ENID, Okla. — Oklahoma gained 2,946 new COVID-19 cases and 47 additional deaths on Friday, according to Oklahoma State Department of Health.

The .8% increase in cases brought the total number to 365,992, with 32,327 of those active, a single-day decrease of 444, and 330,478 recovered, including 3,343 since Thursday's OSDH report.

Statewide, there have been 3,187 deaths in Oklahoma in which the virus was the cause or a contributing factor, OSDH reported.

Of the 47 deaths reported Friday, 39 were in the 65 and older age group: three women and three men in Tulsa County, one woman each and three men each in Custer and Stephens counties, three Grady County women, two women and one man in Logan County, one woman and two men in Oklahoma County, two women and one man in Pittsburg County, one woman each in Carter, Delaware, Haskell, Kay, Kiowa, Okmulgee, Ottawa, Texas, Wagoner and Washington counties and one man each in McIntosh, Muskogee and Rogers counties.

Six deaths were in the 50-64 age group: one woman and one man in Tulsa County and one man each from Cleveland, Le Flore, Mayes and Oklahoma counties. One death was an Oklahoma County woman in the 36-49 age group, and one death was a Hughes County woman in the 18-35 age group.

Cumulative COVID-19-positive hospitalizations in Oklahoma stood at 20,692, according to OSDH on Friday. Of that number, 1,595 currently are hospitalized, with 433 in ICU, according to OSDH's Executive Report released Friday evening.

In Enid, St. Mary’s Regional Medical Center reported it was treating 20 COVID-19 patients with no deaths. Integris Bass Baptist Health Center reported Friday it was treating six patients and also had no deaths.

COVID-19 cases in Garfield County increased by 27 Friday for a total of 6,474, with 411 active and 6,008, or 92.9%, recovered, according to the OSDH.

The majority of the cases, 5,703, or 88.1%, have been in Enid, with 368 active cases in the city and 5,284 recovered. Of the county’s 55 deaths, 51 have been in Enid, according to OSDH city data.

In Enid, there have been 2,571 cases, with 2,377 recovered and 31 deaths, from the 73701 ZIP code, primarily the eastern half of the city, and 3,063 cases, with 2,845 recovered and 19 deaths, from 73703, or the western half, according to OSDH data on Friday. There were 28 recovered cases in the 73705 ZIP code, which is listed as Vance Air Force Base.

There have been 55 deaths in Garfield County, with 51 from Enid, one from Garber and four from Lahoma, according to OSDH. The discrepancy between county and city totals pre-dates the Garber and Lahoma deaths and most likely falls in the Enid count, as more widely shared county numbers are accurate, according to OSDH public relations firm Saxum.

Other Northwest Oklahoma county case increases Friday included 15 in Noble, eight in Woods, seven each in Woodward and Kingfisher, five each in Blaine and Grant, four in Major and two in Alfalfa.

New strain update

State Epidemiologist Jared Taylor released a statement Friday about the new strains of the virus, saying laboratory testing confirms there's no significant new variants of the COVID-19 virus, though some initial test results have been identified that might be consistent with one of the new strains.

"Recently, a small group of samples obtained from Oklahomans were examined for the possibility of mutations, including those associated with the B.1.1.7 variant of COVID-19 (the 'U.K strain')," Taylor said in the release. "These samples were specifically identified because of initial test results that could be consistent with the ‘U.K. strain.’"

The work was done in a research setting not fully consistent with the approach the CDC advocates for in tracking the B.1.1.7 or other variants, and the results suggest that mutations were present in several of them, but because of the nature of the work, the results are not definitive, Taylor said in the release.

"Regardless, state epidemiologists speculate that the ‘U.K. strain’ is likely already present and circulating in Oklahoma, as it has already been detected in other states with local transmission," Taylor said in the release. "This strain is more transmissible than the strain that has been in the U.S. today, and will likely spread faster.

"We’re currently taking steps to track and identify any new strains. Right now, Oklahoma does not have a regular, systematic surveillance process in place for identifying new strains. Doing so requires sequencing of the viral genome, which is an involved process and isn’t routine."

Taylor said OSDH has a communication out to labs to submit any suspicious samples for further investigation and will begin further surveillance efforts soon given the likelihood that one of the new variants has made or will make its way into Oklahoma.

"Because the ‘U.K. strain’ is more transmissible, it is more important than ever that Oklahomans take precautions to protect themselves and others," Taylor said in the release. "Limit your exposure to people outside your own household and follow the three W’s: wear a mask, wash your hands and watch your distance.

"As of right now, there is no evidence to suggest that the COVID-19 vaccines currently in production won’t be effective against new strains of COVID-19 — so it is important to continue our progress through the vaccine distribution plan."

Taylor said the OSDH will continue to monitor for new strains and will keep the public updated on new information as it becomes available.

