingfisher with 1,987 cases, 1,908 recovered, 55 active and 24 deaths, 11 from Kingfisher, seven from Hennessey, four from Okarche and two from Dover.
• Noble with 1,347 cases, 1,283 recovered, 51 active and 13 deaths, including eight from Perry, two from Red Rock and one each from Billings, Marland and Morrison.
• Woods with 1,185 cases, 1,153 recovered, 21 active and 11 deaths, nine from Alva and two not listed by town.
• Alfalfa with 1,148 cases, 1,133 recovered, 10 active and five deaths, though city data shows seven: two each from Aline, Carmen and Helena and one from Cherokee.
• Blaine with 996 cases, 954 recovered, 34 active and eight deaths, two from Canton and one from Watonga. Five are listed in Hydro, which Blaine shares with Caddo County, and one in Geary, which Blaine shares with Canadian.
• Major with 938 cases, 910 recovered, 17 active and 11 deaths, seven from Fairview, one each from Cleo Springs and Ringwood and two not listed by town.
• Grant with 535 cases, 520 recovered, eight active and seven deaths, three from Wakita and one each from Deer Creek, Lamont, Medford and Nash.
Oklahoma per county 03.01.21
|COUNTY
|CASES
|DEATHS
|RECOVERED
|REPORT DATE
|OKLAHOMA
|80858
|753
|77758
|2021-03-01
|TULSA
|70999
|710
|68785
|2021-03-01
|CLEVELAND
|28727
|273
|27427
|2021-03-01
|CANADIAN
|15885
|95
|15409
|2021-03-01
|COMANCHE
|12053
|135
|11322
|2021-03-01
|ROGERS
|9897
|119
|9518
|2021-03-01
|MUSKOGEE
|9094
|104
|8579
|2021-03-01
|PAYNE
|8360
|47
|8122
|2021-03-01
|POTTAWATOMIE
|7888
|78
|7596
|2021-03-01
|WAGONER
|7702
|83
|7409
|2021-03-01
|GARFIELD
|7588
|78
|7299
|2021-03-01
|CREEK
|6538
|117
|6263
|2021-03-01
|BRYAN
|5911
|55
|5574
|2021-03-01
|CARTER
|5728
|60
|5453
|2021-03-01
|GRADY
|5647
|76
|5427
|2021-03-01
|CHEROKEE
|5419
|43
|5135
|2021-03-01
|LE FLORE
|5324
|44
|5148
|2021-03-01
|KAY
|5084
|80
|4849
|2021-03-01
|MCCLAIN
|5039
|48
|4811
|2021-03-01
|PONTOTOC
|4935
|48
|4696
|2021-03-01
|WASHINGTON
|4772
|89
|4532
|2021-03-01
|STEPHENS
|4677
|67
|4500
|2021-03-01
|OSAGE
|4489
|50
|4317
|2021-03-01
|PITTSBURG
|4415
|36
|4260
|2021-03-01
|DELAWARE
|4372
|62
|4183
|2021-03-01
|MAYES
|4005
|38
|3814
|2021-03-01
|CUSTER
|4003
|70
|3842
|2021-03-01
|LOGAN
|3973
|28
|3814
|2021-03-01
|SEQUOYAH
|3915
|31
|3757
|2021-03-01
|CADDO
|3811
|56
|3608
|2021-03-01
|MCCURTAIN
|3796
|64
|3547
|2021-03-01
|OKMULGEE
|3624
|47
|3496
|2021-03-01
|OTTAWA
|3624
|45
|3496
|2021-03-01
|GARVIN
|3469
|52
|3304
|2021-03-01
|TEXAS
|3448
|24
|3351
|2021-03-01
|ADAIR
|3096
|24
|2929
|2021-03-01
|WOODWARD
|3086
|18
|2995
|2021-03-01
|LINCOLN
|3036
|54
|2897
|2021-03-01
|JACKSON
|2918
|44
|2752
|2021-03-01
|SEMINOLE
|2752
|39
|2610
|2021-03-01
|BECKHAM
|2708
|37
|2582
|2021-03-01
|KINGFISHER
|1987
|24
|1908
|2021-03-01
|MCINTOSH
|1925
|34
|1788
|2021-03-01
|MURRAY
|1918
|22
|1842
|2021-03-01
|CRAIG
|1892
|11
|1825
|2021-03-01
|MARSHALL
|1862
|12
|1808
|2021-03-01
|ATOKA
|1766
|12
|1700
|2021-03-01
|OKFUSKEE
|1744
|20
|1684
|2021-03-01
|PAWNEE
|1704
|32
|1621
|2021-03-01
|CHOCTAW
|1553
|14
|1466
|2021-03-01
|LOVE
|1425
|11
|1374
|2021-03-01
|NOBLE
|1347
|13
|1283
|2021-03-01
|JOHNSTON
|1329
|20
|1254
|2021-03-01
|HASKELL
|1214
|10
|1149
|2021-03-01
|WOODS
|1185
|11
|1153
|2021-03-01
|HUGHES
|1159
|17
|1084
|2021-03-01
|ALFALFA
|1148
|5
|1133
|2021-03-01
|NOWATA
|1099
|16
|1049
|2021-03-01
|WASHITA
|1054
|9
|1013
|2021-03-01
|BLAINE
|996
|8
|954
|2021-03-01
|PUSHMATAHA
|984
|14
|922
|2021-03-01
|MAJOR
|938
|11
|910
|2021-03-01
|LATIMER
|801
|9
|767
|2021-03-01
|KIOWA
|789
|16
|738
|2021-03-01
|TILLMAN
|749
|14
|708
|2021-03-01
|COAL
|683
|14
|651
|2021-03-01
|JEFFERSON
|672
|11
|645
|2021-03-01
|COTTON
|651
|13
|600
|2021-03-01
|GRANT
|535
|7
|520
|2021-03-01
|DEWEY
|534
|6
|508
|2021-03-01
|GREER
|532
|17
|503
|2021-03-01
|BEAVER
|440
|6
|415
|2021-03-01
|HARPER
|408
|4
|392
|2021-03-01
|ROGER MILLS
|382
|7
|359
|2021-03-01
|ELLIS
|350
|3
|335
|2021-03-01
|HARMON
|290
|3
|268
|2021-03-01
|CIMARRON
|176
|1
|170
|2021-03-01
|2
|0
|0
|2021-03-01
