Movie and television filming have taken place in more than 30 communities in Oklahoma over the last year, and it’s the goal of Oklahoma Film and Music Office to keep those productions coming and to help provide the infrastructure needed to accommodate these efforts.
Tava Sofsky, director of Oklahoma Film and Music Office, told Enid Rotary Club on Monday about the economic impact and benefit to communities working to draw in the film and music industry.
Sofsky spoke primarily about the film business in Oklahoma, and she announced that even though it’s been no big secret, it was officially announced that the eagerly anticipated film “Killers of the Flower Moon” began filming on Monday. The movie is expected to make state history while chronicling one of the state’s tragic chapters. Filming will be centered in Bartlesville, Pawhuska and Osage County.
Oklahoma Film and Music Office will be moving from the tourism department to Oklahoma Department of Commerce in July, a show of just how serious Oklahoma is about becoming a movie-making state.
“Our main role is to support and connect all the dots, on the local level and national, international. If someone’s looking to do business here, we want to connect them with the resources,” Sofsky said.
She said Oklahoma has 12 diverse eco-systems, and the landscapes and culture are a benefit to the film industry. They also promote and market all of the state’s different communities and potential locations.
“We had three years in a row that we had movies that were made in Enid that were premiering in Sundance,” she said. Since Sundance is the most prestigious film festival in the world, the staff went to Sundance and promoted where these projects were made.
She identified the film incentive, or rebate program, as a major factor in drawing film-makers to Oklahoma.
“It’s a shiny object that we get to either retain talent ... but also recruit new business,” she said. “This incentive lures people here, and the state will give a rebate of up to 35% of what they spend in the state and a bonus of 2% if they spend $20,000 recording music in the state.”
The incentive has been around for 20 years, and it’s grown and evolved, she said. “We have an annual cap of $8 million that we can spend on those rebates. Point is it’s working, it’s growing and becoming a bigger economic engine in the state.”
She said the film office has looked to Georgia and what that state is doing to draw the movie business. Georgia took all the “red tape” off their incentive program, not capping it, and in 2010 they got their first sound stage. Now Georgia has more than 100 sound stages.
She said a sound stage is a large building, ideally with no columns in it. It needs a 25- to 30-foot ceiling and a minimum of 20,000 square feet. It will have space for construction, wardrobe, catering, makeup on site, etc. It would be a soundproof building to build sets.
Enid has been mentioned as a potential location for a sound stage; however, there have been no announcements of such a project yet.
Sofsky said the pandemic did not really put a hamper on the movie-making business. She pointed out that Gov. Kevin Stitt declared the motion picture and recording industries as “essential businesses” in Oklahoma during the pandemic.
“That brought millions of dollars into the state, and the spend was close to $50 million and created hundreds of jobs,” she said.
The economic impact looks even better this year, she said.
“We are in a really, really great place,” she said. “We are going to experience over $160 million — that’s new money that wouldn’t otherwise be here — that is being dropped in our state this year.”
That figure does include the “Killers of the Flower Moon” movie.
She mentioned that the film “Wildlife,” shot in Enid in 2016, was well received at Sundance.
“That production was here in town spending their cash over a 75-day period and created over 300 local jobs. The direct spend was $2 million,” she said.
Sofsky praised the city of Enid and also the VisitEnid organization for their assistance in that project.
Continuing building the industry in Oklahoma will depend on the rebate incentive, the workforce and infrastructure, which encompasses the community having sound stages, vendors, equipment rentals, restaurants, etc.
“Everyone needs to be awake and open your doors and welcome this business, because it will come,” she said.