State update

There have been 193,837 Oklahoma women and 172,132 men who have tested positive for COVID-19, according to OSDH on Friday. There were 23 designated as unknown gender.

Cumulative totals of OSDH-confirmed cases per age group were 6,852 in the 0-4 age group, 39,330 in the 5-17 age group, 115,356 in the 18-35 age group, 79,284 in the 36-49 age group, 71,450 in the 50-64 age group and 53,668 in the 65 and older age group. There were 52 listed as unknown age.

Of the overall 3,187 deaths in the state, 2,536 have been 65 and older and 506 have been ages 50-64, making up a combined 95.4% of the total. There have been 115 deaths in the 36-49 age group, 29 in the 18-35 age group and one in the 5-17 age group. More men, 1,791, than women, 1,396, have succumbed to the virus, according to OSDH on Friday.

Data shows deaths in all of Oklahoma’s 77 counties, with 526 in Tulsa; 524 in Oklahoma; 195 in Cleveland; 95 in Comanche; 93 in Rogers; 81 in Creek; 70 in Washington; 66 in Muskogee; 65 in Wagoner; 59 in Canadian; 57 in McCurtain; 55 in Garfield; 53 in Delaware; 52 each in Grady and Kay; 48 each in Custer and Pottawatomie; 44 each in Bryan and Caddo; 42 in Stephens; 40 in Jackson; 38 each in Lincoln and Payne; 37 in Le Flore; 36 each in McClain, Okmulgee and Pontotoc; 35 in Osage; 34 in Ottawa; 30 each in Mayes and Pittsburg; 27 each in Beckham and Cherokee; 25 each in McIntosh and Seminole; 24 in Garvin; 23 in Sequoyah; 22 in Carter; 20 in Logan; 19 in Texas; 18 each in Adair and Pawnee; 16 each in Kingfisher and Okfuskee; 14 in Murray; 13 each in Cotton, Hughes, Kiowa and Tillman; 12 each in Johnston, Nowata and Woodward; 10 each in Greer and Marshall; nine in Choctaw; eight each in Atoka, Coal, Craig, Haskell, Love, Noble and Pushmataha; seven in Latimer; six each in Jefferson and Roger Mills; five each in Alfalfa, Blaine, Grant, Washita and Woods; four each in Dewey and Major; three each in Beaver and Harper; and one each in Cimarron, Ellis and Harmon.

Northwest Oklahoma

COVID-19 data per other Northwest Oklahoma counties released Friday by OSDH:

• Woodward with 2,871 cases, 2,708 recovered, 151 active and 12 deaths, nine from Woodward, two William S. Key Correctional Center inmates in Fort Supply and one from Mooreland.

• Kingfisher with 1,769 cases, 1,627 recovered, 126 active and 16 deaths, six from Hennessey, four each from Kingfisher and Okarche and two from Dover.

• Noble with 1,191 cases, 1,079 recovered, 104 active and eight deaths, including four from Perry, two from Red Rock and one each from Billings and Morrison.

• Woods with 1,121 cases, 1,053 recovered, 63 active and five deaths from Alva.

• Alfalfa with 1,051 cases, 982 recovered, 64 active and five deaths, two each from Aline and Helena, including a James Crabtree Correctional Center inmate, and one from Cherokee.

• Major with 844 cases, 774 recovered, 66 active and four deaths, two from Fairview and two not listed by town.

• Blaine with 816 cases, 747 recovered, 64 active and five deaths, two from Canton, one from Watonga and two not listed by town.

• Grant with 468 cases, 431 recovered, 32 active and five deaths, two from Wakita and one each from Deer Creek, Lamont and Medford.

DOC update

The number of inmates currently positive for COVID-19 was at 30 Friday with 99 Department of Corrections employees with the virus across the state, according to the DOC website.

DOC reported Friday on its website that there were two active cases among inmates at James Crabtree Correctional Center in Helena, and no active cases at Enid Community Corrections Center, William S. Key Correctional Center in Fort Supply or Charles E. “Bill” Johnson Corrections Center in Alva.

Inmates in isolation and quarantine were 32 and 164, respectively, at James Crabtree, and no other facilities reported any Friday.

Oklahoma per county 01.22.21

COVID-19 cases per county in Oklahoma as reported by the Oklahoma State Department of Health Friday, Jan. 22, 2021. SOURCE: OSDH

COUNTY CASES DEATHS RECOVERED REPORT DATE
OKLAHOMA 71058 524 64593 2021-01-22
TULSA 60142 526 54266 2021-01-22
CLEVELAND 24467 195 21893 2021-01-22
CANADIAN 13483 59 12498 2021-01-22
COMANCHE 9099 95 8087 2021-01-22
ROGERS 8490 93 7642 2021-01-22
MUSKOGEE 8036 66 7152 2021-01-22
PAYNE 7395 38 6789 2021-01-22
POTTAWATOMIE 6824 48 6301 2021-01-22
GARFIELD 6474 55 6008 2021-01-22
WAGONER 6426 65 5612 2021-01-22
CREEK 5352 81 4728 2021-01-22
BRYAN 5011 44 4425 2021-01-22
GRADY 4964 52 4526 2021-01-22
CHEROKEE 4817 27 4242 2021-01-22
CARTER 4604 22 3972 2021-01-22
LE FLORE 4591 37 4199 2021-01-22
MCCLAIN 4441 36 3994 2021-01-22
KAY 4437 52 3934 2021-01-22
PONTOTOC 4076 36 3632 2021-01-22
STEPHENS 4008 42 3596 2021-01-22
WASHINGTON 3944 70 3492 2021-01-22
DELAWARE 3873 53 3459 2021-01-22
PITTSBURG 3850 30 3492 2021-01-22
OSAGE 3830 35 3450 2021-01-22
CUSTER 3596 48 3364 2021-01-22
LOGAN 3402 20 3006 2021-01-22
CADDO 3380 44 3060 2021-01-22
MAYES 3342 30 2916 2021-01-22
SEQUOYAH 3341 23 2979 2021-01-22
MCCURTAIN 3318 57 3020 2021-01-22
OTTAWA 3300 34 3040 2021-01-22
TEXAS 3267 19 3120 2021-01-22
OKMULGEE 3164 36 2881 2021-01-22
GARVIN 3027 24 2704 2021-01-22
WOODWARD 2871 12 2708 2021-01-22
LINCOLN 2652 38 2399 2021-01-22
JACKSON 2624 40 2436 2021-01-22
ADAIR 2609 18 2232 2021-01-22
BECKHAM 2358 27 2168 2021-01-22
SEMINOLE 2353 25 2083 2021-01-22
KINGFISHER 1769 16 1627 2021-01-22
CRAIG 1742 8 1595 2021-01-22
MCINTOSH 1692 25 1482 2021-01-22
OKFUSKEE 1613 16 1482 2021-01-22
MURRAY 1602 14 1409 2021-01-22
MARSHALL 1583 10 1401 2021-01-22
ATOKA 1581 8 1460 2021-01-22
PAWNEE 1388 18 1231 2021-01-22
CHOCTAW 1365 9 1248 2021-01-22
LOVE 1266 8 1120 2021-01-22
NOBLE 1191 8 1079 2021-01-22
JOHNSTON 1124 12 987 2021-01-22
WOODS 1121 5 1053 2021-01-22
HASKELL 1083 8 948 2021-01-22
ALFALFA 1051 5 982 2021-01-22
HUGHES 1021 13 882 2021-01-22
WASHITA 951 5 879 2021-01-22
NOWATA 939 12 815 2021-01-22
PUSHMATAHA 855 8 783 2021-01-22
MAJOR 844 4 774 2021-01-22
BLAINE 816 5 747 2021-01-22
LATIMER 692 7 616 2021-01-22
KIOWA 673 13 600 2021-01-22
TILLMAN 663 13 601 2021-01-22
JEFFERSON 601 6 536 2021-01-22
COAL 592 8 538 2021-01-22
COTTON 550 13 466 2021-01-22
DEWEY 487 4 458 2021-01-22
GRANT 468 5 431 2021-01-22
GREER 441 10 410 2021-01-22
HARPER 383 3 361 2021-01-22
BEAVER 357 3 336 2021-01-22
ROGER MILLS 353 6 291 2021-01-22
ELLIS 331 1 313 2021-01-22
HARMON 250 1 232 2021-01-22
144 0 101 2021-01-22
CIMARRON 114 1 106 2021-01-22

Oklahoma per city 01.22.21

COVID-19 cases per city in Oklahoma as reported by the Oklahoma State Department of Health Friday, Jan. 22, 2021. SOURCE: OSDH

CITY CASES DEATHS RECOVERED REPORT DATE
OKLAHOMA CITY 53898 416 48856 2021-01-22
TULSA 36080 341 32504 2021-01-22
EDMOND 14371 76 13073 2021-01-22
BROKEN ARROW 13106 107 11771 2021-01-22
NORMAN 11561 104 10452 2021-01-22
OTHER*** 7733 46 6958 2021-01-22
YUKON 7328 21 6780 2021-01-22
LAWTON 6070 74 5341 2021-01-22
ENID 5703 51 5284 2021-01-22
STILLWATER 5335 18 4903 2021-01-22
MOORE 5309 32 4733 2021-01-22
CLAREMORE 4970 71 4453 2021-01-22
OWASSO 4386 28 3990 2021-01-22
MUSKOGEE 4376 51 3737 2021-01-22
SHAWNEE 4215 36 3891 2021-01-22
ARDMORE 3458 16 2985 2021-01-22
TAHLEQUAH 3409 18 3023 2021-01-22
ADA 3355 30 2972 2021-01-22
PONCA CITY 3272 30 2912 2021-01-22
BARTLESVILLE 3080 57 2742 2021-01-22
DURANT 3004 25 2650 2021-01-22
BIXBY 2808 17 2541 2021-01-22
MCALESTER 2702 22 2466 2021-01-22
SAND SPRINGS 2652 29 2327 2021-01-22
DUNCAN 2506 26 2248 2021-01-22
GUYMON 2451 19 2333 2021-01-22
SAPULPA 2361 34 2114 2021-01-22
JENKS 2360 15 2125 2021-01-22
EL RENO 2215 14 2105 2021-01-22
ALTUS 2184 37 2037 2021-01-22
MUSTANG 2174 18 1998 2021-01-22
GUTHRIE 2050 14 1788 2021-01-22
CHICKASHA 2033 30 1837 2021-01-22
COLLINSVILLE 1958 13 1778 2021-01-22
CHOCTAW 1927 10 1745 2021-01-22
BLANCHARD 1856 10 1646 2021-01-22
MIAMI 1855 21 1715 2021-01-22
STILWELL 1759 15 1489 2021-01-22
BETHANY 1662 14 1526 2021-01-22
WOODWARD 1639 9 1505 2021-01-22
COWETA 1571 20 1393 2021-01-22
CLINTON 1566 27 1447 2021-01-22
TAFT 1563 3 1548 2021-01-22
WEATHERFORD 1560 17 1479 2021-01-22
ELK CITY 1432 13 1309 2021-01-22
SKIATOOK 1399 8 1254 2021-01-22
VINITA 1355 6 1235 2021-01-22
GROVE 1343 34 1189 2021-01-22
POTEAU 1311 11 1205 2021-01-22
OKMULGEE 1309 19 1176 2021-01-22
GLENPOOL 1303 11 1169 2021-01-22
PRYOR CREEK 1292 16 1128 2021-01-22
SALLISAW 1289 11 1164 2021-01-22
TUTTLE 1281 9 1187 2021-01-22
SEMINOLE 1236 12 1093 2021-01-22
PURCELL 1229 14 1103 2021-01-22
WAGONER 1227 12 1044 2021-01-22
ATOKA 1223 5 1124 2021-01-22
CUSHING 1190 10 1111 2021-01-22
ANADARKO 1170 16 1049 2021-01-22
BROKEN BOW 1163 29 1054 2021-01-22
IDABEL 1105 14 1004 2021-01-22
NEWCASTLE 1079 7 975 2021-01-22
PAULS VALLEY 1074 7 967 2021-01-22
LEXINGTON 1065 11 968 2021-01-22
NOBLE 1053 12 918 2021-01-22
SULPHUR 1022 10 908 2021-01-22
TECUMSEH 1004 5 919 2021-01-22
PIEDMONT 982 5 898 2021-01-22
MCLOUD 954 5 889 2021-01-22
HARRAH 943 6 854 2021-01-22
ALVA 939 5 883 2021-01-22
FORT SUPPLY 921 2 915 2021-01-22
MADILL 911 6 829 2021-01-22
FORT GIBSON 910 8 788 2021-01-22
JAY 903 7 803 2021-01-22
MARLOW 874 7 789 2021-01-22
MARIETTA 856 6 757 2021-01-22
CHECOTAH 832 11 746 2021-01-22
HUGO 824 8 763 2021-01-22
MULDROW 812 3 702 2021-01-22
HENRYETTA 798 11 726 2021-01-22
BRISTOW 792 17 698 2021-01-22
EUFAULA 782 14 663 2021-01-22
SAYRE 754 12 708 2021-01-22
HOMINY 718 2 687 2021-01-22
KINGFISHER 697 5 645 2021-01-22
HELENA 696 2 654 2021-01-22
STIGLER 681 7 596 2021-01-22
LINDSAY 666 5 594 2021-01-22
KINGSTON 663 4 565 2021-01-22
OKEMAH 659 6 575 2021-01-22
CATOOSA 637 9 579 2021-01-22
HOLDENVILLE 613 7 543 2021-01-22
ELGIN 610 7 559 2021-01-22
HEAVENER 605 9 558 2021-01-22
CALERA 598 3 539 2021-01-22
CHANDLER 596 13 536 2021-01-22
WEWOKA 595 7 518 2021-01-22
MANNFORD 585 9 475 2021-01-22
CLEVELAND 584 8 544 2021-01-22
HENNESSEY 582 5 534 2021-01-22
LOCUST GROVE 580 0 507 2021-01-22
PERRY 576 4 507 2021-01-22
SPIRO 567 1 532 2021-01-22
NOWATA 567 8 473 2021-01-22
INOLA 564 3 510 2021-01-22
BOLEY 557 7 542 2021-01-22
AFTON 551 3 505 2021-01-22
BLACKWELL 547 11 478 2021-01-22
MOUNDS 537 6 478 2021-01-22
DAVIS 526 3 457 2021-01-22
CHELSEA 526 6 479 2021-01-22
SPERRY 522 2 466 2021-01-22
CACHE 521 5 461 2021-01-22
TISHOMINGO 519 5 460 2021-01-22
WARR ACRES 502 1 453 2021-01-22
SPENCER 500 7 446 2021-01-22
JONES 491 4 454 2021-01-22
WESTVILLE 491 3 419 2021-01-22
SALINA 487 3 412 2021-01-22
PRAGUE 485 4 451 2021-01-22
PERKINS 477 4 421 2021-01-22
MIDWEST CITY 474 12 405 2021-01-22
COMANCHE 468 7 407 2021-01-22
FAIRVIEW 467 2 428 2021-01-22
ANTLERS 464 6 418 2021-01-22
VIAN 461 4 418 2021-01-22
DEL CITY 453 5 406 2021-01-22
PAWNEE 453 7 394 2021-01-22
HULBERT 450 3 393 2021-01-22
PAWHUSKA 447 7 407 2021-01-22
HINTON 440 0 423 2021-01-22
COALGATE 437 6 398 2021-01-22
HASKELL 429 2 391 2021-01-22
COLCORD 425 3 387 2021-01-22
OOLOGAH 425 2 384 2021-01-22
WYNNEWOOD 423 3 380 2021-01-22
MEEKER 415 13 377 2021-01-22
CHOUTEAU 409 8 359 2021-01-22
DEWEY 409 5 346 2021-01-22
APACHE 407 4 362 2021-01-22
WILBURTON 405 5 349 2021-01-22
FREDERICK 395 10 361 2021-01-22
STRATFORD 392 1 343 2021-01-22
ROLAND 381 1 334 2021-01-22
LONE GROVE 373 1 321 2021-01-22
NEWKIRK 369 2 325 2021-01-22
TALIHINA 367 7 330 2021-01-22
KANSAS 365 6 330 2021-01-22
WISTER 365 2 337 2021-01-22
CARNEGIE 363 7 323 2021-01-22
WASHINGTON 350 2 323 2021-01-22
NICHOLS HILLS 341 0 321 2021-01-22
STROUD 340 3 308 2021-01-22
BEGGS 336 4 315 2021-01-22
POCOLA 335 3 303 2021-01-22
WALTERS 333 3 284 2021-01-22
KONAWA 332 4 292 2021-01-22
MINCO 319 0 305 2021-01-22
WILSON 313 1 267 2021-01-22
WATONGA 308 1 285 2021-01-22
LUTHER 307 4 269 2021-01-22
HOOKER 306 0 295 2021-01-22
COMMERCE 303 2 276 2021-01-22
TONKAWA 298 9 266 2021-01-22
MORRIS 298 2 282 2021-01-22
WELLSTON 298 1 274 2021-01-22
VALLIANT 297 4 273 2021-01-22
HARTSHORNE 294 3 264 2021-01-22
MANGUM 292 10 266 2021-01-22
GORE 292 4 264 2021-01-22
COLBERT 289 9 247 2021-01-22
WYANDOTTE 288 2 269 2021-01-22
NEW CORDELL 281 0 258 2021-01-22
QUAPAW 280 5 252 2021-01-22
HOWE 279 0 252 2021-01-22
HOBART 273 7 240 2021-01-22
FLETCHER 270 2 235 2021-01-22
CADDO 269 1 246 2021-01-22
MEAD 268 3 237 2021-01-22
WARNER 263 1 233 2021-01-22
FAIRLAND 262 1 242 2021-01-22
PORUM 258 2 240 2021-01-22
PORTER 254 5 223 2021-01-22
ELMORE CITY 252 3 233 2021-01-22
ARCADIA 247 0 228 2021-01-22
WAURIKA 243 2 223 2021-01-22
HEALDTON 242 2 206 2021-01-22
KELLYVILLE 239 2 222 2021-01-22
BOKCHITO 233 1 202 2021-01-22
MAYSVILLE 230 5 197 2021-01-22
TALALA 229 2 204 2021-01-22
ADAIR 228 1 203 2021-01-22
KIEFER 226 1 216 2021-01-22
STONEWALL 226 1 212 2021-01-22
DRUMRIGHT 225 4 196 2021-01-22
WAYNE 225 2 201 2021-01-22
CRESCENT 223 2 199 2021-01-22
HOLLIS 222 1 204 2021-01-22
ALLEN 220 2 198 2021-01-22
CASHION 218 0 200 2021-01-22
OKARCHE 217 4 210 2021-01-22
PADEN 215 0 203 2021-01-22
RINGLING 214 1 175 2021-01-22
EARLSBORO 213 0 196 2021-01-22
BARNSDALL 208 4 184 2021-01-22
HYDRO 208 2 194 2021-01-22
BLAIR 205 1 181 2021-01-22
RUSH SPRINGS 202 3 181 2021-01-22
WRIGHT CITY 201 1 175 2021-01-22
BOSWELL 201 1 174 2021-01-22
LAVERNE 198 1 188 2021-01-22
BILLINGS 197 1 187 2021-01-22
CAMERON 190 0 181 2021-01-22
WAUKOMIS 189 0 174 2021-01-22
KEOTA 187 0 173 2021-01-22
HAWORTH 186 3 173 2021-01-22
BINGER 185 10 163 2021-01-22
WATTS 184 0 168 2021-01-22
FORT COBB 184 0 155 2021-01-22
BEAVER 182 1 173 2021-01-22
CHEROKEE 181 1 170 2021-01-22
BIG CABIN 180 2 156 2021-01-22
YALE 180 4 158 2021-01-22
MOORELAND 177 1 160 2021-01-22
GERONIMO 172 2 145 2021-01-22
CEMENT 172 0 161 2021-01-22
TEXHOMA 170 0 165 2021-01-22
ROFF 169 1 154 2021-01-22
OKEENE 167 0 146 2021-01-22
THOMAS 167 0 158 2021-01-22
SHATTUCK 167 1 156 2021-01-22
QUINTON 166 1 135 2021-01-22
WETUMKA 165 3 128 2021-01-22
PAOLI 163 2 153 2021-01-22
GLENCOE 163 2 140 2021-01-22
CYRIL 162 2 149 2021-01-22
MAUD 160 0 146 2021-01-22
OCHELATA 160 2 140 2021-01-22
BOKOSHE 159 0 144 2021-01-22
FAIRFAX 158 1 145 2021-01-22
ARAPAHO 157 4 141 2021-01-22
CHEYENNE 157 1 116 2021-01-22
RED ROCK 156 2 143 2021-01-22
WELCH 154 2 146 2021-01-22
MORRISON 153 1 144 2021-01-22
RINGWOOD 151 0 136 2021-01-22
SEILING 149 1 147 2021-01-22
GOODWELL 149 0 146 2021-01-22
BUFFALO 148 2 137 2021-01-22
MEDFORD 148 1 139 2021-01-22
JENNINGS 145 1 126 2021-01-22
NINNEKAH 144 1 133 2021-01-22
THACKERVILLE 143 1 125 2021-01-22
SHADY POINT 142 1 129 2021-01-22
OKTAHA 142 0 125 2021-01-22
RAMONA 141 4 124 2021-01-22
WELEETKA 140 3 123 2021-01-22
FORT TOWSON 136 0 127 2021-01-22
GEARY 135 0 127 2021-01-22
UNION CITY 135 1 125 2021-01-22
BURNS FLAT 134 1 124 2021-01-22
TEMPLE 132 9 103 2021-01-22
BLUEJACKET 132 1 124 2021-01-22
CALUMET 131 0 125 2021-01-22
PANAMA 130 1 120 2021-01-22
GRACEMONT 130 2 120 2021-01-22
POND CREEK 129 0 122 2021-01-22
SNYDER 129 5 117 2021-01-22
DEPEW 127 2 113 2021-01-22
COPAN 127 1 114 2021-01-22
CLAYTON 125 0 118 2021-01-22
CANTON 124 2 109 2021-01-22
BENNINGTON 123 2 108 2021-01-22
RED OAK 123 0 112 2021-01-22
KREBS 123 2 109 2021-01-22
INDIAHOMA 122 1 113 2021-01-22
WANETTE 121 0 117 2021-01-22
WEBBERS FALLS 121 0 107 2021-01-22
CANUTE 121 0 110 2021-01-22
GARBER 119 1 117 2021-01-22
VICI 118 0 108 2021-01-22
GRANITE 117 0 113 2021-01-22
ALEX 114 2 97 2021-01-22
MILBURN 114 2 90 2021-01-22
LEEDEY 114 4 106 2021-01-22
HAMMON 112 2 103 2021-01-22
KIOWA 112 2 102 2021-01-22
MANNSVILLE 111 1 94 2021-01-22
LAHOMA 111 4 99 2021-01-22
ARKOMA 111 1 84 2021-01-22
SPAVINAW 110 0 96 2021-01-22
MOUNTAIN VIEW 109 1 96 2021-01-22
DAVENPORT 108 0 94 2021-01-22
RYAN 102 0 95 2021-01-22
GRANDFIELD 101 1 92 2021-01-22
MULHALL 101 0 90 2021-01-22
TERLTON 101 1 91 2021-01-22
CANEY 101 1 96 2021-01-22
COUNCIL HILL 100 2 92 2021-01-22
SENTINEL 99 0 94 2021-01-22
SOPER 98 0 88 2021-01-22
VELMA 98 2 93 2021-01-22
ASHER 98 0 90 2021-01-22
TIPTON 97 2 89 2021-01-22
OAKS 97 1 87 2021-01-22
ERICK 96 1 82 2021-01-22
BRAGGS 95 1 86 2021-01-22
WAYNOKA 95 0 89 2021-01-22
DOVER 91 2 82 2021-01-22
BYARS 90 1 80 2021-01-22
DELAWARE 90 2 81 2021-01-22
TYRONE 88 0 82 2021-01-22
MCCURTAIN 87 1 68 2021-01-22
SASAKWA 86 0 81 2021-01-22
OILTON 84 2 62 2021-01-22
AMBER 84 1 79 2021-01-22
AGRA 84 1 70 2021-01-22
GARVIN 84 0 82 2021-01-22
TUPELO 83 0 74 2021-01-22
LOOKEBA 82 2 77 2021-01-22
STRINGTOWN 82 1 78 2021-01-22
FOSS 82 0 76 2021-01-22
BOISE CITY 80 0 78 2021-01-22
MILL CREEK 80 0 78 2021-01-22
CHATTANOOGA 79 1 72 2021-01-22
RATLIFF CITY 78 0 67 2021-01-22
SPRINGER 78 1 73 2021-01-22
RAVIA 75 1 66 2021-01-22
VERDEN 75 1 68 2021-01-22
CUSTER CITY 75 0 72 2021-01-22
GANS 72 0 68 2021-01-22
WANN 71 2 64 2021-01-22
OLUSTEE 70 0 66 2021-01-22
DEWAR 70 0 64 2021-01-22
COVINGTON 68 0 64 2021-01-22
SAVANNA 67 0 65 2021-01-22
STERLING 67 1 62 2021-01-22
ARNETT 66 0 65 2021-01-22
CARNEY 63 1 58 2021-01-22
POCASSET 63 1 61 2021-01-22
KINTA 63 0 54 2021-01-22
FARGO 63 0 63 2021-01-22
CORN 63 2 58 2021-01-22
PITTSBURG 62 0 60 2021-01-22
DUSTIN 62 1 49 2021-01-22
TRYON 62 0 55 2021-01-22
CANADIAN 62 0 58 2021-01-22
RATTAN 61 0 53 2021-01-22
KREMLIN 60 0 56 2021-01-22
LAMONT 60 1 53 2021-01-22
MARBLE CITY 59 0 50 2021-01-22
STUART 58 0 55 2021-01-22
DILL CITY 58 0 57 2021-01-22
KAW CITY 57 1 50 2021-01-22
ORLANDO 57 0 51 2021-01-22
HAILEYVILLE 57 0 53 2021-01-22
BOYNTON 56 0 48 2021-01-22
CLEO SPRINGS 55 0 52 2021-01-22
COYLE 55 0 50 2021-01-22
AMES 54 0 50 2021-01-22
LONGDALE 54 0 51 2021-01-22
REYDON 54 0 49 2021-01-22
NASH 54 0 47 2021-01-22
KETCHUM 54 1 49 2021-01-22
SHIDLER 54 0 51 2021-01-22
RIPLEY 53 1 46 2021-01-22
SAWYER 53 0 47 2021-01-22
LENAPAH 52 0 48 2021-01-22
KENEFIC 51 0 44 2021-01-22
WHITEFIELD 51 0 46 2021-01-22
LANGLEY 51 0 44 2021-01-22
RANDLETT 50 1 46 2021-01-22
CROWDER 49 0 41 2021-01-22
MARLAND 48 0 46 2021-01-22
WAPANUCKA 48 1 41 2021-01-22
LOCO 48 0 42 2021-01-22
MENO 48 0 44 2021-01-22
CALVIN 47 1 41 2021-01-22
OKAY 47 1 38 2021-01-22
WYNONA 47 1 42 2021-01-22
LEHIGH 47 0 43 2021-01-22
CASTLE 46 0 42 2021-01-22
GAGE 46 0 41 2021-01-22
INDIANOLA 46 0 44 2021-01-22
ALINE 46 2 42 2021-01-22
LONE WOLF 45 0 43 2021-01-22
DRUMMOND 45 0 40 2021-01-22
TERRAL 44 2 42 2021-01-22
PRUE 42 1 34 2021-01-22
FAIRMONT 42 0 39 2021-01-22
ACHILLE 41 0 34 2021-01-22
WAKITA 41 2 38 2021-01-22
SCHULTER 41 0 36 2021-01-22
FORGAN 40 1 37 2021-01-22
CARTER 40 0 38 2021-01-22
RALSTON 40 1 37 2021-01-22
FAXON 39 0 37 2021-01-22
SPARKS 38 1 35 2021-01-22
MOUNTAIN PARK 38 0 33 2021-01-22
TALOGA 38 0 35 2021-01-22
COLONY 38 0 35 2021-01-22
FOSTER 37 0 35 2021-01-22
CARMEN 37 0 33 2021-01-22
BUTLER 36 0 34 2021-01-22
BURBANK 35 0 32 2021-01-22
ROOSEVELT 35 0 31 2021-01-22
LANGSTON 35 1 32 2021-01-22
JET 34 0 29 2021-01-22
SHARON 34 0 31 2021-01-22
HASTINGS 33 1 30 2021-01-22
GOLTRY 33 0 28 2021-01-22
BERNICE 33 0 30 2021-01-22
ELDORADO 33 0 30 2021-01-22
MARSHALL 33 0 33 2021-01-22
HARDESTY 33 0 32 2021-01-22
GOLDSBY 33 0 31 2021-01-22
OSAGE 31 0 26 2021-01-22
ROCKY 31 0 30 2021-01-22
FREEDOM 31 0 31 2021-01-22
AVANT 29 0 28 2021-01-22
DEVOL 29 0 29 2021-01-22
HANNA 29 0 27 2021-01-22
DAVIDSON 28 0 24 2021-01-22
NICOMA PARK 28 1 23 2021-01-22
FRANCIS 28 1 25 2021-01-22
DEER CREEK 28 1 24 2021-01-22
GOULD 28 0 27 2021-01-22
BESSIE 28 1 23 2021-01-22
CAMARGO 26 0 25 2021-01-22
FITZHUGH 26 0 21 2021-01-22
WILLOW 26 0 25 2021-01-22
BURLINGTON 26 0 26 2021-01-22
DACOMA 26 0 24 2021-01-22
HUNTER 25 0 25 2021-01-22
EAKLY 24 0 23 2021-01-22
OPTIMA 24 0 24 2021-01-22
GOTEBO 24 0 23 2021-01-22
MEDICINE PARK 24 0 21 2021-01-22
DISNEY 22 0 18 2021-01-22
MILLERTON 20 2 18 2021-01-22
BRADLEY 20 1 17 2021-01-22
NORTH MIAMI 20 0 19 2021-01-22
LAMAR 19 0 17 2021-01-22
MANITOU 19 0 17 2021-01-22
FOYIL 19 1 18 2021-01-22
BRAMAN 19 0 16 2021-01-22
KEYES 18 0 16 2021-01-22
DIBBLE 18 0 17 2021-01-22
BROMIDE 17 1 15 2021-01-22
HILLSDALE 16 0 16 2021-01-22
MARTHA 16 1 14 2021-01-22
ALDERSON 16 0 15 2021-01-22
WAINWRIGHT 15 0 13 2021-01-22
DOUGHERTY 15 0 12 2021-01-22
BOWLEGS 15 0 15 2021-01-22
HITCHCOCK 14 0 14 2021-01-22
SOUTH COFFEYVILLE 13 0 13 2021-01-22
CROMWELL 13 1 10 2021-01-22
PEORIA 10 0 9 2021-01-22
FANSHAWE 10 0 8 2021-01-22
ALBION 8 0 8 2021-01-22
ADDINGTON 8 0 8 2021-01-22
HALLETT 7 0 7 2021-01-22
VERA 7 0 5 2021-01-22
GENE AUTRY 6 0 5 2021-01-22
THE VILLAGE 5 0 5 2021-01-22
BYNG 5 0 5 2021-01-22
SLICK 5 0 5 2021-01-22
REDBIRD 5 0 4 2021-01-22
BLACKBURN 4 0 3 2021-01-22
TULLAHASSEE 4 0 1 2021-01-22
MOFFETT 3 0 3 2021-01-22
RENTIESVILLE 3 0 2 2021-01-22
PINK 2 0 2 2021-01-22
KENDRICK 2 0 2 2021-01-22
TATUMS 2 0 1 2021-01-22
SLAUGHTERVILLE 2 0 2 2021-01-22
NORGE 2 0 2 2021-01-22
KEMP 2 0 2 2021-01-22
VERDIGRIS 1 0 1 2021-01-22
GRAYSON 1 0 1 2021-01-22
BRAY 1 0 1 2021-01-22
BRIDGE CREEK 1 0 1 2021-01-22
BETHEL ACRES 1 0 1 2021-01-22
OAKLAND 1 0 1 2021-01-22
BRIDGEPORT 1 0 1 2021-01-22
ROCK ISLAND 1 0 1 2021-01-22
LE FLORE 1 0 1 2021-01-22
SPORTSMEN ACRES 1 0 1 2021-01-22
EAST DUKE 1 0 1 2021-01-22
FOREST PARK 1 0 1 2021-01-22

